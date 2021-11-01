U.S. markets close in 3 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,607.66
    +2.28 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,869.07
    +49.51 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,561.54
    +63.15 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,345.99
    +48.80 (+2.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.23
    +0.66 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +9.30 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.04
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5890
    +0.0320 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1960
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,607.91
    +1,042.98 (+1.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,506.24
    +42.73 (+2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.17
    +59.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Pilot Flying J Awards $10,000 Grand Prize of 2021 Road Warrior Contest

·4 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J today announced the winners of its annual Road Warrior Contest, which recognizes professional truck drivers who go the extra mile. Pilot Flying J selected Eric Curlett of Crossville, Tennessee as the $10,000 grand prize Road Warrior winner. Eduardo Andrade of Yonkers, New York, and David Rosenquist of Monon, Indiana, have been named the second and third place Road Warrior winners, respectively.

Eric Curlett, driver for Maverick Transportation and resident of Crossville, Tennessee, is the 2021 grand prize winner of Pilot Flying J&#39;s annual Road Warrior contest.
Eric Curlett, driver for Maverick Transportation and resident of Crossville, Tennessee, is the 2021 grand prize winner of Pilot Flying J's annual Road Warrior contest.

"We are honored to host our annual Road Warrior contest and give back to the professional drivers who have such a significant impact on our economy and who work so hard to serve our communities," said Shameek Konar, CEO for Pilot Flying J. "This recognition is one way we say, 'thank you' to the professional drivers we get to serve each day. Congratulations to Eric, Eduardo and David for being our top Road Warriors this year – we appreciate your dedication, commitment to safety and passion for helping others."

Each year, the Road Warrior is selected based upon story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement. This year, Pilot Flying J received thousands of nominations with incredible stories about hardworking haulers from across the country.

Grand prize winner, Curlett, is a husband, father, Marine Veteran and glass hauler at Maverick Transportation for six years. Curlett has an outstanding driving record and has been named Driver of the Month and Driver of the Year for the company. While he is always willing to go out of his way to help fellow professional drivers, he also gives back to his community, including participating in a yearly convoy that raises money for the Arkansas Special Olympics.

"After 20 years of faithful service in the Marine Corps, I knew the trucking industry had plenty of opportunities in any direction and found that open-deck trailers were the best fit for me," said Curlett. "To those that are looking to get into the industry, I recommend they research everything and don't hesitate to call companies and other drivers to get the information needed to make the decision that is right for you."

Curlett was nominated by a fellow professional driver and friend, who described him as "one of the best humans" he has ever met. To announce his grand prize win, Pilot Flying J partnered with Maverick Transportation and Curlett's family to surprise him with the news in a congratulatory video. To view this special moment and Curlett's reaction, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

"I'm honored that a peer and friend in this industry nominated me for this recognition," said Eric Curlett. "I didn't expect to win and it definitely took me by surprise. I look forward to taking my family to a warm weather place to spend a week together."

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, Pilot Flying J awarded $5,000 to second place winner, Andrade, a father, grandfather, Army Veteran and Master Driver for Baylor Trucking who has logged more than 2.5 million safe miles. Third place winner, Rosenquist, received a $2,500 prize in recognition of his 40 years as a professional driver with 5 million accident-free miles.

To learn more about our 2021 Road Warrior contest and winners, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

About Pilot Flying J
Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-flying-j-awards-10-000-grand-prize-of-2021-road-warrior-contest-301413039.html

SOURCE Pilot Flying J

Recommended Stories

  • The All-Electric Porsche Taycan Is an Amazing Car. But Tesla Has Little to Worry About.

    Barron's recently drove the all-electric Porsche Taycan. It's an amazing car. But that doesn't mean Tesla bulls need to be quaking in their boots.

  • Elon Musk’s Feud With Biden Administration Escalates

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday, calling President Biden a United Auto Workers "puppet." The issue: electric-vehicle tax credits for buyers.

  • EV Startups Lucid and Rivian Deliver First Models to Customers

    The two electric-vehicle upstarts are trying to replicate Tesla’s success but face challenges in trying to build up production.

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Stock Retakes Buy Point, Li Sales Double, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng retook a buy point as Li Auto neared a buy point.

  • Tesla opens charging network for other EVs in Netherlands

    The pilot program, the first of its kind, will be tested at 10 locations in the Netherlands, the company said, adding that Dutch non-Tesla EV drivers can access stations or superchargers through the Tesla app. Tesla, which crossed the $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time last week, has defied supply chain issues and global chip shortages to record the most number of cars delivered in a quarter as demand ramps up and its investments in new factories pay off. Other carmakers have formed alliances or invested in startups for networks as they rush new electric vehicle entrants to market.

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    If these electric-vehicle manufacturers can deliver on their plans, the sky could be the limit for their stock prices.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings As Automakers Charge Higher?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • What to expect in the 2022 used car market

    Since the beginning of 2020, used car prices are up a staggering 40%. When will it stop?

  • Tesla Is Winning the EV Race. Better Batteries Will Help Ford and GM Close the Gap.

    There’s nothing standing in the way of an electric-vehicle future except the batteries to power the cars—and auto makers are betting it’s a problem money can solve.

  • The Station: Amazon reveals Rivian stake, the Tesla FSD saga continues and Aurora snaps up a CIG startup

    It's been an insane week of news that kicked off with Tesla hitting a trillion-dollar market valuation when shares pushed higher after Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles. At the same time, the FSD software beta saga has continued to play out. The latest was National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy calling on Tesla to change the design of its advanced driver assistance system to ensure it cannot be misused by drivers, according to a letter sent to the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

  • Dodge Challenger Crabbing On The Highway

    Oh, that’s not good…

  • Chevy helps convert a 1957 Chevy to electric power for SEMA

    For the third year in a row, Chevrolet has put together an electric-converted classic car to show off what will be possible with its upcoming eCrate Connect and Cruise system. This year's project was a 1957 Chevy done in collaboration with Cagnazzi Racing and Hot Rod magazine, and the specs are interesting. The bright yellow car is named "Project X," and it was purchased by Hot Rod way back in 1965 with the idea of using it to try out all kinds of different developing power technologies.

  • These Laser Radar Detectors Help You Keep An Extra Eye on the Road — and the Cops

    These units detect signals from police radars.

  • Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

    It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.REL

  • A Rented Tesla Model S Just Shattered the EV Cannonball Record

    Piloted by Ryan Levenson and Josh Allan, the Model S crossed the country in 42 hours and 17 minutes. That's two hours faster than the previous record, set in a Porsche Taycan

  • North American Car of the Year: This is the best year ever for new pickup trucks

    Four outstanding new pickups appealing to very different types of buyers are debuting this year.

  • Free EV charging perks for car buyers? Here's what each automaker offers

    Owners of the new Audi E-Tron GT are in for a great deal of free charging, as they’re getting three years of totally free charging on the Electrify America charging network. The soon-to-launch Q4 E-Tron gets a relatively minor amount of free charging, as Audi is offering new buyers of that crossover 250 kWh of charging at Electrify America over the first two years of ownership. New buyers of BMW EVs will receive a $100 credit toward charging at EVGo’s charging stations.

  • International opposition mounts over proposed U.S. EV tax credit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The European Union, Germany, Canada, Japan, Mexico, France, South Korea, Italy and other countries wrote U.S. lawmakers saying a proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credit violates international trade rules, according to a joint letter made public Saturday. A group of 25 ambassadors to Washington wrote U.S. lawmakers and the Biden administration late Friday saying "limiting eligibility for the credit to vehicles based on their U.S. domestic assembly and local content is inconsistent with U.S. commitments made under WTO multilateral agreements." The U.S. Congress is considering a new $12,500 tax credit that would include $4,500 for union-made U.S. electric vehicles and $500 for U.S.-made batteries.

  • 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Barn Find Can Be Your Next Project Car

    This barn find comes with quite the story.

  • Two SC residents and a New York woman ID’d in collision with Amtrak train

    The Charleston County coroner said the victims died of blunt force trauma when the train hit their car. No one on the train was injured., Amtrak says