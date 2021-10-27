Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results with Strong Growth in Sales and Adjusted EBITDA

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest poultry producers, reports its third quarter 2021 financial results.



Third Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $3.83 billion, up 24% from prior year.

Consolidated GAAP Operating Income margin of 3.2% with GAAP Operating Income margins of 2.9% in U.S., 11.5% in Mexico and marginally positive in Europe. Adjusted U.S. Operating Income margin of 8.2%.

GAAP Net Income of $60.8 million. Adjusted Net Income of $162.5 million or adjusted EPS of $0.67.

Adjusted EBITDA of $346.9 million, or a 9.1% margin, 13.7% higher than a year ago.

Our portfolio continued to perform well, as demand in the U.S. continues its recovery. Our foodservice business improved year-over-year, achieving levels higher than pre-pandemic, while Retail volumes remained strong. Our margins continued to improve, especially on the Commodity large bird deboning operation, despite higher input and operating costs and less than optimal mix due to the significant ongoing labor shortages.

Mexico continued to perform well and grow its sales of branded products, while following the normal seasonality of the business.

Our combined European business was significantly impacted by inflationary cost pressures on inputs, utility and freight costs and increasing labor shortages; along with lower pig pricing in the region. The business overcame significant supply chain challenges to continue to support our Key Customers in the U.K.

On September 24, we closed on the acquisition of the Kerry Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business in the U.K. and Ireland. The business will be known as Pilgrim’s Food Masters and will add differentiated, value added protein and integrated prepared foods to our portfolio, anchored by leading brands.

Recorded an aggregate legal contingency accrual of $126 million in the quarter.

Our liquidity position remains strong with an Adjusted EBITDA net leverage ratio at 2.2x following both the issuance of $900 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Senior Notes due 2032 and increasing and extending our U.S. credit facility during the third quarter.



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 Y/Y Change September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 Y/Y Change (In millions, except per share and percentages) Net sales $ 3,827.6 $ 3,075.1 +24.5 % $ 10,738.7 $ 8,974.1 +19.7 % U.S. GAAP EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.14 +78.6 % $ (0.02 ) $ 0.38 -105.3 % Operating income $ 120.8 $ 94.3 +28.1 % $ 156.1 $ 206.0 -24.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 346.9 $ 305.0 +13.7 % $ 972.4 $ 582.7 +66.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 9.1 % 9.9 % -0.8 pts

9.1 % 6.5 % +2.6 pts



(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“On the strength of our product portfolio, we performed well in the third quarter with adjusted EBITDA up substantially over the third quarter of 2020 and the more normalized results of Q3 2019, despite the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic,” said Fabio Sandri, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim’s.

“Labor shortages continue to be our most pressing issue,” Sandri said. “I’m extremely proud of the Pilgrim’s team members who work hard every day to ensure our customers and consumers receive the high-quality foods they expect from us. Staffing challenges, however, have hindered our ability to achieve the ideal product mix with efficient processes. We will continue to make adjustments on a plant by plant basis to improve staffing levels and optimize our mix.”

“In our U.S. business, demand and pricing have been robust, driven by ongoing high levels of demand at retail and the continued recovery in commercial foodservice. Prepared Foods volume was up 7% overall and 16% in the consumer channel as we purposefully grow our Pilgrim’s® and Just Bare® brands at retail in response to the continued growth in interest in our brands in that segment.”

“In the third quarter in Mexico, our business continued to perform well, and grain pricing began to moderate as we come off of the seasonally strong summer months and head into fall.

“Moy Park and Pilgrim’s U.K. both faced shortages of labor and truck drivers as E.U. workers left the U.K. following Brexit. In addition, rising fuel costs put pressure on both these businesses. Our portfolio in the region was complemented with the introduction of Pilgrim’s Food Masters, and we look forward to partnering with our Key Customers with our portfolio of prepared products and iconic brands.

“Overall, I am extremely pleased with our team members and the execution of our strategy, often under difficult circumstances. We are committed to being the best and most respected company in our industry, and we will continue to perform to the best of our ability to serve Key Customers.”

Forward-Looking Statements

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 26, 2021 December 27, 2020 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 511,084 $ 547,624 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 54,111 782 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 889,586 741,992 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,330 1,084 Inventories 1,556,821 1,358,793 Income taxes receivable 51,619 69,397 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 177,156 183,039 Total current assets 3,241,707 2,902,711 Deferred tax assets 5,465 5,471 Other long-lived assets 26,190 24,780 Operating lease assets, net 300,476 288,886 Identified intangible assets, net 1,028,664 589,913 Goodwill 1,381,872 1,005,245 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,848,469 2,657,491 Total assets $ 8,832,843 $ 7,474,497 Accounts payable $ 1,176,866 $ 1,028,710 Accounts payable to related parties 6,594 9,650 Revenue contract liabilities 20,564 65,918 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 999,014 807,847 Income taxes payable 48,006 — Current maturities of long-term debt 19,885 25,455 Total current liabilities 2,270,929 1,937,580 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 223,071 217,432 Long-term debt, less current maturities 3,195,866 2,255,546 Deferred tax liabilities 418,430 339,831 Other long-term liabilities 108,164 148,761 Total liabilities 6,216,460 4,899,150 Common stock 2,614 2,612 Treasury stock (345,134 ) (345,134 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,962,750 1,954,334 Retained earnings 966,815 972,569 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 17,198 (20,620 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,604,243 2,563,761 Noncontrolling interest 12,140 11,586 Total stockholders’ equity 2,616,383 2,575,347 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 8,832,843 $ 7,474,497





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 3,827,566 $ 3,075,121 $ 10,738,689 $ 8,974,072 Cost of sales 3,455,723 2,761,279 9,725,362 8,363,272 Gross profit 371,843 313,842 1,013,327 610,800 Selling, general and administrative expense 251,066 219,554 857,217 404,837 Operating income 120,777 94,288 156,110 205,963 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 29,833 30,564 110,818 95,575 Interest income (1,244 ) (1,763 ) (4,452 ) (4,611 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2,359 9,092 9,018 (3,768 ) Miscellaneous, net (1,391 ) 360 (10,005 ) (33,873 ) Income before income taxes 91,220 56,035 50,731 152,640 Income tax expense 30,385 22,344 55,931 57,900 Net income (loss) 60,835 33,691 (5,200 ) 94,740 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 110 245 554 62 Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 60,725 $ 33,446 $ (5,754 ) $ 94,678 Weighted average shares of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation common stock outstanding: Basic 243,675 244,186 243,643 246,740 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 520 190 — 158 Diluted 244,195 244,376 243,643 246,898 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.38





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (5,200 ) $ 94,740 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 274,336 248,641 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (26,436 ) 37,739 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 24,654 — Stock-based compensation 8,418 (1,291 ) Loan cost amortization 3,762 3,635 Gain on property disposals (3,605 ) (8,009 ) Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 1,104 737 Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes (167 ) (501 ) Loss (gain) on equity-method investments (12 ) 297 Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase — 3,746 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (138,948 ) 44,615 Inventories (149,653 ) 41,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,718 (29,290 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 274,932 93,114 Income taxes 66,413 (30,868 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (13,491 ) (823 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (2,330 ) 10,561 Cash provided by operating activities 327,495 508,335 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (280,820 ) (242,603 ) Proceeds from property disposals 22,896 21,715 Purchase of acquired business, net of cash acquired (953,947 ) (4,216 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,211,871 ) (225,104 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 2,951,707 386,696 Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations (2,005,960 ) (56,763 ) Payments on early extinguishment of debt (21,258 ) — Payments of capitalized loan costs (22,293 ) — Payment of equity distribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (650 ) — Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program — (107,806 ) Cash provided by financing activities 901,546 222,127 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (381 ) (799 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,789 504,559 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 548,406 280,577 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 565,195 $ 785,136





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) foreign currency transaction losses, (2) transaction costs related to business acquisitions, (3) costs related to the DOJ agreement and litigation settlements, (4) Hometown Strong initiative expenses, (5) negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase, (6) shareholder litigation settlement, (7) deconsolidation of subsidiary and (8) net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA applicable to continuing operations. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These limitations should be compensated for by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA only on a supplemental basis.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 60,835 $ 33,691 $ (5,200 ) $ 94,740 Add: Interest expense, net(a) 28,589 28,801 106,366 90,964 Income tax expense 30,385 22,344 55,931 57,900 Depreciation and amortization 92,076 84,265 274,336 248,641 EBITDA 211,885 169,101 431,433 492,245 Add: Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)(b) 2,359 9,092 9,018 (3,768 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions(c) 6,773 — 9,318 134 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements(d) 126,000 110,524 524,285 110,524 Hometown Strong commitment(e) — 14,506 — 14,506 Minus: Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase(f) — (2,006 ) — (3,746 ) Shareholder litigation settlement(g) — — — 34,643 Deconsolidation of subsidiary(h) — — 1,131 — Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 110 245 554 62 Adjusted EBITDA $ 346,907 $ 304,984 $ 972,369 $ 582,682

(a) Interest expense, net, consists of interest expense less interest income.

(b) The Company measures the financial statements of its Mexico reportable segment as if the U.S. dollar were the functional currency. Accordingly, we remeasure assets and liabilities, other than nonmonetary assets, of the Mexico reportable segment at current exchange rates. We remeasure nonmonetary assets using the historical exchange rate in effect on the date of each asset’s acquisition. Currency exchange gains or losses resulting from these remeasurements, as well as, from our U.K. and Europe reportable segment are included in the line item Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(c) Transaction costs related to acquisitions includes those charges that are incurred in conjunction with business acquisitions.

(d) On October 13, 2020, Pilgrims announced that we entered into a plea agreement (the “Plea Agreement”) with the DOJ. As a result of the Plea Agreement, we recognized a fine of $110,524,140. On February 23, 2021, the Colorado Court approved the Plea Agreement and assessed a fine of $107.9 million. For the nine months ended September 26, 2021, Pilgrims has settled and paid a total of $214.4 million for litigation settlements and expensed a total of $524.3 million.

(e) The Hometown Strong initiative was developed to help communities in which we operate respond to unexpected challenges.

(f) The gain on bargain purchase was recognized as a result of the PPL acquisition in October 2019. The amount shown above represents a working capital adjustment to the previously recorded gain on bargain purchase.

(g) Shareholder litigation settlement is income received as a result of a settlement in the first quarter of 2020.

(h) This represents a gain recognized as a result of deconsolidation of a subsidiary.





The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 26, 2021 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 27, 2020 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 27, 2020 and (2) the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 26, 2021.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended LTM Ended December 27,

2020 March 28,

2021 June 27,

2021 September 26,

2021 September 26,

2021 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 330 $ 100,468 $ (166,503 ) $ 60,835 $ (4,870 ) Add: Interest expense, net 27,849 27,968 49,809 28,589 134,215 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,855 35,358 (9,812 ) 30,385 64,786 Depreciation and amortization 88,463 86,532 95,728 92,076 362,799 EBITDA 125,497 250,326 (30,778 ) 211,885 556,930 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 4,528 2,514 4,145 2,359 13,546 Transaction costs related to acquisitions — — 2,545 6,773 9,318 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 75,000 2,399 395,886 126,000 599,285 Restructuring charges 123 — — — 123 Hometown Strong commitment 494 — — — 494 Minus: Deconsolidation of subsidiary — 1,131 — — 1,131 Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interest 251 260 184 110 805 Adjusted EBITDA $ 205,391 $ 253,848 $ 371,614 $ 346,907 $ 1,177,760





EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by net sales for the applicable period. EBITDA margins are presented because they are used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, as a supplement to our results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 (In thousands) Net income (loss) $ 60,835 $ 33,691 $ (5,200 ) $ 94,740 1.59 % 1.10 % (0.05 )% 1.06 % Add: Interest expense, net 28,589 28,801 106,366 90,964 0.75 % 0.94 % 0.99 % 1.01 % Income tax expense 30,385 22,344 55,931 57,900 0.79 % 0.73 % 0.52 % 0.65 % Depreciation and amortization 92,076 84,265 274,336 248,641 2.40 % 2.74 % 2.55 % 2.77 % EBITDA 211,885 169,101 431,433 492,245 5.53 % 5.51 % 4.01 % 5.49 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 2,359 9,092 9,018 (3,768 ) 0.06 % 0.29 % 0.08 % (0.04 )% Transaction costs related to business acquisitions 6,773 — 9,318 134 0.18 % — % 0.09 % — % DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 126,000 110,524 524,285 110,524 3.29 % 3.59 % 4.88 % 1.23 % Restructuring activity — — — — — % — % — % — % Hometown Strong commitment — 14,506 — 14,506 — % 0.47 % — % 0.16 % Minus: Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase — (2,006 ) — (3,746 ) — % (0.07 )% — % (0.04 )% Shareholder litigation settlement — — — 34,643 — % — % — % 0.39 % Deconsolidation of subsidiary — — 1,131 — — % — % 0.01 % — % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 110 245 554 62 — % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 346,907 $ 304,984 $ 972,369 $ 582,682 9.06 % 9.92 % 9.04 % 6.49 % Net sales $ 3,827,566 $ 3,075,121 $ 10,738,689 $ 8,974,072 $ 3,827,566 $ 3,075,121 $ 10,738,689 $ 8,974,072





Adjusted Operating Income is calculated by adding to Operating Income certain items of expense and deducting from Operating Income certain items of income. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income to adjusted operating income as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands) GAAP operating income (loss) (U.S. operations) $ 70,666 $ 2,451 $ (85,380 ) $ 126,951 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 6,773 — 9,318 — DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 126,000 110,524 524,285 110,524 Hometown Strong commitment — 14,506 — 14,506 Adjusted operating income (U.S. operations) $ 203,439 $ 127,481 $ 448,223 $ 251,981 Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 8.2 % 6.7 % 6.7 % 4.5 %





Adjusted Operating Income Margin for the U.S. is calculated by dividing Adjusted operating income by Net Sales. Management believes that presentation of Adjusted Operating Income Margin provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of GAAP operating income margin for the U.S. to adjusted operating income margin for the U.S. is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income Margin to Adjusted Operating Income Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In percent) GAAP operating income (loss) margin (U.S. operations) 2.9 % 0.1 % (1.3 )% 2.2 % Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.2 % — % 0.1 % — % DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 5.1 % 5.8 % 7.9 % 2.0 % Hometown Strong commitment — % 0.8 % — % 0.3 % Adjusted operating income margin (U.S. operations) 8.2 % 6.7 % 6.7 % 4.5 %





Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim's”) is calculated by adding to Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of expense and deducting from Net income attributable to Pilgrim's certain items of income, as shown below in the table. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is presented because it is used by management, and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, to compare the performance of companies. Management also believe that this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, in combination with our financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of such charges on net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is not a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management believes that presentation of adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's $ 60,725 $ 33,446 $ (5,754 ) $ 94,678 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 2,359 9,092 9,018 (3,768 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 6,773 — 9,318 134 DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 126,000 110,524 524,285 110,524 Hometown Strong commitment — 14,506 — 14,506 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense 400 — 24,654 — Minus: Deconsolidation of subsidiary — — 1,131 — Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's before tax impact of adjustments 196,257 167,568 560,390 216,074 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (33,761 ) (5,916 ) (141,026 ) (9,158 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's $ 162,496 $ 161,652 $ 419,364 $ 206,916 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,195 244,376 243,643 246,898 Adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's per common diluted share $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 1.72 $ 0.84

(a) Net tax expense (benefit) of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing the adjusted net income attributable to Pilgrim's stockholders by the weighted average number of diluted shares. Management believes that Adjusted EPS provides useful supplemental information about our operating performance and enables comparison of our performance between periods because certain costs shown below are not indicative of our current operating performance. A reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is as follows:

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.14 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.38 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 0.01 0.04 0.04 (0.02 ) Transaction costs related to acquisitions 0.03 — 0.04 — DOJ agreement and litigation settlements 0.52 0.45 2.15 0.45 Hometown Strong commitment — 0.06 — 0.06 Loss on early extinguishment of debt recognized as a component of interest expense — — 0.10 — Minus: Deconsolidation of subsidiary — — — — Adjusted EPS before tax impact of adjustments 0.81 0.69 2.31 0.87 Net tax impact of adjustments(a) (0.14 ) (0.02 ) (0.59 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted EPS $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 1.72 $ 0.84 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 244,195 244,376 243,643 246,898

(a) Net tax impact of adjustments represents the tax impact of all adjustments shown above.





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,466,850 $ 1,894,222 $ 6,714,879 $ 5,619,791 U.K. and Europe 930,440 845,677 2,721,019 2,425,140 Mexico 430,276 335,222 1,302,791 929,141 Total net sales $ 3,827,566 $ 3,075,121 $ 10,738,689 $ 8,974,072 Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 2,188,822 $ 1,711,089 $ 6,063,644 $ 5,210,534 U.K. and Europe 898,116 785,347 2,600,842 2,256,034 Mexico 368,799 265,078 1,060,918 897,163 Elimination (14 ) (235 ) (42 ) (459 ) Total cost of sales $ 3,455,723 $ 2,761,279 $ 9,725,362 $ 8,363,272 Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 278,028 $ 183,133 $ 651,235 $ 409,257 U.K. and Europe 32,324 60,330 120,177 169,106 Mexico 61,477 70,144 241,873 31,978 Elimination 14 235 42 459 Total gross profit $ 371,843 $ 313,842 $ 1,013,327 $ 610,800 Sources of operating income (loss) by geographic region of origin: U.S. $ 70,666 $ 2,451 $ (85,380 ) $ 126,951 U.K. and Europe 445 29,949 32,771 76,324 Mexico 49,652 61,653 208,677 2,229 Elimination 14 235 42 459 Total operating income $ 120,777 $ 94,288 $ 156,110 $ 205,963



