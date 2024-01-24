Pilots plan one-day strike at Lufthansa's Discover on Friday

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pilots' union VC on Wednesday called on its members to strike for 24 hours at Lufthansa Group's leisure airline Discover on Friday to push demands related to pay and working conditions in wage negotiations.

The announcement comes after VC members voted in favour of strike action on Tuesday.

A Discover spokesperson said management was calling on pilots to return to the negotiation table, adding that it was working to get as many passengers to their destinations.

The airline was scheduled to operate 20 flights departing from Frankfurt and 10 flights out of Munich on Friday, she added.

Discover Airlines, formed in 2021, focuses on holiday destinations with about 400 pilots and a fleet of 24 planes.

VC previously held a five-hour strike at Discover in December ahead of the Christmas holidays.

