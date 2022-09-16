U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Pilates Equipment Market to record USD 106.44 Mn -- Driven by increasing demand for home fitness equipment

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pilates Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 106.44 million between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026

The global pilates equipment market is fragmented. The market has multiple established players, and they face stiff competition with a wide array of products. Market players compete based on factors such as price, quality, brand, and variety. They also follow different strategies to increase their market share. Product innovation with a focus on developing countries, especially the ones that have stable economic growth, is expected to be a key trend in the market. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity for the leading players in the market to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period.

The practice of sustainability is essential for future production and has been adopted by major vendors and other prominent vendors in the market. The intense competition in the market, coupled with rapid changes in technology and consumer preferences, constitute significant risk factors for competitors' operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it is imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Technavio identifies Align Pilates Equipment Ltd, Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, CASA Pilates Equipment, Easy Tra de Group srl, Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, VIVA FITNESS, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd. as market participants.

Although the increasing demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities, the rising popularity of other forms of fitness formats will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global pilates equipment market is segmented as below:

  • Product

The market will observe maximum demand for pilates machines during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of reformers as well as cadillacs in medical clinics and health clubs for therapies and injury rehabilitation is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

North America will dominate the market growth, occupying 37% of the global market share over the forecast period. The rise in the number of recreational sports centers and the presence of a large millennial population are driving the growth of the regional market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pilates equipment market report covers the following areas:

Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pilates equipment market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pilates equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pilates equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pilates equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pilates equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pilates equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Pilates Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 106.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.7

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Align Pilates Equipment Ltd, Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, CASA Pilates Equipment, Easy Tra de Group srl, Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, VIVA FITNESS, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Pilates machines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Pilates mats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Pilates rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Pilates balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Align Pilates Equipment Ltd

  • 10.4 Balanced Body Inc.

  • 10.5 BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

  • 10.6 CAP Barbell

  • 10.7 Gratz Industries LLC

  • 10.8 Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.

  • 10.9 Merrithew International Inc.

  • 10.10 PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd.

  • 10.11 Sivan Health and Fitness

  • 10.12 Stamina Products Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026
Global Pilates Equipment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilates-equipment-market-to-record-usd-106-44-mn--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-home-fitness-equipment-301625516.html

SOURCE Technavio

