U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,721.00
    -130.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,509.00
    -91.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,064.10
    -13.40 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.01
    -0.65 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.90
    +22.40 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0070
    -0.0400 (-1.95%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0000
    -0.4520 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,694.39
    -1,340.22 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.19
    -31.19 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.07
    -44.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Piezo Motion Announces Expansion of Its Precision Motion Motors with New Partnership

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brain Scientific Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRSF
Brain Scientific Inc.
Brain Scientific Inc.

Piezo Motion joins forces with Electroline Sales, Inc. to offer disruptive motion control technology to Electroline Sales, Inc.’s diverse customer base

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific (OTCQB:BRSF) company, and Electroline Sales, Inc. today announce a partnership. Piezo Motion is a developer and leading manufacturer of automation technology. Electroline Sales, Inc., based in Edina, Minnesota, is a manufacturing representative serving many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the Upper Midwest.

Piezo Motion’s unique motion control technology will enable Electroline Sales, Inc. to provide precision motor solutions at an affordable price to companies that specialize in medical, agricultural, defense, robotics, automation, 3D printers and lab equipment. Electroline Sales, Inc. serves Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and northern Illinois. Piezo Motion’s multifaceted rotary and linear motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for OEMs that require ultimate speed, size and accuracy.

“We are pleased to start this new partnership with Piezo Motion,” said Tim Smith, president and owner of Electroline Sales, Inc. “At Electroline Sales, we pride ourselves on continually offering our customers and potential customers new ideas and technologies that will ultimately improve their product offering. The motors and linear actuators produced by Piezo Motion are components that should be of great interest to many of the companies in our territory.”

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“We have seen a surge in demand from devices manufacturers looking for more precision than what is currently available,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Brain Scientific. “The partnership with Electroline Sales will allow our innovative and affordable rotary and linear motors to integrate into new product designs that require unparalleled accuracy and precision.”

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion (piezomotion.com), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific (brainscientific.com) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultraefficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com.

About Electroline Sales, Inc.

Electroline Sales, Inc. (electrolinesales.com) is a skilled manufacturer’s representative serving a wide variety of OEMs in the Upper Midwest. For more than 20 years, the company has worked hand in hand with its customers to integrate a vast selection of motors and other related motion control components into new product designs. Electroline Sales, Inc. works with companies specializing in medical, agricultural, off-road vehicle, defense, robotics, automation, 3D printers and lab equipment. Electroline Sales, Inc. covers the states of Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, North Dakota and Northern Illinois.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
ir@brainscientific.com

MEDIA
pr@brainscientific.com

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 126% to 248% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Whether you realize it or not, stock market corrections, and even crashes, are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. According to a select group of analysts and investment banks, the latest correction could yield massive upside for a trio of supercharged growth stocks. If Wall Street's high-water price targets come to fruition, these fast-paced companies could rocket higher by 126% to as much as 248% over the next 12 months.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • 1 Number That Proves PayPal's Dominance

    You wouldn't be able to tell how strong the business is by looking at just the stock-price performance in recent months.

  • Zuckerberg Makes Big Changes at Facebook (It's Funny and Ridiculous)

    Mark Zuckerberg wants to completely cut off all ties between Facebook and the controversies that have marked the daily life of the social media giant over the past five years. This attempt at purification began last October when he changed Facebook's name to Meta and imposed the concept of metaverse in conversations and business circles. Zuckerberg now wants Facebook employees to be called 'Metamates'.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • 3 Vanguard Funds Rated 5 Stars by Morningstar

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As U.S. Says Russia Invasion 'Imminent'; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • Walmart Tops Earnings Estimates and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    Retail giant Walmart reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and boosted its dividend. The stock was rising 3% in premarket trading to $137.35. Comparable-store sales increased 6.3% year over year for both Sam’s Club, the company’s wholesale retail segment, and Walmart, not including fuel sales.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • Nvidia Can’t Catch a Break. The Stock Is Falling but Is Still a Buy.

    The chip maker delivered what Wall Street was expecting, and more, when it reported fourth-quarter earnings late Wednesday, and yet the stock is falling.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.