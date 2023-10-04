Pilbara Minerals Limited's (ASX:PLS) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

Pilbara Minerals Limited's (ASX:PLS) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 5.1x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 35x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

Recent times have been pleasing for Pilbara Minerals as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Pilbara Minerals would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 321% gain to the company's bottom line. However, the latest three year period hasn't been as great in aggregate as it didn't manage to provide any growth at all. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 17% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 16% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Pilbara Minerals is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Pilbara Minerals' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You need to take note of risks, for example - Pilbara Minerals has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

