Forget Ambien: The Simba Hybrid may put you fast asleep even faster. The surface shell features Outlast, a proprietary coating material originally developed for NASA to protect astronauts from temperature variations. Instead of flipping it to the cool side, this £95 ($123) pillow will prevent you from sweating in the first place. And rather than a single wedge of springy material, it’s filled with Cheeto-shaped, laser-cut foam tubes that adjust as you move during the night, allowing trapped air to circulate so the surface stays cool.

The Competition

• Hibr (as in “hibernate”) offers $99 pillows that also feature temperature-regulating foam. They come in two shapes, for side or back sleepers, which may feel limiting for those who prefer versatility.

More from Bloomberg.com: Crypto Wipeout Deepens to $640 Billion as Ether Leads Declines

• Zeeq is a $200 “connected” pillow with speakers, sleep sensors, and a vibrator that can be primed to buzz gently if your snoring reaches preset decibel levels.

• On sale in December, the $399 Moona uses an app to adjust its temperature by directing water from a bedside device into a pad in the pillow.

The Case

Not too fat and not too soft, the Simba Hybrid is the Goldilocks of pillows for those who toss and turn. A cotton shell and layer of duck down give the futuristic material on the inside a traditional feel on the outside. £95; simbasleep.com

More from Bloomberg.com

Read A New Pillow Uses NASA Technology to Deliver a Good Night’s Sleep on bloomberg.com