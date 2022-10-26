Pierre Karl Péladeau comments on announcement by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada concerning the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to the press release issued by the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry of Canada, Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, stated:

"We are pleased to see that Minister Champagne recognizes and supports the highly competitive environment created by Videotron in Québec's wireless market over the past several years, which has brought Quebecers the lowest prices and best wireless plans in Canada. We intend to accept the conditions stipulated by the Minister and incorporate them into the new version of the Rogers-Shaw/Quebecor-Freedom Mobile transaction, which has already been negotiated. They are in line with our business philosophy, which has proved highly successful in Quebec, where we have taken a significant market share in a very short span of time. We will work to deliver better prices for Canadians in the other provinces and to end the reign of the 'Big 3' by promoting competition, the public interest and the digital economy in Canada."

