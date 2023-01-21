U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,972.61
    +73.76 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.49
    +330.93 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,140.43
    +288.17 (+2.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,867.34
    +30.99 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.07 (+1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +3.80 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.19 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4840
    +0.0870 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2401
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.5390
    +1.1400 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,522.62
    +1,480.17 (+7.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.06
    +29.04 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,770.59
    +23.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund and PIMCO Tactical Income Fund Launch At-The-Market Equity Program

PIMCO Account Management
·5 min read
PIMCO Account Management
PIMCO Account Management

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO Global Income Opportunities Fund (TSX: PGI.UN) (“PGI”) and PIMCO Tactical Income Fund (TSX: PTI.UN) (“PTI”, and together with PGI, the “Funds”) announce that they are each launching an at-the-market equity programs (each, an “ATM Program” and together, the “ATM Programs”). The ATM Program of PGI allows PGI to issue Class A units of PGI (the “PGI Units”) having an aggregate sale price of up to $80,000,000, to the public from time to time, at the discretion of PIMCO Canada Corp. (the “Manager”). The ATM Program of PTI allows PTI to issue Class A units of PTI (the “PTI Units”) having an aggregate sale price of up to $80,000,000, to the public from time to time, at the discretion of the Manager. Any PGI Units or PTI Units issued under the applicable ATM Program will be sold at the prevailing market price at the time of sale through the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) or any other marketplace in Canada on which the PGI Units or PTI Units, as applicable, are listed, quoted or otherwise traded.

The volume and timing of distributions under the ATM Programs, if any, will be determined at the Manager’s sole discretion. Each ATM Program will be effective until February 16, 2025, unless terminated prior to such date by the applicable Fund. The Funds intend to use the proceeds from their respective ATM Programs in accordance with each Fund’s investment objectives, investment strategies and investment restrictions.

Sales of PGI Units and PTI Units through the applicable ATM Program will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement entered into by each Fund (together, the “Equity Distribution Agreements”), dated January 20, 2023 with National Bank Financial Inc. (the “Agent”).

Sales of PGI Units and PTI Units will be made by way of “at-the-market distributions” as defined in National Instrument 44-102 Shelf Distributions on the TSX or on any marketplace for the PGI Units or PTI Units, as applicable, in Canada. Since the PGI Units and PTI Units will be distributed at prevailing market prices at the time of the sale, prices may vary among purchasers during the period of distribution. Each ATM Program is being offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 20, 2023 to each Fund’s short form base shelf prospectus dated January 16, 2023. Copies of each Fund’s prospectus supplement and short form base shelf prospectus and the applicable Equity Distribution Agreement may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the Agent, and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About PIMCO
Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”) was founded in 1971 in Newport Beach, California and is one of the world’s premier fixed income investment managers. Today we have offices across the globe and 3,000+ professionals united by a single purpose: creating opportunities for investors in every environment. PIMCO is owned by Allianz S.E., a leading global diversified financial services provider.

The Manager retains PIMCO to provide investment management services to the Funds.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Funds. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect each Fund, the Manager and/or PIMCO’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, market factors. Although the Funds, the Manager and/or PIMCO believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Funds, the Manager and/or PIMCO undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell PGI Units or PTI Units on the TSX. If the PGI Units or PTI Units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying PGI Units or PTI Units and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning PGI Units or PTI Units. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Funds in these documents. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Short form base shelf prospectuses and the prospectus supplements containing important detailed information about the securities being offered have been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Copies of the Equity Distribution Agreements, the short form base shelf prospectuses and the prospectus supplements may be obtained from the Agent. Investors should read the short form base shelf prospectuses and the prospectus supplements before making an investment decision.

PIMCO as a general matter provides services to qualified institutions, financial intermediaries and institutional investors. Individual investors should contact their own financial professional to determine the most appropriate investment options for their financial situation. This material contains the current opinions of the manager and such opinions are subject to change without notice. This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product. Information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but not guaranteed. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission. PIMCO is a trademark of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P. in the United States and throughout the world. ©2023, PIMCO

The products and services provided by PIMCO Canada Corp. may only be available in certain provinces or territories of Canada and only through dealers authorized for that purpose. PIMCO Canada has retained PIMCO LLC as sub-adviser. PIMCO Canada will remain responsible for any loss that arises out of the failure of its sub-adviser.

PIMCO Canada Corp. 199 Bay Street, Suite 2050, Commerce Court Station, P.O. Box 363, Toronto, ON, M5L 1G2, 416-368-3350.

Contact:
Agnes Crane
PIMCO – Media Relations
Ph. 347-952-8954
Email: Agnes.Crane@pimco.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Friday

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) inched 2.4% higher on Friday, through 11:25 a.m. ET, despite not one, not two, but three separate analysts deciding to lower their price targets on the tech giant ahead of its earnings report due out Tuesday. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row: Cowen & Co., Evercore ISI, and Citigroup all lowered their price targets on Microsoft stock, as ratings watcher The Fly reports today. Granted, all three bankers continue to recommend buying Microsoft stock ahead of the earnings report (which is probably why the stock is rising today).

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla

    Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

    Should investors be excited or worried when a stock's 50 -day simple moving average crosses above the 200-day simple moving average?

  • Why Shares of Scilex Soared This Week

    Shares of Scilex Holding (NASDAQ: SCLX) were up 39.7% this week as of Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Scilex develops non-opioid treatments for acute and chronic pain. The healthcare company is majority owned by Sorrento Therapeutics, and there have been rumors of a potential buyout.

  • Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock

    Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares jumped more than 5% Friday morning and were holding on to a gain of 3% as of 2:33 p.m. ET. Nio -- like other Chinese automakers -- has been hit by multiple rounds of business slowdowns due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and drops in consumer demand over the past year. The slump in EV demand has led to vehicle price drops by EV leader Tesla in China that were followed by cuts from other domestic EV makers.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • Could This Send Shares of Medical Properties and HCA Healthcare Soaring in 2023?

    Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

  • Tech earnings expected out next week: Microsoft, Tesla, IBM, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look ahead to the tech stock earnings due out next week.

  • Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today

    Quarterly results suggest that some of the fears investors had about the lender's business were overblown.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

    Lately, growth stocks have taken it on the chin. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, many growth stocks are fantastic businesses that will continue to impress for years to come. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that are poised for bull runs in 2023: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Cloudflare,(NYSE: NET) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Why Sea Limited Rocketed Higher Today

    Slightly more dovish comments from Fed officials and positive commentary on Southeast Asia at Davos helped light a fire under Sea's stock today.

  • Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune and analysts are worried about the future of his 200,000 staff

    The real estate mogul has also been removed from high profile political networks.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Rising Today

    Shares of SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, traded nearly 15% higher as of 10:55 a.m. ET today after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results last night.

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • 1 Thing Tilray Investors Need to Brace for This Year

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian cannabis companies have struggled to generate growth, as competition has been rising over the years and there hasn't been enough demand to go around. On Jan. 9, Tilray released its second-quarter earnings numbers, which failed to impress. It only confirms what investors should be getting ready for: the moment that management declares its overly optimistic and ambitious revenue target of $4 billion by 2024 is not attainable.