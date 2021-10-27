Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results with Strong Growth in Sales and Adjusted EBITDA
GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its third quarter 2021 financial results.
Third Quarter Highlights
Net Sales of $3.83 billion, up 24% from prior year.
Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 3.2% with GAAP Operating Income margins of 2.9% in U.S., 11.5% in Mexico and marginally positive in Europe. Adjusted U.S. Operating Income margin of 8.2%.
GAAP Net Income of $60.8 million. Adjusted Net Income of $162.5 million or adjusted EPS of $0.67.
Adjusted EBITDA of $346.9 million, or a 9.1% margin, 13.7% higher than a year ago.
Our portfolio continued to perform well, as demand in the U.S. continues its recovery. Our foodservice business improved year-over-year, achieving levels higher than pre-pandemic, while Retail volumes remained strong. Our margins continued to improve, especially on the Commodity large bird deboning operation, despite higher input and operating costs and less than optimal mix due to the significant ongoing labor shortages.
Mexico continued to perform well and grow its sales of branded products, while following the normal seasonality of the business.
Our combined European business was significantly impacted by inflationary cost pressures on inputs, utility and freight costs and increasing labor shortages; along with lower pig pricing in the region. The business overcame significant supply chain challenges to continue to support our Key Customers in the U.K.
On September 24, we closed on the acquisition of the Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business in the U.K. and Ireland. The business will be known as Pilgrim’s Food Masters and will add differentiated, value added protein and integrated prepared foods to our portfolio, anchored by leading brands.
Recorded an aggregate legal contingency accrual of $126 million in the quarter.
Our liquidity position remains strong with an Adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio at 2.2x following both the issuance of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Senior Notes due 2032 and increasing and extending our U.S. credit facility during the third quarter.
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26,
September 27,
Y/Y Change
September 26,
September 27,
Y/Y Change
(In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales
$
3,827.6
$
3,075.1
+24.5
%
$
10,738.7
$
8,974.1
+19.7
%
U.S. GAAP EPS
$
0.25
$
0.14
+78.6
%
$
(0.02
)
$
0.38
-105.3
%
Operating income
$
120.8
$
94.3
+28.1
%
$
156.1
$
206.0
-24.2
%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
346.9
$
305.0
+13.7
%
$
972.4
$
582.7
+66.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
9.1
%
9.9
%
-0.8 pts
9.1
%
6.5
%
+2.6 pts
(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.
“On the strength of our product portfolio, we performed well in the third quarter with adjusted EBITDA up substantially over the third quarter of 2020 and the more normalized results of Q3 2019, despite the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim’s.
“Labor shortages continue to be our most pressing issue,” Sandri said. “I’m extremely proud of the Pilgrim’s team members who work hard every day to ensure our customers and consumers receive the high-quality foods they expect from us. Staffing challenges, however, have hindered our ability to achieve the ideal product mix with efficient processes. We will continue to make adjustments on a plant by plant basis to improve staffing levels and optimize our mix.”
“In our U.S. business, demand and pricing have been robust, driven by ongoing high levels of demand at retail and the continued recovery in commercial foodservice. Prepared Foods volume was up 7% overall and 16% in the consumer channel as we purposefully grow our Pilgrim’s® and Just Bare® brands at retail in response to the continued growth in interest in our brands in that segment.”
“In the third quarter in Mexico, our business continued to perform well, and grain pricing began to moderate as we come off of the seasonally strong summer months and head into fall.
“Moy Park and Pilgrim’s U.K. both faced shortages of labor and truck drivers as E.U. workers left the U.K. following Brexit. In addition, rising fuel costs put pressure on both these businesses. Our portfolio in the region was complemented with the introduction of Pilgrim’s Food Masters, and we look forward to partnering with our Key Customers with our portfolio of prepared products and iconic brands.
“Overall, I am extremely pleased with our team members and the execution of our strategy, often under difficult circumstances. We are committed to being the best and most respected company in our industry, and we will continue to perform to the best of our ability to serve Key Customers.”
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
September 26, 2021
December 27, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
511,084
$
547,624
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
54,111
782
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts
889,586
741,992
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,330
1,084
Inventories
1,556,821
1,358,793
Income taxes receivable
51,619
69,397
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
177,156
183,039
Total current assets
3,241,707
2,902,711
Deferred tax assets
5,465
5,471
Other long-lived assets
26,190
24,780
Operating lease assets, net
300,476
288,886
Identified intangible assets, net
1,028,664
589,913
Goodwill
1,381,872
1,005,245
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,848,469
2,657,491
Total assets
$
8,832,843
$
7,474,497
Accounts payable
$
1,176,866
$
1,028,710
Accounts payable to related parties
6,594
9,650
Revenue contract liabilities
20,564
65,918
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
999,014
807,847
Income taxes payable
48,006
—
Current maturities of long-term debt
19,885
25,455
Total current liabilities
2,270,929
1,937,580
Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities
223,071
217,432
Long-term debt, less current maturities
3,195,866
2,255,546
Deferred tax liabilities
418,430
339,831
Other long-term liabilities
108,164
148,761
Total liabilities
6,216,460
4,899,150
Common stock
2,614
2,612
Treasury stock
(345,134
)
(345,134
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,962,750
1,954,334
Retained earnings
966,815
972,569
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
17,198
(20,620
)
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity
2,604,243
2,563,761
Noncontrolling interest
12,140
11,586
Total stockholders’ equity
2,616,383
2,575,347
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
8,832,843
$
7,474,497
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
3,827,566
$
3,075,121
$
10,738,689
$
8,974,072
Cost of sales
3,455,723
2,761,279
9,725,362
8,363,272
Gross profit
371,843
313,842
1,013,327
610,800
Selling, general and administrative expense
251,066
219,554
857,217
404,837
Operating income
120,777
94,288
156,110
205,963
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
29,833
30,564
110,818
95,575
Interest income
(1,244
)
(1,763
)
(4,452
)
(4,611
)
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)
2,359
9,092
9,018
(3,768
)
Miscellaneous, net
(1,391
)
360
(10,005
)
(33,873
)
Income before income taxes
91,220
56,035
50,731
152,640
Income tax expense
30,385
22,344
55,931
57,900
Net income (loss)
60,835
33,691
(5,200
)
94,740
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
110
245
554
62
Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
$
60,725
$
33,446
$
(5,754
)
$
94,678
Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding:
Basic
243,675
244,186
243,643
246,740
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents
520
190
—
158
Diluted
244,195
244,376
243,643
246,898
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:
Basic
$
0.25
$
0.14
$
(0.02
)
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.25
$
0.14
$
(0.02
)
$
0.38
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(5,200
)
$
94,740
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
274,336
248,641
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
(26,436
)
37,739
Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense
24,654
—
Stock-based compensation
8,418
(1,291
)
Loan cost amortization
3,762
3,635
Gain on property disposals
(3,605
)
(8,009
)
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes
1,104
737
Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes
(167
)
(501
)
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
(12
)
297
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase
—
3,746
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and other receivables
(138,948
)
44,615
Inventories
(149,653
)
41,292
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,718
(29,290
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
274,932
93,114
Income taxes
66,413
(30,868
)
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations
(13,491
)
(823
)
Other operating assets and liabilities
(2,330
)
10,561
Cash provided by operating activities
327,495
508,335
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(280,820
)
(242,603
)
Proceeds from property disposals
22,896
21,715
Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired
(953,947
)
(4,216
)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,211,871
)
(225,104
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings
2,951,707
386,696
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
(2,005,960
)
(56,763
)
Payments on early extinguishment of debt
(21,258
)
—
Payments of capitalized loan costs
(22,293
)
—
Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
(650
)
—
Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program
—
(107,806
)
Cash provided by financing activities
901,546
222,127
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(381
)
(799
)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
16,789
504,559
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
548,406
280,577
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
565,195
$
785,136
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) costs related to the DOJ agreement and litigation settlements, (4) Hometown Strong initiative expenses, (5) negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase, (6) shareholder litigation settlement, (7) deconsolidation of subsidiary and (8) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
60,835
$
33,691
$
(5,200
)
$
94,740
Add:
Interest expense, net(a)
28,589
28,801
106,366
90,964
Income tax expense
30,385
22,344
55,931
57,900
Depreciation and amortization
92,076
84,265
274,336
248,641
EBITDA
211,885
169,101
431,433
492,245
Add:
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)(b)
2,359
9,092
9,018
(3,768
)
Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c)
6,773
—
9,318
134
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements(d)
126,000
110,524
524,285
110,524
Hometown Strong commitment(e)
—
14,506
—
14,506
Minus:
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase(f)
—
(2,006
)
—
(3,746
)
Shareholder litigation settlement(g)
—
—
—
34,643
Deconsolidation of subsidiary(h)
—
—
1,131
—
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
110
245
554
62
Adjusted EBITDA
$
346,907
$
304,984
$
972,369
$
582,682
(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.
(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.
(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110,524,140. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. For the nine months ended September 26, 2021, Pilgrims has settled and paid a total of $214.4 million for litigation settlements and expensed a total of $524.3 million.
(e) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges.
(f) The gain on bargain purchase was recognized as a result of the PPL acquisition in October 2019. The amount shown above represents a working capital adjustment to the previously recorded gain on bargain purchase.
(g) Shareholder litigation settlement is income received as a result of a settlement in the first quarter of 2020.
(h) This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.
The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 26, 2021 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 27, 2020 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 26, 2021.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
LTM Ended
December 27,
March 28,
June 27,
September 26,
September 26,
(In thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
330
$
100,468
$
(166,503
)
$
60,835
$
(4,870
)
Add:
Interest expense, net
27,849
27,968
49,809
28,589
134,215
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,855
35,358
(9,812
)
30,385
64,786
Depreciation and amortization
88,463
86,532
95,728
92,076
362,799
EBITDA
125,497
250,326
(30,778
)
211,885
556,930
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses
4,528
2,514
4,145
2,359
13,546
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
—
—
2,545
6,773
9,318
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
75,000
2,399
395,886
126,000
599,285
Restructuring charges
123
—
—
—
123
Hometown Strong commitment
494
—
—
—
494
Minus:
Deconsolidation of subsidiary
—
1,131
—
—
1,131
Net income attributable to
251
260
184
110
805
Adjusted EBITDA
$
205,391
$
253,848
$
371,614
$
346,907
$
1,177,760
EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26,
September 27,
September 26,
September 27,
September 26,
September 27,
September 26,
September 27,
(In thousands)
Net income (loss)
$
60,835
$
33,691
$
(5,200
)
$
94,740
1.59
%
1.10
%
(0.05
)%
1.06
%
Add:
Interest expense, net
28,589
28,801
106,366
90,964
0.75
%
0.94
%
0.99
%
1.01
%
Income tax expense
30,385
22,344
55,931
57,900
0.79
%
0.73
%
0.52
%
0.65
%
Depreciation and amortization
92,076
84,265
274,336
248,641
2.40
%
2.74
%
2.55
%
2.77
%
EBITDA
211,885
169,101
431,433
492,245
5.53
%
5.51
%
4.01
%
5.49
%
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
2,359
9,092
9,018
(3,768
)
0.06
%
0.29
%
0.08
%
(0.04
)%
Transaction costs related to business acquisitions
6,773
—
9,318
134
0.18
%
—
%
0.09
%
—
%
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
126,000
110,524
524,285
110,524
3.29
%
3.59
%
4.88
%
1.23
%
Restructuring activity
—
—
—
—
—
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Hometown Strong commitment
—
14,506
—
14,506
—
%
0.47
%
—
%
0.16
%
Minus:
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase
—
(2,006
)
—
(3,746
)
—
%
(0.07
)%
—
%
(0.04
)%
Shareholder litigation settlement
—
—
—
34,643
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.39
%
Deconsolidation of subsidiary
—
—
1,131
—
—
%
—
%
0.01
%
—
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
110
245
554
62
—
%
0.01
%
0.01
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
346,907
$
304,984
$
972,369
$
582,682
9.06
%
9.92
%
9.04
%
6.49
%
Net sales
$
3,827,566
$
3,075,121
$
10,738,689
$
8,974,072
$
3,827,566
$
3,075,121
$
10,738,689
$
8,974,072
Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands)
GAAP operating income (loss) (U.S. operations)
$
70,666
$
2,451
$
(85,380
)
$
126,951
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
6,773
—
9,318
—
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
126,000
110,524
524,285
110,524
Hometown Strong commitment
—
14,506
—
14,506
Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations)
$
203,439
$
127,481
$
448,223
$
251,981
Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations)
8.2
%
6.7
%
6.7
%
4.5
%
Adjusted Operating Income Margin for the U.S. is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for the U.S. to adjusted operating income margin for the U.S. is as follows:
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In percent)
GAAP operating income (loss) margin (U.S. operations)
2.9
%
0.1
%
(1.3
)%
2.2
%
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
0.2
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
5.1
%
5.8
%
7.9
%
2.0
%
Hometown Strong commitment
—
%
0.8
%
—
%
0.3
%
Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations)
8.2
%
6.7
%
6.7
%
4.5
%
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's
$
60,725
$
33,446
$
(5,754
)
$
94,678
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
2,359
9,092
9,018
(3,768
)
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
6,773
—
9,318
134
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
126,000
110,524
524,285
110,524
Hometown Strong commitment
—
14,506
—
14,506
Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense
400
—
24,654
—
Minus:
Deconsolidation of subsidiary
—
—
1,131
—
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments
196,257
167,568
560,390
216,074
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)
(33,761
)
(5,916
)
(141,026
)
(9,158
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's
$
162,496
$
161,652
$
419,364
$
206,916
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding
244,195
244,376
243,643
246,898
Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
1.72
$
0.84
(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.
Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS
$
0.25
$
0.14
$
(0.02
)
$
0.38
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
0.01
0.04
0.04
(0.02
)
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
0.03
—
0.04
—
DOJ agreement and litigation settlements
0.52
0.45
2.15
0.45
Hometown Strong commitment
—
0.06
—
0.06
Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense
—
—
0.10
—
Minus:
Deconsolidation of subsidiary
—
—
—
—
Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments
0.81
0.69
2.31
0.87
Net tax impact of adjustments(a)
(0.14
)
(0.02
)
(0.59
)
(0.03
)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.67
$
0.66
$
1.72
$
0.84
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding
244,195
244,376
243,643
246,898
(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
September 26, 2021
September 27, 2020
(In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:
U.S.
$
2,466,850
$
1,894,222
$
6,714,879
$
5,619,791
U.K. and Europe
930,440
845,677
2,721,019
2,425,140
Mexico
430,276
335,222
1,302,791
929,141
Total net sales
$
3,827,566
$
3,075,121
$
10,738,689
$
8,974,072
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:
U.S.
$
2,188,822
$
1,711,089
$
6,063,644
$
5,210,534
U.K. and Europe
898,116
785,347
2,600,842
2,256,034
Mexico
368,799
265,078
1,060,918
897,163
Elimination
(14
)
(235
)
(42
)
(459
)
Total cost of sales
$
3,455,723
$
2,761,279
$
9,725,362
$
8,363,272
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:
U.S.
$
278,028
$
183,133
$
651,235
$
409,257
U.K. and Europe
32,324
60,330
120,177
169,106
Mexico
61,477
70,144
241,873
31,978
Elimination
14
235
42
459
Total gross profit
$
371,843
$
313,842
$
1,013,327
$
610,800
Sources of operating income (loss) by geographic region of origin:
U.S.
$
70,666
$
2,451
$
(85,380
)
$
126,951
U.K. and Europe
445
29,949
32,771
76,324
Mexico
49,652
61,653
208,677
2,229
Elimination
14
235
42
459
Total operating income
$
120,777
$
94,288
$
156,110
$
205,963