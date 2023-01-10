Piezoelectric Devices Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $47.92 Billion by 2030 at a 5.7% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Piezoelectric Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Material; By Application; By Element; By Region Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global piezoelectric devices market size is expected to reach USD 47.92 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The rising demand for piezoelectric devices for faster energy harvesting and the growing demand for modern aerospace & defense applications contribute to the market's growth.



Piezoelectric generators are used on a large scale in portable consumer electronic devices such as smartwatches, smartphones, and laptops to meet the power requirements of these devices. Furthermore, they find applications in wearables such as activity trackers, fashion accessories, clothes, shoes, and wristbands. The increasing demand for these generators in consumer electronics and medical devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the market in the near future.



The rising demand for polymer-based piezoelectric sensors and films in aerospace, nuclear instrumentation, and consumer electronics applications is supposed to influence the market's growth. Piezoelectric actuators are used in the vibration damping mechanism in the aerospace industry. Additionally, lightweight piezoelectric motors are used in the most demanding positioning applications in the aerospace and defense industry. These factors will lead the market demand.



Additionally, the surging deployment of piezoelectric sensors and polymers in healthcare devices and the rising adoption of piezoelectric nanomaterials in electronic devices offer lucrative opportunities over the forecast timeline.



Piezoelectric Devices Market Report Highlights

The piezoelectric generators are anticipated to hold significant market revenue during the forecast period due to their flexibility, stability, and sensitivity, enabling them to be applicable in various industries.

Piezoelectric polymers are witness to growth at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to their applications in various industries, including healthcare, aerospace, electronics, and others.

Aerospace & defense accounted for the most considerable market share in 2021 due to the growing utilization of piezoelectric materials to solve issues with aircraft, including high cabin noise, engine vibrations, and flow supply due to turbulence.

Piezoelectric discs acquired the most considerable market share in 2021 due to their ability to create a high-frequency and transient response while operating in challenging temperatures and circumstances.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional market due to the growing emphasis on R&D of piezoelectric materials and the ever-increasing consumer electronics and automotive sectors in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

High Adoption of Piezoelectric Products in the Aerospace Industry

Increase Investments in Renewable Energy Projects

Restraints and Challenges

High Cost

The publisher has segmented the piezoelectric devices market report based on product, material, application, element, and regions:

Piezoelectric Devices, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actuators

Stack Actuators

Strip Actuators

Shear Actuators

Tube Actuators

Piezoelectric Motors

Piezoelectric Generators

Piezoelectric Transducers

Others

Piezoelectric Devices, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Piezoelectric Crystals

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Piezoelectric Polymers

Piezoelectric Composites

Piezoelectric Devices, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare

Imaging Devices

Diagnostic Equipment

Surgical tools

Information & Communication

Consumer Electronics

Others

Piezoelectric Devices, Element Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Piezoelectric Discs

Piezoelectric Rings

Piezoelectric Plates

Piezoelectric Devices, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market Insights



5. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Application



6. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Product



7. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Material



8. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Element

9. Global Piezoelectric Devices Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

APC International Ltd.

Birch Vesper Technologies Inc.

Cedrat Technologies S.A

Ceram Tec GmbH

Emfit Ltd.

Enocean Gmbh

Ionix Advanced Technologies

Kinetic Ceramics

Kyocera Corp.

L3harris Technologies Inc

Lifemedix LLC

Mad City Labs Inc.

Microgen Systems Inc

Morgen Advanced Materials Plc

Nanomotion Motion Solutions

Oxsensis Ltd.

Physik Instrumente (Pi) Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Piezo Systems Jena Gmbh

Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics Gmbh

Piezomechanik Dr. Lutz Pickelmann Gmbh.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9q7jp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piezoelectric-devices-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-47-92-billion-by-2030-at-a-5-7-cagr-301717530.html

SOURCE Research and Markets