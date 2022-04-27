U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.09
    +0.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    -0.14 (-0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0084 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    -0.0032 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4490
    +1.2390 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,225.00
    +824.19 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.99
    +14.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Pilgrim’s Pride Reports First Quarter 2022 Results with $4.24 Billion in Net Sales and Operating Income Margin of 9.5%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
·20 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PPC
Pilgrim&#39;s Pride Corporation
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

GREELEY, Colo., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its first quarter 2022 financial results.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net Sales of $4.24 billion, up nearly 30% from prior year.

  • Consolidated GAAP operating income margin of 9.5% with GAAP operating income margins of 13.8% in U.S., 14.7% in Mexico and -1.8% in Europe.

  • GAAP Net Income of $280.6 million and GAAP EPS of $1.15. Adjusted Net Income of $287.2 million or adjusted EPS of $1.18.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $501.8 million, or an 11.8% margin, 97.7% higher than a year ago.

  • Our diversified portfolio across geographies, brands, and products coupled with our long-term investments in operational excellence, including automation, and focus on service for key customers continued to improve our results and drive further earnings resilience.

  • Our US foodservice business improved year-over-year, achieving pre-pandemic sales volumes, while retail volumes remained strong. Our margins improved significantly within the commodity large bird deboning business, while we continue to face higher inputs, increased operating costs, and less than optimal product mix resulting from ongoing labor shortages in all our business.

  • Brand momentum continues throughout US retail as Just Bare® was up 49%, Pilgrim’s® fully cooked grew over 150%, and e-commerce more than tripled year over year.

  • We continue to grow in Mexico, especially in our branded product lines, while profitability followed the normal seasonality of the business.

  • Our combined European business was severely impacted by ongoing labor shortages, increasing input costs and unprecedented inflation. Our live pork operations were also challenged by excess supply conditions throughout Europe. The UK teams are focused on leveraging the combined strengths of the businesses to drive operational improvements and capture synergies.

  • Our liquidity position remains strong with an adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio at 1.75x.

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27,
2022

March 28,
2021

Y/Y Change

(In millions, except per share and percentages)

Net sales

$

4,240.4

$

3,273.4

+29.5

%

U.S. GAAP EPS

$

1.15

$

0.41

+180.5

%

Operating income

$

402.0

$

158.5

+153.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$

501.8

$

253.8

+97.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)

11.8

%

7.8

%

+4.0pts

(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“Throughout the first quarter, we focused on consistent execution of our strategy. As a result, first quarter net sales increased by almost 30% and Adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled from a year ago. Overall, I am very pleased with our team and their ability to navigate through volatile market conditions and grow our business both top and bottom line,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim’s.

“Our US business led the way in performance as our retail demand remained stable and foodservice recovered to pre-COVID levels. Equally important, our momentum in the retail branded business continued as consumer demand remained resilient despite inflationary headwinds. We have continued to improve our operational staffing levels and to provide a better future for our team members through unprecedented wage increases the last two years and significant investments in our communities. Our team successfully managed through difficult circumstances by driving superior service levels to our Key Customers, improving overall mix, and combating inflation throughout our supply chain.

“Although our UK and European business has undertaken a variety of steps to improve profitability, we faced weak market conditions and rapid escalation of costs that have diluted efforts to improve margins. The teams are confident in their plans and are working in conjunction with Key Customers, while leveraging global supply chain partnerships to resume profitable growth.

“Mexico rebounded from the previous quarter as it experienced better than expected demand while managing through less than ideal grow out conditions and increasing grain costs. We continue to grow our branded business and invest in capacity expansion.

“Moving forward, we will need to remain vigilant given significant inflationary headwinds challenging our entire business. Costs have dramatically increased in commodities, labor, logistics, and other operational inputs. To ensure our business continues to grow and creates value for all stakeholders, we must mitigate these impacts through operational efficiencies and growing with our Key Customers. We will continue to monitor and adjust our business accordingly.

“I am very excited about our growth prospects with our synergies and scale in the U.S., Mexico and the United Kingdom. We are committed to being the best and most respected company in our industry, and I am confident that our team will perform to the best of their ability to manage this extremely volatile environment.”

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, April 28, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc220428.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.”

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs over 59,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim’s Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channels, including, but not limited to, the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; the risk of cyber-attacks, natural disasters, power losses, unauthorized access, telecommunication failures, and other problems on our information systems; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation and other legal matters described in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including the In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Contact:

Andy Rojeski

Investor Relations

IRPPC@pilgrims.com

www.pilgrims.com





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

March 27, 2022

December 26, 2021

(In thousands)

Cash and cash equivalents

$

725,540

$

427,661

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

30,258

22,460

Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses

1,071,102

1,013,437

Accounts receivable from related parties

1,079

1,345

Inventories

1,708,995

1,575,658

Income taxes receivable

14,407

27,828

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

241,444

237,565

Total current assets

3,792,825

3,305,954

Deferred tax assets

5,191

5,314

Other long-lived assets

32,069

32,410

Operating lease assets, net

339,102

351,226

Intangible assets, net

938,564

963,243

Goodwill

1,320,100

1,337,252

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,890,016

2,917,806

Total assets

$

9,317,867

$

8,913,205

Accounts payable

$

1,440,802

$

1,378,077

Accounts payable to related parties

8,044

22,317

Revenue contract liabilities

21,522

22,321

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

815,259

859,885

Income taxes payable

153,986

81,977

Current maturities of long-term debt

36,162

26,246

Total current liabilities

2,475,775

2,390,823

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities, less current maturities

262,830

271,366

Long-term debt, less current maturities

3,377,893

3,191,161

Deferred tax liabilities

344,492

369,185

Other long-term liabilities

63,271

101,736

Total liabilities

6,524,261

6,324,271

Common stock

2,616

2,614

Treasury stock

(372,157

)

(345,134

)

Additional paid-in capital

1,966,066

1,964,028

Retained earnings

1,284,007

1,003,569

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(98,902

)

(47,997

)

Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity

2,781,630

2,577,080

Noncontrolling interest

11,976

11,854

Total stockholders’ equity

2,793,606

2,588,934

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

9,317,867

$

8,913,205


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net sales

$

4,240,395

$

3,273,425

Cost of sales

3,698,415

3,012,182

Gross profit

541,980

261,243

Selling, general and administrative expense

139,967

102,779

Operating income

402,013

158,464

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

36,296

30,334

Interest income

(1,274

)

(2,366

)

Foreign currency transaction losses

11,536

2,514

Miscellaneous, net

(324

)

(7,844

)

Income before income taxes

355,779

135,826

Income tax expense

75,219

35,358

Net income

280,560

100,468

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

122

260

Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

$

280,438

$

100,208

Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:

Basic

243,670

243,580

Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents

630

278

Diluted

244,300

243,858

Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:

Basic

$

1.15

$

0.41

Diluted

$

1.15

$

0.41


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

280,560

$

100,468

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

102,142

86,532

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(21,917

)

12,483

Stock-based compensation

1,963

2,042

Loss (gain) on property disposals

1,855

(2,396

)

Loan cost amortization

1,280

1,215

Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes

429

246

Loss (gain) on equity-method investments

8

(4

)

Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes

(167

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Trade accounts and other receivables

(66,669

)

(54,892

)

Inventories

(146,035

)

(82,550

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(5,889

)

20,228

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(2,454

)

(240,183

)

Income taxes

84,780

25,440

Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations

(1,101

)

(10,841

)

Other operating assets and liabilities

(1,956

)

(1,172

)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

226,996

(143,551

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

(81,578

)

(102,167

)

Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired

(4,847

)

Proceeds from property disposals

849

13,074

Cash used in investing activities

(85,576

)

(89,093

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings

228,505

328,932

Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations

(32,093

)

(235,292

)

Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program

(27,023

)

Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

(1,961

)

(650

)

Payments of capitalized loan costs

(1,098

)

Cash provided by financing activities

166,330

92,990

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(2,073

)

1,488

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

305,677

(138,166

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

450,121

548,406

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

755,798

$

410,240


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) costs related to the DOJ agreement and litigation settlements, (4) initial insurance recoveries for Mayfield, Kentucky tornado property damage losses, (5) deconsolidation of subsidiary and (6) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands)

Net income

$

280,560

$

100,468

Add:

Interest expense, net(a)

35,022

27,968

Income tax expense

75,219

35,358

Depreciation and amortization

102,142

86,532

EBITDA

492,943

250,326

Add:

Foreign currency transaction losses(b)

11,536

2,514

Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c)

717

DOJ agreement and litigation settlements(d)

500

2,399

Minus:

Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses(e)

3,815

Deconsolidation of subsidiary(f)

1,131

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

122

260

Adjusted EBITDA

$

501,759

$

253,848


(a)

Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b)

The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c)

Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d)

On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110.5 million. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. The difference between the original accrual and the payment is recorded in DOJ agreement and litigation settlements in the three months ended March 28, 2021.

(e)

This represents initial insurance recoveries for the property damage losses incurred as a result of the tornado in Mayfield, KY in December 2021.

(f)

This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.


The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 27, 2022 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 28, 2021 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 26, 2021 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 27, 2022.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

LTM Ended

June 27,
2021

September 26,
2021

December 26,
2021

March 27,
2022

March 27,
2022

(In thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(166,503

)

$

60,835

$

36,468

$

280,560

$

211,360

Add:

Interest expense, net

49,809

28,589

33,370

35,022

146,790

Income tax expense (benefit)

(9,812

)

30,385

5,191

75,219

100,983

Depreciation and amortization

95,728

92,076

106,488

102,142

396,434

EBITDA

(30,778

)

211,885

181,517

492,943

855,567

Add:

Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)

4,145

2,359

(18,400

)

11,536

(360

)

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

2,545

6,773

9,540

717

19,575

DOJ agreement and litigation settlements

395,886

126,000

131,940

500

654,326

Restructuring activities

5,802

5,802

Hometown Strong commitment

1,000

1,000

Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory

4,974

4,974

Minus:

Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses

3,815

3,815

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

184

110

(286

)

122

130

Adjusted EBITDA

$

371,614

$

346,907

$

316,659

$

501,759

$

1,536,939


EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands)

Net income

$

280,560

$

100,468

6.62

%

3.07

%

Add:

Interest expense, net

35,022

27,968

0.83

%

0.85

%

Income tax expense

75,219

35,358

1.77

%

1.08

%

Depreciation and amortization

102,142

86,532

2.40

%

2.64

%

EBITDA

492,943

250,326

11.62

%

7.64

%

Add:

Foreign currency transaction losses

11,536

2,514

0.27

%

0.07

%

Transaction costs related to business acquisitions

717

0.02

%

%

DOJ agreement and litigation settlements

500

2,399

0.01

%

0.07

%

Minus:

Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses

3,815

0.09

%

%

Deconsolidation of subsidiary

1,131

%

0.03

%

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

122

260

%

0.01

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

501,759

$

253,848

11.83

%

7.74

%

Net sales

$

4,240,395

$

3,273,425

$

4,240,395

$

3,273,425


Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data)

Net income attributable to Pilgrim's

$

280,438

$

100,208

Add:

Foreign currency transaction losses

11,536

2,514

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

717

DOJ agreement and litigation settlements

500

2,399

Minus:

Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses

3,815

Deconsolidation of subsidiary

1,131

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments

289,376

103,990

Net tax impact of adjustments(a)

(2,226

)

(942

)

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's

$

287,150

$

103,048

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

244,300

243,858

Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share

$

1.18

$

0.42

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.


Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands, except per share data)

GAAP EPS

$

1.15

$

0.41

Add:

Foreign currency transaction losses

0.06

0.01

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

DOJ agreement and litigation settlements

Minus:

Insurance recoveries for Mayfield tornado losses

0.02

Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments

1.19

0.42

Net tax impact of adjustments(a)

(0.01

)

Adjusted EPS

$

1.18

$

0.42

Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding

244,300

243,858

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 27, 2022

March 28, 2021

(In thousands)

Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:

U.S.

$

2,581,208

$

1,999,559

U.K. and Europe

1,191,982

854,734

Mexico

467,205

419,132

Total net sales

$

4,240,395

$

3,273,425

Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:

U.S.

$

2,159,204

$

1,866,700

U.K. and Europe

1,152,903

816,926

Mexico

386,322

328,570

Elimination

(14

)

(14

)

Total cost of sales

$

3,698,415

$

3,012,182

Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:

U.S.

$

422,004

$

132,859

U.K. and Europe

39,079

37,808

Mexico

80,883

90,562

Elimination

14

14

Total gross profit

$

541,980

$

261,243

Sources of operating income (loss) by geographic region of origin:

U.S.

$

355,075

$

68,125

U.K. and Europe

(21,640

)

10,495

Mexico

68,564

79,830

Elimination

14

14

Total operating income

$

402,013

$

158,464



Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock pops after hours on earnings, daily active users

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down better than expected quarterly earnings for Facebook parent Meta.

  • Ford earnings beat expectations, stock rises after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest earnings report for Ford.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) suffered its second down day in a row on Wednesday, falling 3.5% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Evercore ISI for that. In a note covered by Marketwatch Wednesday morning, Evercore ISI analyst C.J. Muse blasted the entire semiconductor sector as "almost uninvestable today" -- and warned that this situation could persist into the second half of 2022.

  • Teladoc stock plunges more than 30% after earnings outlook slashed, massive impairment charge

    Shares of Teladoc Health Inc. were getting slammed in after-hours trading Wednesday after the telemedicine company slashed its full year outlook.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 62% to 81% That Are Screaming Buys

    The Nasdaq Composite index is 20% off its all-time high, but even that much damage is not entirely reflective of the pain many investors in the tech space have felt. Despite remaining strong financially and operationally, dozens of technology companies are down more than 40% from their all-time highs. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Unity Software (NYSE: U) are both in this group, falling 81% and 62%, respectively, from their all-time highs even though the companies are seeing impressive adoption rates and financial improvements.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Was Surging Higher Again Today

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) continue to run higher on Wednesday, with the blank check company rising 13.2% at 11:40 a.m. ET. It's the second consecutive day of double-digit stock gains following the announcement that Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) board of directors has agreed to Elon Musk's buyout offer. Digital World, of course, is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) looking to take Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public.

  • Meta earnings: 'Facebook is in a pitstop,' analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to look at Meta's shares jump amid its Q1 earnings beat and revenue miss, users growth, advertising monetization, Q2 outlook, and opportunities in social media trends.

  • Boeing posts wider than expected loss in Q1, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Boeing.

  • Why NCR Corporation Stock Crashed Today

    The maker of ATM machines and cash registers fell short of Wall Street's expectations in the first quarter.

  • Why Nio and Chinese Tech Stocks Jumped Today

    What happened U.S.- listed Chinese stocks have been taking a beating in recent months. The reasons behind the downtrend include political and regulatory fears, supply chain and raw material cost headwinds, and lockdowns in several cities to try to slow a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Apple set to report earnings Thursday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance's Dave Briggs previews Apple earnings as the tech giant is set to report its quarterly results.

  • Meta Shares Soar as Facebook Returns to User Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook’s main social network added more users than projected in the first quarter, potentially staving off concerns that the company is losing momentum as a new generation flocks to younger sites like TikTok.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine La

  • Spotify stock plunges on Q1 earnings despite adding subscribers

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Spotify.

  • Here’s how far the S&P 500 has to fall to enter another stock-market correction

    Stocks are enjoying a bounce Wednesday afternoon, providing some breathing room for the S&P 500 after it came close to entering its second market correction of 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • More NYC Apartment Renters Are Moving Out Instead of Paying Higher Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- More New York apartment renters are declining to renew leases as they’re being presented with post-pandemic rate increases, landlord Equity Residential said.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, Bulgari

  • Meta earnings: What to look for when Facebook parent reports Q1 results

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi sits down with the Live show to check out what to look for in Meta's Q1 earnings report, including subscriber growth, TikTok competition, and leadership responses.

  • Palantir Technologies Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock took investors on a wild ride after it went public via a direct listing on Sept. 30, 2020. What does Palantir do? Palantir operates two main software platforms: Gotham, which serves government clients; and Foundry, which serves large enterprises and private organizations.

  • CEO reportedly laments red ink incurred from Air Force One deal as Boeing posts $1.2 billion first-quarter loss

    Chief Executive David Calhoun looks back on ‘a very unique negotiation’ with the administration of then–U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos