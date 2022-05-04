U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    +14.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,137.00
    +104.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,123.00
    +35.50 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.70
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.18
    +3.77 (+3.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.30
    -4.30 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.97
    -3.37 (-10.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2516
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9950
    -0.1150 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,928.02
    +484.41 (+1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.40
    +9.15 (+1.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.14
    -48.19 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Piloti LLC. Announces Launch of new Prototipo RS driving shoe

·2 min read

Piloti LLC. Award winning makers of premium lifestyle driving footwear have launched the all new Prototipo RS on May 3rd, 2022.

TORONTO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Award winning makers of premium driving shoes, today announced the launch of "The Prototipo RS," a handcrafted driving shoe packed full of technology. The Prototipo RS is the culmination of a 2+ year-long development and is a representation of the ideal combination of comfort, quality, and performance.

All New Prototipo RS (CNW Group/Piloti LLC)
All New Prototipo RS (CNW Group/Piloti LLC)

"Piloti was built from a need in the market for comfortable, stylish driving shoes for everyday enthusiasts and passionate drivers. Fast forward 23 years and we're still doing the same thing but with even higher quality materials, and a better understanding of what our customer wants." said James Bleakley, General Manager, Piloti. " Our new Prototipo RS driving shoe encapsulates 23 years of passion, knowledge, and experience. Fusing traditional footwear design with the latest trends in footwear, the Prototipo RS blends Italian leather overlays with breathable engineered knit panels along with an antimicrobial lining to make for one comfortable shoe."

The Prototipo RS features the Piloti patented Roll Control 2.0™ technology which provides support to your heel and foot while driving, it also reduces vibration and foot fatigue. The all-new sole features a soft forefoot and rounded edges with a lateral bumper to help provide pedal feel and increased control when heel-and-toe downshifting.

Like most Piloti's shoes the Prototipo RS is handcrafted in Portugal using premium materials. The upper is made from soft Italian top grain leather and engineered knit lined with OnSteam™ a moisture wicking, anti-microbial material. Lastly a molded cork & EVA insole will provide comfort and support along with a torsion bar in the outsole for added stability.

With the Prototipo RS's combination of luxury materials and proven performance, Piloti again breaks new ground with its passion for high quality driving shoes. View a gallery of lifestyle images here: Prototipo RS Images

The Prototipo RS is now available on www.piloti.com and retails for $150 USD. Available in 3 colors.

About Piloti

Piloti LLC., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a designer and retailer of driving-inspired, lifestyle and luxury footwear. Rooted in racing, Piloti has equipped championship racers and automotive enthusiasts with performance driving shoes for 20 years. Offering a wide assortment of performance, luxury and lifestyle silhouettes, Piloti strives to exceed even the highest standards of performance, quality and design. Each Piloti shoe features exceptional craftsmanship, careful attention to detail and performance technology, that inspire you to put your best foot forward, from the driver's seat to the city street. For more information, please visit www.piloti.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/piloti-llc-announces-launch-of-new-prototipo-rs-driving-shoe-301538868.html

SOURCE Piloti LLC

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement

    Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Hires 31-Year Ford Veteran to Ramp Up Electric-Car Work

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has recruited a longtime Ford Motor Co. executive who helped lead safety efforts and vehicle engineering, a sign the iPhone maker is again ramping up development of an electric car. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income

  • Starbucks earnings: ‘The health of the Chinese business is undeniable,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Starbucks' Q2 earnings report, sales growth, and the impact of unionization movements on the brand's stock.

  • Oil: 'Something far more serious is going on,' says analyst

    The oil market is undergoing a serious production problem, warns one analyst. Even as prices retreat temporarily amid COVID lockdowns in China.

  • AMD will finally give investors its data-center data as business soars

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s data-center business performed so well in the first quarter that the chip maker decided it will break out that business next quarter.

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.

  • Bumper pay growth in finance fuels earnings inequality in UK

    The jump marks the first time since the financial crisis that finance sector earnings have risen, according to the IFS.

  • Durham woman settles with Frontier Airlines in $55M 'vomit' lawsuit

    The lawsuit was linked to a dispute on a flight from Las Vegas to Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2019.

  • 15 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 most valuable e-commerce companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to 5 Most Valuable E-Commerce Companies in the World. Ecommerce has been growing persistently for the past few years. It took over 19 percent share of global retail […]

  • Hungary, Slovakia to get end-2023 exception to Russian oil embargo - source

    Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters on Wednesday, benefitting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission. The EU executive on Wednesday proposed a ban on EU imports of Russian crude oil within six months, and on refined oil products by the end of the year. In a bid to convince reluctant countries not to veto the proposal, Brussels has proposed a longer period to implement the embargo for Hungary and Slovakia, the source said, declining to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

    Crude prices are holding well above $100 per barrel, walking a tightrope between bearish covid news from China and a looming EU ban on Russian crude oil imports

  • VW Sees Better Chip Supplies in Second Half Boosting Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG expects the protracted shortage of semiconductors to ease during the second half of the year and contribute to a surge in output, offsetting months of curtailments.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Stud

  • AMD says data center boom will boost revenue; shares rise

    (Reuters) -Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast stronger- than-expected full year and second-quarter revenue, with the data center boom boosting demand for its chips, and its shares rose in after-hours trade. The company said it expects revenue of about $6.5 billion, plus or minus $200 million for the current quarter.

  • Oil prices surge as EU proposes plan to phase out Russian oil within six months

    Crude prices are getting a boost as a much anticipated plan for an embargo on Russian oil was announced by the European Union on Wednesday.

  • Starbucks Q2 earnings in line with expectations, US comparable sales jump 12%

    Starbucks reported its fiscal second quarter earnings Tuesday after market close.

  • FDA Identifies Review Issues For Spero's Tebipenem Application, Shares Plunge

    Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO) will defer current commercialization activities for tebipenem HBr based on feedback from a recent Late Cycle Meeting (LCM) with the FDA. The discussion suggested that the data package may be insufficient to support approval during this review cycle. In evaluating the efficacy of tebipenem HBr in Phase 3 (ADAPT-PO) cUTI study, the FDA conducted a separate analysis of the microbiological intent-to-treat (micro-ITT) population. Also Read: FDA Lifts Clinical Hol

  • Senators Seek to Loosen Google’s Grip on Digital Ad Market

    (Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan group of senators intends to introduce legislation as soon as this week that would force Alphabet Inc.’s Google to sell off parts of its lucrative advertising technology business, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Rememb

  • Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

    Washington’s ban on Russian oil imports has left a huge hole in the market, and Brazil is looking to ramp up its output in order to help ease the squeeze

  • Western Power Distribution fined for customer failings

    Western Power Distribution, will make a voluntary redress payment of £14.9m after failing to provide necessary information to some of its most vulnerable customers.

  • EYP bankruptcy filing part of planned sale to bitcoin mining company subsidiary

    It's quite a turn of events for a firm that was founded in staid downtown Albany in 1972 as Einhorn Yaffee Prescott.