U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.08
    -32.65 (-0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,588.50
    -126.89 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,991.40
    -162.62 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.05
    -15.99 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.80
    -0.75 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.90
    -10.70 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0780 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6720
    -0.4280 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,442.68
    -4,554.80 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.50
    +658.82 (+271.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Pilgrim’s Announces Significant Wage Increase in Mayfield, Kentucky

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PPC

GREELEY, Colo., Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s, a leading global food company and the largest employer in Graves County, Ky., today announced a $4.5 million annualized wage increase for team members at its Mayfield production facility to help support the local community recently impacted by a devastating tornado. The $2 per hour pay increase will elevate starting wages to $16.50 per hour at the Mayfield facility.

“The community of Mayfield has suffered through an incredibly challenging time and as a critical employer in the county, Pilgrim’s is committed to help bring back Mayfield stronger than ever,” said Fabio Sandri, Pilgrim’s CEO. “We previously committed $1 million in tornado relief and today, we are significantly increasing wages for the men and women of Mayfield who produce food for families everywhere. We are proud members of this community, and we hope our investments will help strengthen the region moving forward.”

The permanent pay increase, negotiated in partnership with UFCW Local 227, is in addition to the $1 million investment Pilgrim’s announced in December to assist with community recovery needs and support long-term rebuilding efforts resulting from the tornado that impacted the area.

“I am grateful for all our team members in Mayfield who are extremely deserving of this wage increase,” said Kent Massey, Pilgrim’s Mayfield complex manager. “We remain focused on supporting not just our team members and their families but also our neighbors and the broader community.”

Pilgrim’s Mayfield employs more than 1,500 people and supports 235 family farmers and poultry growers in the area.

About Pilgrim’s
As a global food company with more than 56,000 team members, Pilgrim’s processes, prepares, packages and delivers fresh, frozen and value-added food products for customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Media Contact:
Nikki Richardson
Corporate Communications
nikki.richardson@jbssa.com


Recommended Stories

  • John Deere Is Facing a Farmer Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Farm equipment giant John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 as the global pandemic made consumers and countries more reliant than ever on a functioning agricultural sector. Also last year, unionized workers demanded a piece of the company’s growing pie, and after a strike forced John Deere to provide better compensation to the men and women who make its products.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash

  • Carhartt Stuck With Its Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate. The Backlash Ensued.

    Some on social media have called for a boycott; ‘we stand behind our decision,’ workwear-apparel company says.

  • Airbus revokes Qatar order for 50 A321 jets as rift widens

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Thursday raised the stakes in a dispute with major customer Qatar Airways over grounded and undelivered A350 jets by announcing it had revoked a separate contract for 50 smaller A321neo jets the airline plans to use for new routes. The move widens a dispute that moved closer towards a rare courtroom clash on Thursday, with a procedural hearing over Qatar's claim for more than $600 million in compensation over A350 flaws pencilled in for the week of April 26 in London. Airbus revealed it was walking away from the contract for A321neos in skeletal arguments presented during a scheduling session over the A350 dispute at a division of Britain's High Court on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Comcast Corp. closes 150,000-square-foot call center in Delaware

    Comcast Corp. has decided to close and sublease a 150,000-square-foot office building it had used as a call center and have its roughly 600 employees that manned the facility work remotely indefinitely. In 2018, Comcast signed a 10-year lease at 400 Commerce Drive in the Christiana Corporate Center in Newark. The building replaced two call centers Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) operated nearby at 4008 N. DuPont Highway in New Castle and 300 N. Wakefield Drive in Newark.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • Intel to Announce U.S. Manufacturing Plans on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. will announce Friday the next step in Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s plan to build up semiconductor production in the U.S., seeking to restore the chipmaker’s edge in manufacturing technology.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000A

  • Apple Stock Gets a Big Target Price Boost. Supply-Chain Problems Are Improving.

    Ahead of Apple's results, Wells Fargo raises its estimates for quarterly revenue and profits, and boosts the stock price target.

  • Lithuanian exports nearly obliterated from China market amid Taiwan row

    Lithuania's exports to China suffered a near-total collapse in December, amid a blazing row over the Baltic state's support for Taiwan. Chinese government customs data released on Thursday showed shipments from Lithuania to China dropped by 91.4 per cent last month from a year earlier. Compared to November 2021, the drop was 91.1 per cent, offering factual evidence to support Lithuanian exporters' complaints that they have been frozen out of the Chinese market in recent weeks. Do you have questi

  • Rising rates are ‘really stirring up markets,’ market strategist says

    JPMorgan Asset Management Global Market Strategist&nbsp;Meera Pandit joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down market action, discuss rates, volatility, and the outlook for the 2022 stock market.

  • VMware Staff Blast Hire of AWS Manager Who Faced Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. employees are sharply criticizing the company’s decision to hire a former Amazon Web Services executive who was subject to an internal investigation over alleged discriminatory comments.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airline

  • Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron withdraw from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -Oil majors TotalEnergies and Chevron Corp, partners in a major gas project in Myanmar, said on Friday they were withdrawing from the country, citing the worsening humanitarian situation following last year's coup. Royal Dutch Shell Plc, in its first public acknowledgment of the move, also said on Friday that it no longer held exploration licences in Myanmar as of last year. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the army overthrew the elected government in February 2021 and detained its leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Microsoft 'pulled up a megayacht' for Activision Blizzard employees

    Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard could help change the culture at the embattled gaming company.

  • Solana NFTs Will Be ‘Found’ in the METAVERSE As Sales Cross $1 Billion

    Solana-based DROPP aims to utilize METAVERSE in the way it’s truly meant to be to expand its gamification features and allow users to further explore it.

  • $10B Exxon-SABIC JV petrochemical plant near Corpus Christi starts operations

    The plant's ethane steam cracker, with a capacity to produce 1.8 million metric tons per year of ethylene, is designed to be largest in the world.

  • Adobe Confronts Rare Skepticism in the Hunt for Sales Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., one of the biggest success stories in enterprise software over the past decade, is facing new investor concern about the company’s ability to boost sales beyond its core audience of design professionals. Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,0

  • We asked Walmart, Amazon and others about hiring for diversity. What we found may surprise you

    USA TODAY persuaded the vast majority of S&P 100 companies to share detailed data on hiring of women and people of color. This is what we found.

  • Retirement Uses for Your Health Savings Account (HSA)

    Thanks to unique tax advantages, an HSA may be the best retirement option you never knew you had. Here's how to take advantage if you qualify for one.

  • Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021

    Stanford has released its 2021 MBA employment report, the last top school to do so As we’ve seen in the release of employment reports from top-25 programs throughout fall and winter, the pandemic whirlwind ... The post Stanford GSB Graduated The Highest-Paid MBAs Of All Time In 2021 appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • JPMorgan board lifts CEO Dimon's pay to $34.5 million

    Dimon's total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million and performance-based incentive pay of $33 million, according to a regulatory filing. JPMorgan Chase said directors based the pay decision on bank performance in 2021, while dealing with the challenges from the pandemic, and in the long term. It also cited Dimon's work on risk and controls, interests of customers and stakeholders and teamwork and leadership.

  • Suncor Seeks Buyers for Norway Oil and Gas Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s Suncor Energy Inc. is marketing its assets in Norway to potential buyers, according to sales documents seen by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Decline as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000American Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppThe company ret