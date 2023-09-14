PIF-Backed Driller’s IPO to Price at Top, Raising $1.2 Billion
(Bloomberg) -- ADES Holding Co.’s initial public offering is expected to raise as much as $1.2 billion in what’s set to be Saudi Arabia’s biggest listing of the year.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Sows Fresh Confusion About Apple With Security Remarks
Luxury Cruise Ship Full of Australians Stuck in Greenland Arctic
Fed on Alert for One More Hike After ‘Disappointing’ Inflation
The share sale is set to price at 13.50 riyals ($3.60) apiece according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg. The range had been set at 12.5 riyals to 13.5 riyals a share, and the offering was oversubscribed within hours.
The oil and gas driller is selling 237.1 million new shares in the offering, while its shareholders - Public Investment Fund, ADES Investments Holding Ltd. and Zamil Group Investment Ltd. - are selling about 101.6 million shares. The total stake being offered is 30% of the company.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
ADHD Drug Shortages Worsen as Makers Say Production Is Maxed Out
How Sam Bankman-Fried’s Elite Parents Enabled His Crypto Empire
James Dolan’s $2.3 Billion Sphere Is Raising Eyebrows—in a Good Way
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.