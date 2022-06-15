Pilot Company Expands into Compressed Natural Gas: Partners with VoltaGrid

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers in North America, announced today that the company is building upon its current initiatives in the alternative fuels space with a new compressed natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen delivery platform. This expansion includes a partnership with VoltaGrid LLC ("VoltaGrid") to develop a low-carbon fuels network that contributes to reduced emissions and decarbonization for third-party customers in industries like water disposal, dual-fuel applications, water heating operations, and natural disaster response.

Pilot Company's recent investment in a large-scale fleet of CNG and hydrogen trailers and in VoltaGrid's low-carbon oilfield and mining services business is estimated to bring 350,000 gallons equivalent of low carbon fuel to the market daily. This partnership will advance VoltaGrid's power generation venture for electric completions and look at further growth through the joint development of large-scale low-carbon fuel terminals in 2022 and early 2023.

VoltaGrid and Pilot Company will provide customers the ability to:

Increase resources and streamline operations through seamless transitions between field gas and CNG supply for electric power generation without having to manage multiple suppliers.

Access a reliable network of CNG, renewable natural gas, diesel, and hydrogen fuel supply paired with VoltaGrid's turnkey power generation package.

Access Pilot Company's broad infrastructure base to efficiently supply low carbon fuels for grid reinforcement projects.

Pilot Company hired industry veteran Joshua Edge, with more than 20 years of experience in fuel distribution and terminal management, to lead the expansion.

"Pilot Company is a leader in fuel supply and distribution in North America, and we are eager to further diversify our business footprint in the alternative fuels space and scale our capabilities to serve the energy, fuel, and mobility industries," says Joshua Edge, Pilot Company's Senior Director of Compressed Gas Operations. "VoltaGrid's approach to safety, efficiency, cutting-edge technology, and innovative solutions aligns with our corporate goals to help customers lower their carbon footprint and benefits our team members, stakeholders, and customers."

VoltaGrid, founded in 2020, is currently executing a significant growth plan across North America with a focus on reducing emissions and operating cost reductions while increasing the reliability of portable power generation. The company continues to foster long-term partnerships with key organizations focused on reducing their carbon footprint and future capital requirements.

Nathan Ough, Chief Executive Officer and President of VoltaGrid, adds, "With Pilot's expansive network and our joint efforts to produce and provide cleaner and more efficient power, we are excited to bring even more resources and value to our customers. The alternative fuel space is ripe with innovation, and this is just one of many steps both companies are taking in reducing emissions and providing clean energy."

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About VoltaGrid

VoltaGrid is an advanced energy management and generation company that is developing an innovative platform to provide power, energy storage and emissions reductions for the pressure pumping, remote mining, utility, and distributed generation industries. VoltaGrid's fully integrated artificial intelligence platform provides live emissions tracking, asset carbon intensity, automated back-office management and ESG reporting on a centralized database.

