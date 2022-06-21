U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Pilot Flying J introduces exclusive new women's clothing line by Buffalo Outdoors

·3 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From work wear to casual wear, Pilot Flying J's exclusive clothing line by Buffalo Outdoors is designed with every guest in mind and is now available at more than 200 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across North America. New to the collection is an exclusive line of women's clothing, available at select stores, that features travel ready attire including tie-dye bucket hats, jogger and pullover sets, tank tops, graphic tees and more.

A new exclusive line of women's clothes by Buffalo Outdoors is available at select Pilot Flying J travel centers.
A new exclusive line of women's clothes by Buffalo Outdoors is available at select Pilot Flying J travel centers.

"We looked at current clothing trends and what our guests would want to see in our clothing pieces," said Theresa Rosas, manager of General Merchandise for Pilot Company. "Our goal is to provide functionality and comfort, and we've worked with Buffalo Outdoors to curate these items specifically for our guests in this season's latest styles."

The latest release of Buffalo Outdoors men's and women's clothes for Pilot Flying J provides travelers to professional drivers with more options for high quality and trendy products while on the road.  In addition to everyday casual pieces like lightweight button downs, hoodies, shorts, and accessories, Pilot Flying J offers functional apparel and safety gear, such as hardhats, gloves, and reflective jackets that are made tough for truck drivers and other hard-working professionals.

"Whether you're on the road for work or fun and find yourself needing a fresh outfit, we've got you covered from head to toe," said Rosas. "Swing by Pilot Flying J for a convenient way to shop on-the-go from a variety of brands and products."

Pilot Flying J and Buffalo Outdoors will continue to explore new seasonal styles and plan for extending this exclusive clothing line to more travel center locations later this year with the release of a fall and winter collection.

About Pilot Flying J
Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
(PRNewsfoto/Pilot Flying J)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pilot-flying-j-introduces-exclusive-new-womens-clothing-line-by-buffalo-outdoors-301572160.html

SOURCE Pilot Company

