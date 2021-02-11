Pilgrim’s Pride Closes Fiscal Year 2020 with Net Sales of $12.1 Billion, Operating Income of $245.5 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.39

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) reports fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results.



2020 Highlights

Net GAAP Income of $94.8 million.

Adjusted Operating Income margins of 3.6% in U.S. ex legal settlements, 5.5% in Mexico and 3.1% in Europe operations.

Adjusted EBITDA of $788.1 million, or a 6.5% margin.

Faced with the global Covid-19 pandemic, we remain guided by our principles of an uncompromising commitment to the safety of our team members, our duty to provide quality food globally, and our responsibility to provide continued employment opportunities and benefits for our team during these unprecedented times.

Portfolio strategy, operational excellence and Key Customer strategy continuing to mitigate the impact of challenging market conditions. EBITDA outpacing industry peers, driven by improved agility, execution and operating performance across all business units in the U.S.

After a very challenging first half during 2020, our Mexican operations adjusted to market conditions, rebounding strongly and delivering robust results in the second half, to finish 2020 in-line with prior years.

Operating results from legacy European business continue to increase, reflecting our portfolio resiliency and continuous improvement despite significant Covid-19 effects. Newly acquired operations continuing to generate positive EBITDA, and on track to achieve performance competitive with leading companies with similar portfolio in next few years.

Our liquidity position remains strong, supported by our emphasis on cash flow generation, focus on working capital management, and disciplined investments in high-return projects, preserving the opportunity to maintain strategic growth priorities while strengthening our differentiated global platforms.

Fourth Quarter

Net Sales of $3.1 billion.

Net GAAP Income of $0.1 million.

Adjusted Consolidated Operating Income margins of 3.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $205.4 million, or a 6.6% margin, 27% higher than last year.

Unaudited (2) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 Y/Y Change December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 3,117.8 $ 3,063.5 +1.8 % $ 12,091.9 $ 11,409.2 +6.0 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ — $ 0.37 (100.0 ) % $ 0.39 $ 1.83 (78.7 ) % Operating income $ 39.5 $ 85.8 (54.0 ) % $ 245.5 $ 690.6 (64.5 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 205.4 $ 161.6 +27.1 % $ 788.1 $ 973.8 (19.1 ) % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 6.6 % 5.3 % +1.3 pts 6.5 % 8.5 % (2.0 ) pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

(2) Comparisons include newly acquired European pork assets (Tulip) from 10/15/19 forward.

“While overall global economic and chicken market conditions were very volatile and challenging during 2020 as a result of Covid-19, our team members have continued to deliver on our strategy, achieving an increase in relative performance compared to the year before and to our industry competition. Our diverse global footprint has contributed to the well-balanced and resilient performance against different specific market conditions. We maintain our successful Key Customer strategy, which is the basis for our strong growth and consistent results. While our product portfolio is already differentiated, we are investing to further innovate, and increase our capacities and capabilities to meet customer demand. We expect value added, specialty products to account for a meaningfully larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to de-emphasize the mix of more volatile commodity sales and strengthen our margin profile,” stated Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

“In Q4, our operating performance in the U.S. has continued to be resilient, driven by our partnerships with Key Customers and the relentless focus on executing and delivering the best results possible despite the volatility and changes in market conditions. Within our case-ready and small bird businesses, strong Key Customer demand from QSR and retail customers, has continued to remain strong. While the commodity sector has continued to be challenging, we are continuing to improve our operating efficiency in that business. Our U.S. Prepared Foods continues to evolve in anticipation of even stronger results in 2021, reflecting the investments made over the last few years.”

“After a very challenging first half during 2020, our Mexican operations have continued to rebound strongly and deliver great results in the second half including Q4 to finish the year in-line with prior years. We adapted the operations well to generate strong performance despite volumes that were slightly lower than the same period in 2019 but higher than Q3. More normalized economic activities, continued good supply/demand balance in the market, our increased share of non-commodity products, fewer imported chicken, and a very good operational performance, all contributed to the strength. Demand for Prepared Foods in Mexico also improved with volumes recovering, and we are currently already experiencing better demand than pre-Covid.”

“For the full year, our legacy European operations produced an EBITDA that was 6% higher than the previous year, reflecting the strength and consistency of our business model despite the significant hit of Covid-19 to our business profitability. We expect to continue an improvement in results driven by increased operational efficiencies, investments in automation, focus on higher yields, and better mitigation of input costs. The performance of our newly acquired European operations has continued to improve with EBITDA on a positive momentum. We have now been profitable on an EBITDA basis for the last seven quarters in a row. The robust performance was driven by strong pork exports and good domestic demand, as well as from the continuing implementations of operational improvements.”

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 (In thousands, except share and par value data) Cash and cash equivalents $ 547,624 $ 260,568 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 782 20,009 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 741,992 741,281 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,084 944 Inventories 1,358,793 1,383,535 Income taxes receivable 69,397 60,204 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 183,039 131,695 Total current assets 2,902,711 2,598,236 Deferred tax assets 5,471 4,426 Other long-lived assets 24,780 36,325 Operating lease assets, net 288,886 301,513 Identified intangible assets, net 589,913 596,053 Goodwill 1,005,245 973,750 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,657,491 2,592,061 Total assets $ 7,474,497 $ 7,102,364 Accounts payable $ 1,028,710 $ 993,780 Accounts payable to related parties 9,650 3,819 Revenue contract liability 65,918 41,770 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 807,847 575,319 Income taxes payable — 7,075 Current maturities of long-term debt 25,455 26,392 Total current liabilities 1,937,580 1,648,155 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 217,432 235,382 Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,255,546 2,276,029 Noncurrent income taxes payable — 7,731 Deferred tax liabilities 339,831 301,907 Other long-term liabilities 148,761 97,100 Total liabilities 4,899,150 4,566,304 Common stock, $.01 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized; 261,184,998 and

261,119,064 shares issued at year-end 2020 and year-end 2019, respectively;

243,512,490 and 249,572,119 shares outstanding at year-end 2020 and year-end

2019, respectively 2,612 2,611 Treasury stock, at cost, 17,672,508 shares and 11,546,945 shares at year-end 2020

and year-end 2019, respectively (345,134 ) (234,892 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,954,334 1,955,261 Retained earnings 972,569 877,812 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,620 ) (75,129 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,563,761 2,525,663 Noncontrolling interest 11,586 10,397 Total stockholders’ equity 2,575,347 2,536,060 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,474,497 $ 7,102,364













PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,117,829 $ 3,063,489 $ 12,091,901 $ 11,409,219 Cost of sales 2,890,433 2,862,094 11,253,705 10,338,825 Gross profit 227,396 201,395 838,196 1,070,394 Selling, general and administrative expense 187,773 115,597 592,610 379,910 Administrative restructuring activities 123 6 123 (84 ) Operating income 39,500 85,792 245,463 690,568 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 30,543 33,446 126,118 132,630 Interest income (2,694 ) (2,796 ) (7,305 ) (14,277 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 4,528 (1,006 ) 760 6,917 Gain on bargain purchase — (56,880 ) 3,746 (56,880 ) Miscellaneous, net (2,062 ) 2,112 (39,681 ) 4,633 Income before income taxes 9,185 110,916 161,825 617,545 Income tax expense 8,855 18,681 66,755 161,009 Net income 330 92,235 95,070 456,536 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests 251 155 313 612 Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride

Corporation $ 79 $ 92,080 $ 94,757 $ 455,924 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 243,557 249,571 245,944 249,401 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 244 278 180 308 Diluted 243,801 249,849 246,124 249,709 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride

Corporation per share of common stock

outstanding: Basic $ — $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 1.83 Diluted $ — $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 1.83













PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 95,070 $ 456,536 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 337,104 287,230 Deferred income tax expense 37,337 42,478 Gain on property disposals (13,766 ) (10,896 ) Loan cost amortization 4,848 4,821 Gain on bargain purchase 3,746 (56,880 ) Accretion of bond discount 982 982 Amortization of bond premium (668 ) (668 ) Loss (gain) on equity method investments 291 (63 ) Share-based compensation (276 ) 10,132 Noncash loss on subsidiary dissolution 115 — Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) related to borrowing arrangements — (4,970 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables 29,154 (25,000 ) Inventories 26,041 (111,748 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (50,347 ) (15,490 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 295,327 119,892 Income taxes (39,436 ) (26,378 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (7,883 ) (9,221 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 6,608 5,764 Cash provided by operating activities 724,247 666,521 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (354,762 ) (348,120 ) Proceeds from property disposals 31,976 15,753 Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired (4,216 ) (384,694 ) Cash used in investing activities (327,002 ) (717,061 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings (430,988 ) (289,917 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 404,522 259,466 Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (110,242 ) (2,898 ) Payment of capitalized loan costs — (652 ) Distribution from equity contribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between

JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation — (525 ) Cash used in financing activities (136,708 ) (34,526 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7,292 4,065 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 267,829 (81,001 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 280,577 361,578 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 548,406 $ 280,577 Supplemental Disclosure Information: Interest paid (net of amount capitalized) $ 130,641 $ 130,882 Income taxes paid 51,710 125,856

















PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction loss (gain), (2) transaction costs from business acquisitions, (3) DOJ agreement, (4) nonrecurring legal settlement, (5) restructuring activities loss (gain), (6) Hometown Strong initiative expenses, (7), gain on bargain purchase, (8) shareholder litigation settlement and (9) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest.. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 330 $ 92,235 $ 95,070 $ 456,536 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 27,849 30,650 118,813 118,353 Income tax expense 8,855 18,681 66,755 161,009 Depreciation and amortization 88,463 76,849 337,104 287,230 EBITDA 125,497 218,415 617,742 1,023,128 Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)(b) 4,528 (1,006 ) 760 6,917 Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) — 1,239 134 1,302 DOJ agreement(d) — — 110,524 — Nonrecurring legal settlement(e) 75,000 — 75,000 — Restructuring activities loss (gain)(f) 123 6 123 (84 ) Hometown Strong commitment(g) 494 — 15,000 — Minus: Gain on bargain purchase(h) — 56,880 (3,746 ) 56,880 Shareholder litigation settlement(i) — — 34,643 — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 251 155 313 612 Adjusted EBITDA $ 205,391 $ 161,619 $ 788,073 $ 973,771

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) in the Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions. See Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II, Item 8, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, “Note 2. Business Acquisitions” for more information regarding recent business acquisitions.

(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we have entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110,524,140.

(e) On January 11, 2021, we announced that we have entered an agreement to settle all claims made by the putative Direct Purchaser Plaintiff Class relating to broiler chicken antitrust litigation. As a result of the settlement, we recognized an expense of $75.0 million.

(f) Restructuring charges includes tangible asset impairment, severance, change-in-control compensation costs and losses incurred on both the sale of unneeded broiler eggs and flock depletion.

(g) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges. For the year ended December 27, 2020, we recorded $15.0 million in incremental donations expense relating to this initiative.

(h) The gain on bargain purchase was recognized as a result of the PPL acquisition in October 2019. See Part II, Item 8, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, “Note 2. Business Acquisitions” for more information regarding this acquisition.

(i) Shareholder litigation settlement is income received as a result of a settlement in the first quarter of 2020. See Part II, Item 8, Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, “Note 20. Commitments and Contingencies” for more information regarding this settlement.











The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended December 27, 2020 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by summing each of the unaudited three month periods within the audited year ended December 27, 2020.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

LTM Ended

December 27,

2020

March 29,

2020

June 28,

2020

September 27,

2020

December 27,

2020

(In thousands)

Net income $ 67,449 $ (6,400 ) $ 33,691 $ 330 $ 95,070 Add: Interest expense, net 30,998 31,165 28,801 27,849 118,813 Income tax expense 38,512 (2,956 ) 22,344 8,855 66,755 Depreciation and amortization 79,773 84,603 84,265 88,463 337,104 EBITDA 216,732 106,412 169,101 125,497 617,742 Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) (18,385 ) 5,525 9,092 4,528 760 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 215 (81 ) — — 134 DOJ agreement — — 110,524 — 110,524 Nonrecurring legal settlement — — — 75,000 75,000 Restructuring activities — — — 123 123 Hometown Strong commitment — — 14,506 494 15,000 Minus: Gain on bargain purchase (1,740 ) — (2,006 ) — (3,746 ) Shareholder litigation settlement 34,643 — — — 34,643 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 181 (364 ) 245 251 313 Adjusted EBITDA $ 165,478 $ 112,220 $ 304,984 $ 205,391 $ 788,073









EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 December 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 (In thousands, except percent of net sales) Net income $ 330 $ 92,235 $ 95,070 $ 456,536 0.01 % 3.01 % 0.79 % 4.00 % Add: Interest expense, net 27,849 30,650 118,813 118,353 0.89 % 1.00 % 0.98 % 1.04 % Income tax expense 8,855 18,681 66,755 161,009 0.28 % 0.61 % 0.55 % 1.41 % Depreciation and amortization 88,463 76,849 337,104 287,230 2.84 % 2.51 % 2.79 % 2.52 % EBITDA 125,497 218,415 617,742 1,023,128 4.02 % 7.13 % 5.11 % 8.97 % Add: Foreign currency transaction

loss (gain) 4,528 (1,006 ) 760 6,917 0.15 % (0.03 )% 0.01 % 0.06 % Transaction costs related

to acquisitions — 1,239 134 1,302 — % 0.04 % — % 0.01 % DOJ agreement — — 110,524 — — % — % 0.91 % — % Nonrecurring legal settlement 75,000 — 75,000 — 2.41 % — % 0.62 % — % Restructuring activities 123 6 123 (84 ) — % — % — % — % Hometown Strong commitment 494 — 15,000 — 0.02 % — % 0.12 % — % Minus: Gain on bargain purchase — 56,880 (3,746 ) 56,880 — % 1.86 % (0.03 )% 0.50 % Shareholder litigation settlement — — 34,643 — — % — % 0.29 % — % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 251 155 313 612 0.01 % 0.01 % — % 0.01 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 205,391 $ 161,619 $ 788,073 $ 973,771 6.59 % 5.27 % 6.51 % 8.53 % Net sales $ 3,117,829 $ 3,063,489 $ 12,091,901 $ 11,409,219 $ 3,117,829 $ 3,063,489 $ 12,091,901 $ 11,409,219









Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (U.S. operations) $ (57,574 ) $ 60,307 $ 69,377 $ 487,275 DOJ agreement(a) — — 110,524 — Nonrecurring legal settlement(b) 75,000 — 75,000 Hometown Strong commitment(c) 494 — 15,000 — Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations) $ 17,920 $ 60,307 $ 269,901 $ 487,275 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 1.0 % 3.2 % 3.6 % 6.4 %

(a) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we have entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110,524,140.

(b) On January 11, 2021, we announced that we have entered an agreement to settle all claims made by the putative Direct Purchaser Plaintiff Class relating to broiler chicken antitrust litigation. As a result of the settlement, we recognized an expense of $75.0 million.

(c) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges. For the year ended December 27, 2020, we recorded $15.0 million in incremental donations expense relating to this initiative.











Adjusted Operating Income Margin for the U.S. is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for the U.S. to adjusted operating income margin for the U.S. is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In percent) GAAP operating income margin (U.S. operations) (3.1 ) % 3.2 % 0.9 % 6.4 % DOJ agreement — % — % 1.6 % — % Nonrecurring legal settlement 4.1 % — % 1.1 % — % Hometown Strong commitment — % — % — % — % Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 1.0 % 3.2 % 3.6 % 6.4 %









Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's") is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table.. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 79 $ 92,080 $ 94,757 $ 455,924 Adjustments: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 4,528 (1,006 ) 760 6,917 Acquisition charges and restructuring activities 123 1,245 257 1,218 DOJ agreement — — 110,524 — Nonrecurring legal settlement 75,000 — 75,000 — Hometown Strong commitment 494 — 15,000 — Gain on bargain purchase — (56,880 ) 3,746 (56,880 ) Shareholder litigation settlement — — (34,643 ) — Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (19,841 ) (63 ) (14,976 ) (2,122 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 60,383 $ 35,376 $ 250,425 $ 405,057 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock

outstanding 243,801 249,849 246,124 249,709 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per

common diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 1.02 $ 1.62

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ agreement as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.









Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands, except per share data) U.S. GAAP EPS $ — $ 0.37 $ 0.39 $ 1.83 Adjustments: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 0.02 — — 0.03 Acquisition charges and restructuring activities — — — — DOJ agreement — — 0.45 — Nonrecurring legal settlement 0.31 — 0.30 — Hometown Strong commitment — — 0.06 — Gain on bargain purchase — (0.23 ) 0.02 (0.23 ) Shareholder litigation settlement — — (0.14 ) — Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.08 ) — (0.06 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ 1.02 $ 1.62 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 243,801 249,849 246,124 249,709

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above with the exclusion of the DOJ agreement as this item is non-deductible for tax purposes.









PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Geographic Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 December 27,

2020 December 29,

2019 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by country of origin: U.S. $ 1,876,226 $ 1,904,515 $ 7,496,017 $ 7,636,716 Europe 849,152 815,397 3,274,292 2,383,793 Mexico 392,451 343,577 1,321,592 1,388,710 Total net sales $ 3,117,829 $ 3,063,489 $ 12,091,901 $ 11,409,219 Sources of cost of sales by country of origin: U.S. $ 1,785,018 $ 1,779,959 6,995,552 $ 6,903 Europe 799,931 759,788 3,055,965 2,212 Mexico 305,498 322,371 1,202,661 1,224 Elimination (14 ) (24 ) (473 ) — Total cost of sales $ 2,890,433 $ 2,862,094 $ 11,253,705 $ 10,338,825 Sources of gross profit by country of origin: U.S. $ 91,208 $ 124,556 $ 500,465 $ 733.479 Europe 49,221 55,609 218,327 171.751 Mexico 86,953 21,206 118,931 165.068 Elimination 14 24 473 0.096 Total gross profit $ 227,396 $ 201,395 $ 838,196 $ 1,070,394 Sources of operating income by country of origin: U.S. $ (57,574 ) $ 60,307 $ 69,377 $ 487.275 Europe 26,410 16,949 102,734 79.182 Mexico 70,650 8,512 72,879 124.015 Elimination 14 24 473 96 Total operating income $ 39,500 $ 85,792 $ 245,463 $ 690,568







