U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,827.48
    -24.88 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,805.09
    -115.37 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,585.51
    -119.90 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,745.28
    -18.14 (-1.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +1.45 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5790
    +0.0970 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2170
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7790
    +0.1000 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,634.37
    -142.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.98
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

PIMCO Canada Corp. Announces Monthly Distributions for PIMCO Canada Closed End Funds

PIMCO Account Management
·4 min read
PIMCO Account Management
PIMCO Account Management

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Canada Corp. (“PIMCO Canada”) is pleased to announce today that it has declared monthly distributions on its Class A Units (the “Units”) of the PIMCO Canada closed end funds (the “Funds”). The distributions will be paid on January 13, 2023 to the holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

Details of the distribution amounts are as follow:

Fund Name

Ticker

Cash Distribution per Unit

Change from Previous Month

Percentage Change from Previous Month

PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund

PGI.UN

$

0.05688

-

-

PIMCO Tactical Income Fund

PTI.UN

$

0.05580

-

-

PIMCO Tactical Income Opportunities Fund

PTO.UN

$

0.05709

-

-

PIMCO Multi-Sector Income Fund

PIX.UN

$

0.06538

-

-

Unitholders are reminded that each Fund offers a distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) which will provide unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions. Eligible unitholders are encouraged to contact the institution through which they hold their Units to confirm enrollment procedures and timelines. A copy of the DRIP is available at www.pimco.ca.

The Manager, PIMCO Canada, retains Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), to provide investment management services to the Funds.

About PIMCO

PIMCO was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

This is not an offer to sell Units and not a solicitation of an offer to buy Units in any region where the offer or sale is not permitted. Before you invest, you should carefully read the Funds’ disclosure documents and consider carefully the risks you assume when you invest in the Units. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objectives or be able to structure its investment portfolio as anticipated. Copies of the Funds’ disclosure documents may be obtained from your financial advisor.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect each Fund, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Funds, PIMCO Canada and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). If the Units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying Units and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning Units. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Funds in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Each Fund is a closed end exchange traded investment fund. Closed end funds, unlike open end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares of closed end funds are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. For additional information, contact your financial advisor.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in each Fund, please see the Principal Risks of the Fund section of the prospectus. Units of closed end funds frequently trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase risk of loss. Distributions are not guaranteed and are subject to change and/or elimination.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2022, PIMCO

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose.

PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350

Contact:
Agnes Crane
PIMCO – Media Relations
Phone: +212 597.1054


Recommended Stories

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Dropping Monday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares are starting off the week on another down note after a more than 7% decline last week. Today, Nio shares were down 5.6% as of 11:30 a.m. ET as concerns mount over COVID-19 cases in China and economic conditions elsewhere. Investors are counting on the fourth quarter being a pivotal time for Nio's electric vehicle (EV) sales.

  • Amazon, Down Almost 50% This Year, Is the Top Big Tech Stock to Buy for 2023

    In 2021, it seemed like nothing could stop the upward trajectory of big technology stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The economy was booming as COVID-19 vaccines allowed pandemic-driven social distancing measures to be relaxed, and the digital advertising market hit new heights, leaving investors optimistic about internet stocks. High inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical turmoil have turned investors from extreme optimists to pessimists -- particularly when it comes to technology stocks like Amazon, which has steadily fallen 48% year to date.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Will Devon Energy Recover After Its Recent Drawdown?

    Devon Energy is at risk of a cyclical decline after a more than 15% month-over-month drawdown

  • While institutions own 43% of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 49% ownership

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • 1 Passive Income Stock to Buy Today, and 1 to Avoid for Now

    When it comes to passive income, not all that glitters is gold. The temptation of a high dividend yield promises investors strong returns, but the reality is often that lower-yielding stocks can pay out far more sustainably. The healthcare giant Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) is forever a river of opportunity for passive income investors thanks to its stability and consistent growth over time.

  • ‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

    Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • Has MercadoLibre Stock Reached a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Many investors are focused on the stresses in the U.S. market today -- a combination of rising interest rates and an increasingly challenged consumer. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is the largest e-commerce player in Latin America, serving 18 countries in the region. As a result, investors should take a hard look at MercadoLibre as this could be a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • SoFi's CEO Anthony Noto Is Clearly Trying to Speak to the Market. What's He Saying?

    Recently, SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) CEO Anthony Noto purchased $5 million of the company's common shares. Like most consumer-facing fintech stocks, SoFi had a difficult 2022 and the stock is down more than 70% after a monstrous year in 2021. In this particular case, however, I think Noto is really trying to speak to the market to assure it that numerous concerns that have recently come to light are overblown.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    BlackBerry will offer up financial results for its fiscal third quarter on Tuesday afternoon. If you haven't seen a BlackBerry in the wild, you're not alone. BlackBerry is now a provider of products and services offering intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    There's good reason to believe CrowdStrike and Fortinet can keep growing their footprints in the rapidly expanding cybersecurity space.

  • Top 15 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ

    In this article, we will look at the top 15 Chinese companies listen on the Nasdaq. If you want to explore similar companies, you can also take a look at Top 5 Chinese Companies on NASDAQ. China is the world‘s most populous country and the second largest economy in terms of nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP). […]

  • L3Harris agrees to buy Aerojet Rocketdyne in $4.7 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss L3Harris’s $4.7 billion acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne.

  • Sell AT&T Stock After Recent Run, Says Analyst

    MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett downgraded AT&T stock to Underperform from Market Perform after a late surge in the shares.