Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Names Dr. Nathaniel John Miller as Medical Director

Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care
·2 min read

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2022 / Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care (PPHPC), a community-based, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization serving patients and families in El Paso and Teller counties, has hired Nathaniel John Miller, D.O. in the role of Medical Director.

Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture
Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, Press release picture

Dr. Miller is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and comes to PPHPC, most recently, from Encompass Health as the Medical Director of Inpatient Rehabilitation. Dr. Miller brings more than 15 years of experience as a physician to PPHPC.

"I am excited, very much, to join Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. As a member of the interdisciplinary team, I am eager to comfort and support our patients and families in the community who face life-limiting illnesses during their hospice and palliative care. I also look forward to sharing my clinical knowledge and experience with my physician colleagues as we strive to provide the highest level of compassionate care to our shared patients and their families," states Dr. Miller.

In his role as Medical Director for PPHPC, Dr. MIller will provide clinical oversight and direction for more than 140 hospice patients and nearly 100 palliative care patients on a daily basis. Dr. Miller will lead a hospice and palliative team of specially trained clinical staff, including Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Social Workers, Chaplains and Certified Nurse Aides, all of whom are experts in the care of patients with advanced and terminal illnesses.

"Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care is excited to welcome Dr. Miller," said Dawn Darvalics, President for the organization. "He adds the highest level of training, experience and knowledge in care specifically designed around the needs of the patients and families for which we care every day."

About PPHPC: PPHPC is a local, community-based, not-for-profit hospice and palliative care organization providing patient-centered care to patients and families in El Paso and Teller counties for more than 40 years. PPHPC offers expertise, resources and a complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. PPHPC is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at www.pikespeakhospice.org and (719) 633-3400.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

Contact:

Dawn Darvalics, President
Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care
(719) 633-3400
ddarvalics@pikespeakhospice.org

SOURCE: Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730706/Pikes-Peak-Hospice-and-Palliative-Care-Names-Dr-Nathaniel-John-Miller-as-Medical-Director

