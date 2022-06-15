U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,815.30
    +79.82 (+2.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,854.36
    +489.53 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.90
    +342.56 (+3.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.89
    +27.06 (+1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.77
    -2.16 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.60
    +23.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.80 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0462
    +0.0043 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    -0.0880 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2190
    +0.0192 (+1.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7150
    -1.7650 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,777.11
    -416.92 (-1.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.92
    +14.68 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.41
    +85.95 (+1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Pilot Company Expands into Compressed Natural Gas: Partners with VoltaGrid

·4 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America, announced today that the company is building upon its current initiatives in the alternative fuels space with a new compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen delivery platform. This expansion includes a partnership with VoltaGrid LLC ("VoltaGrid") to develop a low-carbon fuels network that contributes to reduced emissions and decarbonization for third-party customers in industries like water disposal, dual-fuel applications, water heating operations, and natural disaster response.

Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
Pilot Flying J is changing its corporate name to the Pilot Company to reflect its continued growth in the retail and energy sectors. (PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)

Pilot Company's recent investment in a large-scale fleet of CNG and hydrogen trailers and in VoltaGrid's low-carbon oilfield and mining services business is estimated to bring 350,000 gallons equivalent of low carbon fuel to the market daily. This partnership will advance VoltaGrid's power generation venture for electric completions and look at further growth through the joint development of large-scale low-carbon fuel terminals in 2022 and early 2023.

VoltaGrid and Pilot Company will provide customers the ability to:

  • Increase resources and streamline operations through seamless transitions between field gas and CNG supply for electric power generation without having to manage multiple suppliers.

  • Access a reliable network of CNG, renewable natural gas, diesel, and hydrogen fuel supply paired with VoltaGrid's turnkey power generation package.

  • Access Pilot Company's broad infrastructure base to efficiently supply low carbon fuels for grid reinforcement projects.

Pilot Company hired industry veteran Joshua Edge, with more than 20 years of experience in fuel distribution and terminal management, to lead the expansion.

"Pilot Company is a leader in fuel supply and distribution in North America, and we are eager to further diversify our business footprint in the alternative fuels space and scale our capabilities to serve the energy, fuel, and mobility industries," says Joshua Edge, Pilot Company's Senior Director of Compressed Gas Operations. "VoltaGrid's approach to safety, efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions aligns with our corporate goals to help customers lower their carbon footprint and benefits our team members, stakeholders, and customers."

VoltaGrid, founded in 2020, is currently executing a significant growth plan across North America with a focus on reducing emissions and operating cost reductions while increasing the reliability of portable power generation. The company continues to foster long-term partnerships with key organizations focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

Nathan Ough, Chief Executive Officer and President of VoltaGrid, adds, "With Pilot's expansive network and our joint efforts to produce and provide cleaner and more efficient power, we are excited to bring even more resources and value to our customers. The alternative fuel space is ripe with innovation, and this is just one of many steps both companies are taking in reducing emissions and providing clean energy."

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid's fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

Pilot Company launches a large-scale fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen trailers.
Pilot Company launches a large-scale fleet of compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen trailers.
VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries.
VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-company-expands-into-compressed-natural-gas-partners-with-voltagrid-301568925.html

SOURCE Pilot Company

Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks extend gains after Fed decision

    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock popped again today, and was trading up 5.5% as of noon ET Wednesday. Suffice to say, Nio managed to impressed investors -- it didn't just launch a new EV, but also announced upgrades to existing ones along with a price hike. Meanwhile, at least two analysts reiterated their bullish views on Nio today as they see much stronger days ahead for the EV maker.

  • Looking for Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King

    This company has raised its payout for 52 years straight and at the current share price offers a market-trouncing 7.6% yield.

  • Financial advisor on the market: 'Don't think twice here if you're a long-term investor'

    The S&P 500 plunged into a bear market earlier this week for the first time since March 2020, sending many investors into a tizzy. This could present a buying opportunity, however.

  • 9 Best Shipping Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this piece we will take a look at the nine shipping stocks that pay dividends. If you want to skip our primer on the shipping industry, the attractiveness of dividends, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this piece, then head on over to 5 Best Shipping Stocks That […]

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell said officials could move by that much again next month or make a smaller half-point increase to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Fed rate hike ‘shows very strong commitment to tame inflation,’ former Fed official says

    Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Dennis Lockhart sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine the outlook on the Fed's 75 basis point interest rate hike decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell's goals in managing inflation, and how the labor market and gas prices are influencing inflation.

  • Boeing Stock Soars On Southern Airlines 737 Max Test Flight, Aircraft Demand Bets

    "Demand for airplanes is as robust as I've ever seen it,' Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun said earlier this week.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Billionaire Saylor's MicroStrategy Loses over $1.2 Billion in the Bitcoin Crash

    Billionaire Michael Saylor and his company MicroStrategy are at the center of attention with the fall of Bitcoin. Before we even look at the numbers, it's safe to say that Saylor and MicroStrategy are among the biggest losers in Bitcoin's return to earth as they adopted a cryptocurrency investment strategy in 2020. MicroStrategy holds 129,218 bitcoins, 4,827 of which were purchased in the first quarter at an average price of $44,645.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Are Rising Today

    Shares of the shell company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) were up by 10.3% as of 11:48 a.m. ET Wednesday. DWAC is the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, an alternative social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Stock Market Jumps Even With Expectations Of Large Rate Hike; This Report Suggests Weakening Economy

    Stock market indexes climbed more than 1% Wednesday morning, their best gains in nearly two weeks, as investors waited for the Fed to announce its interest rate policy. Indexes are rebounding from a wave of panic selling.

  • ‘The stock market is not going to zero’: How this individual investor with 70 years of experience is trading the bear market

    'You must learn to control your fears,' says investor Warren Kaplan, who uses stock dividends to his advantage and sticks to a disciplined sell strategy.