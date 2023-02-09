Pilates equipment market size is set to grow by USD 106.44 million from 2021 to 2026; Descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global pilates equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 106.44 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 9.22% during the forecast period. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pilates Equipment Market

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Pilates equipment market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Pilates equipment market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Pilates equipment market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (Pilates machines, Pilates mats, Pilates rings, Pilates balls, and Others).

The pilates machines segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as product innovations, the rising demand for lightweight, eco-friendly materials, and the increased adoption of pilates machines in developed countries are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global pilates equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pilates equipment market.

Story continues

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. A rise in the millennial population joining fitness and recreational sports centers, coupled with technologically innovative fitness equipment specially designed for end-users, will facilitate the pilates equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Pilates equipment market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for home fitness equipment is one of the factors driving the pilates equipment market growth.

Time constraint, especially among working professionals, makes it difficult for people to have definite workout schedules. However, home fitness equipment enables people to undertake workouts without stepping out of their houses.

From March 2020, the sales of home fitness equipment, including pilates equipment, witnessed a significant surge through the online channel owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The rise in the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle is exposing people to a high risk of developing health conditions, such as anxiety, obesity, type-2 diabetes, and osteoporosis.

There is an increase in the prevalence of chronic back pain globally due to the lack of physical activity among youth. Furthermore, hectic work schedules and an increase in health issues have compelled people to undertake some form of exercise daily to remain healthy and prevent health-related issues.

The increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle has led to a rise in the demand for fitness equipment, including pilates equipment.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing number of online fitness training programs is one of the key pilates equipment market trends fueling the market growth.

Primarily, in this digital era, information is only a click away. Moreover, people are increasingly using the internet and its applications in their daily life.

The lack of healthy lifestyles and fitness is becoming a concern for people, which encourages them to enroll in fitness centers.

Several portals and websites on the internet provide free fitness training at nominal subscription fees. This attracts a lot of fitness-conscious customers as it provides them the comfort of practicing in their homes instead of going to gyms and health clubs.

The training programs are very convenient for working women, housewives, and those unable to travel to health clubs and fitness centers due to the time crunch. Thus, the increasing number of online fitness training programs is expected to positively influence the growth of the global pilates equipment market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The rising popularity of other forms of fitness formats is one of the key factors challenging the pilates equipment market growth.

Fitness products and equipment, including pilates equipment, face significant competition from other fitness activities, such as yoga and cardio exercises. Yoga not only helps in relaxing the mind but also aids in burning calories and toning up muscles with all the stretching.

The traditional workouts offer the same benefits as a strength workout, such as improving strength and relaxing the muscles. Also, the twisting, stretching, and folding poses in yoga help strengthen the digestive system and circulatory systems.

Consumers prefer other strength equipment, such as weight plates and bars, benches and racks, home gyms, barbells, and kettlebells. Some of the barbells are designed in such a way that they are ultra-lightweight with a small diameter and can be loaded with light weights. They also act as effective equipment for performing cardio workouts.

The alternative formats involve low initial investment and low cost of operations in terms of both sourcing and maintaining the equipment compared with pilates equipment. Besides, they also have greater reach in terms of higher awareness compared with pilates programs in both developed as well as developing economies. Hence, the presence of substitute fitness equipment will pose a challenge to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this pilates equipment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pilates equipment market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pilates equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pilates equipment market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pilates equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The music production equipment market size is expected to increase to USD 1.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.44%. The rising number of musicians and artists is notably driving the music production equipment market growth, although factors such as the easy availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

The size of the rugby equipment market is expected to increase by USD 730.08 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. The growth in development programs of rugby union is notably driving the rugby equipment market growth, although factors such as high risks of fatal injuries may impede market growth.

Pilates Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 135 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 106.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Align Pilates Equipment Ltd, Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, CASA Pilates Equipment, Easy Tra de Group srl, Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, VIVA FITNESS, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Pilates machines - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Pilates mats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Pilates rings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Pilates balls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Align Pilates Equipment Ltd

10.4 Balanced Body Inc.

10.5 BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

10.6 CAP Barbell

10.7 Gratz Industries LLC

10.8 Mad Dogg Athletics Inc.

10.9 Merrithew International Inc.

10.10 PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd.

10.11 Sivan Health and Fitness

10.12 Stamina Products Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Pilates Equipment Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilates-equipment-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-106-44-million-from-2021-to-2026-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation--technavio-301740336.html

SOURCE Technavio