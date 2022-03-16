U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

Pilot Company begins round-up fundraiser for Ukraine relief

·3 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Pilot Company is raising funds through an in-store round-up campaign for Save the Children, a global humanitarian organization actively working to meet the urgent needs of children and their families in Ukraine and the region. Now through April 3rd, visit any of the more than 650 participating company-operated travel centers in the U.S., including Pilot and Flying J travel centers and restaurants, to round-up purchases* to the nearest whole dollar and donate the additional amount to Save the Children.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the international crisis in Ukraine," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "We are deeply saddened by the effects of this conflict and are doing a roundup in our stores to help raise funds for Save the Children that will go towards immediate assistance for Ukrainian children and families. We will be matching up to $100,000 of donations raised as part of our commitment to giving back to our communities on a local and global scale."

Pilot Company will donate 100% of the funds raised, along with the $100,000 matching contribution, directly to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. Save the Children is distributing critical emergency supplies in Ukraine and the region and establishing safe spaces for children where possible. These funds will support their efforts to provide lifesaving relief, including food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance for children and their families impacted by the conflict.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about. For nearby travel center locations to donate, download the myRewards Plus™ app**. More information on Save the Children is available at https://www.savethechildren.org/.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

**Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Company
Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit, and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About Save the Children
Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-company-begins-round-up-fundraiser-for-ukraine-relief-301504110.html

SOURCE Pilot Company

