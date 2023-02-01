Pilot Company ramps up support for annual Heart Month Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is kicking off American Heart Month Campaign with its annual round-up campaign, encouraging guests to stop at one of their participating locations to support heart health.

This is the sixth year Pilot Company has supported the American Heart Association's Life is WhyTM cause marketing campaign – inspiring guests to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by donating at participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel centers throughout the month of February. This year, the company is also advocating heart health and safety among its 30,000 team members, providing virtual, hands-only CPR training, resources to find nearby CPR classes, virtual cooking classes, and other health and wellness tips.

"For the past six years, we've been honored to help support the life-saving work of the American Heart Association through paper hearts and round-up purchases," said Brian Ferguson, Chief Merchant of Pilot Company. "We're excited that this year's campaign also focuses on the importance of CPR. By rounding up your purchases at Pilot and Flying J stores during Heart Month, you are helping the American Heart Association and the Canadian Heart & Stroke Foundation save lives."

Participating Flying J travel centers in Canada will be extending their support of Heart Month Campaign throughout the entire month of February this year, with donations benefiting the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (Heart & Stroke).

Pilot Company's fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Hearts: $1, $3, and $5 paper hearts will be available for purchase at participating travel centers all February to benefit American Heart Association in the U.S. and Heart and Stroke Foundation in Canada. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation*: During the month of February, guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts on the pin-pad during checkout to the American Heart Association at participating U.S. travel centers or the Heart & Stroke in participating Canada. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to each organization, respectively.

For more information about the company's American Heart Month Campaign, visit pilotflyingj.com/heart-month, find a participating nearby travel center location to participate, or download the myRewards PlusTM app.**

To learn more about American Heart Association's Life is Why™ campaign, visit heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign and to learn more about Heart & Stroke, visit heartandstroke.ca.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests daily and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards solutions. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public's health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

Heart & Stroke

Life. We don't want you to miss it. That's why Heart & Stroke has been leading the fight to beat heart disease and stroke for over 70 years. We must generate the next medical breakthroughs, so Canadians don't miss out on precious moments. Together, we are working to prevent disease, save lives and promote recovery through research, health promotion and public policy.

