Pinata raised $21.5M to scale NFT media infrastructure

Jacquelyn Melinek
·2 min read

Pinata, an NFT-focused media distribution platform, has raised a total of $21.5 million in funding, the company exclusively told TechCrunch.

This is the only capital the four-year-old company has raised to date. The total amount came from a recently closed $18 million Series A and $3.5 million seed round in 2021, Kyle Tut, co-founder and CEO of Pinata, said to TechCrunch. The Series A was co-led by Greylock and Pantera, and the seed round was co-led by Greylock and Offline Ventures. Other investors include Volt Capital, OpenSea and Alchemy.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based business provides media infrastructure and support for NFT marketplaces, metaverses, web3 apps and other crypto projects. It allows users to manage, share and monetize their media on any blockchain like Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Avalanche and Algorand, to name a few.

“We power a significant portion of web3,” Tut said. “Some of the biggest names in the space are using us. Those users range from non-technical creators to software engineers.”

In the past year, Pinata’s revenue growth has increased 42 times year-over-year, Tut said. Since January, its user base increased about 131% from 104,000 users to over 240,000 users as of today, Tut shared. Companies like OpenSea, DraftKings, Protocol Labs and Yuga Labs also use the platform.

“As you fast forward into today, we’ve seen that ultimately NFTs act as if they’re their own applications,” Tut said. “They want to serve content to millions of people like YouTube or TikTok does, but a lot of these applications don’t have the ability to do so yet.”

The platform provides infrastructure for both emerging creators and enterprises to store, manage and build more functionality into their NFTs, Mike Duboe, partner at Greylock, said in a statement shared with TechCrunch.

“While today's NFT activity might focus around static jpeg files, we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for this technology and that the most interesting applications around NFTs involve richer media with deeper functionality,” Duboe said.

Ultimately, Pinata aims to serve content at scale for NFT projects that want to focus on building out media and content, Tut said. The fresh capital will be used to grow the team and improve its infrastructure so it is faster, more stable and able to “power the next generation of NFTs.”

“To us, [the future] looks like full blown applications, not just simple images or complex applications associated with NFTs,” Tut said. “NFTs are going to be so much more than people understand today.”

  • Blockchain Analytics Platform Merkle Science Raises $19M to Take on Bridge Exploits

    The threat detection company added funding to its Series A round, which now totals more than $24 million.

  • Thailand’s central bank to get more power in crypto regulation overhaul: report

    Thailand’s central bank will receive more power as the South-East Asian nation steps up regulation of digital assets, said Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith. See related article: Thailand bans Bitcoin and crypto payments Fast facts Thailand plans to tighten its supervision of platforms and exchanges that offer trading in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, Bloomberg […]

  • 'Selling Sunset' star Christine Quinn's brokerage debuts new crypto credit scoring platform

    For fans of both reality television and web3 (hopefully that group includes more than just this reporter), Christine Quinn's move to leave the Oppenheim Group and co-found a brokerage with her husband to serve the crypto-rich was quite the bombshell. Now, RealOpen CMO Quinn and CEO Christian Dumontet, who married Quinn in a swan-filled soiree on Selling Sunset season three, have finally shared some long-awaited juicy details about their company's product roadmap (!!!). The pair sat down for an exclusive interview with TechCrunch to discuss RealOpen's latest product, RealScore, a crypto credit scoring system for buyers and sellers of luxury real estate.

  • Inseego Corp. (INSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Please also be advised that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements. Please also refer to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements section contained in today's press release. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ashish Sharma, CEO.

  • Are Microchip Stocks a Buy Right Now?

    Semiconductor stocks tend to more than double the return of the S&P 500 market index in the long run, but the broader market is down by 13% this year and the chip sector is falling twice as fast instead. It's not hard to see why investors are so concerned with the long-term prospects of computer chip stocks. The chip shortage that started in the summer of 2020 is still going on, and the global economy isn't doing too hot in general.

  • iPhone 14: Apple has started recording its next major event, report claims

    Apple has started recording its iPhone 14 launch event ahead of a rumoured release date next month, according to a new report. The new handset is expected to be revealed alongside an updated Apple Watch during a live event in September. Since the pandemic began, Apple has structured those events as pre-recorded shows, rather than the traditional live events.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: Private Equity Firms Target Sector

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Be Announced in January, Top Analyst Says

    TFI Asset Management analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple's much-anticipated augmented and mixed reality headset 'will be the next revolutionary electronics product.'

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As 2022 Smartphone Forecasts Lowered

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Amazon's iRobot Acquisition Is About More Than Just Vacuums

    Last week, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced it would be purchasing Roomba maker iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) for $1.7 billion, or $61 per share. In its second-quarter report, released in conjunction with the acquisition announcement, iRobot reported revenue down 30% from a year ago, with operating losses ballooning to $63.9 million, from a $3 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch Amid Earnings Reports

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Intel introduces Arc Pro GPUs for workstations

    It launched two desktop and one laptop GPU under its Arc branding's pro lineup.

  • Snapchat allows parents to see who their teenagers are talking to

    Snapchat will allow parents to monitor who their teenagers are talking to, without prying on their private conversations.

  • Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

    Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

  • WhatsApp: Mark Zuckerberg reveals new privacy features

    The changes will let users silently leave group chats and control who sees their online status.

  • HBO Max attempts to fix its notoriously buggy app with oft-requested features

    For years, HBO Max has been under fire for its buggy app. Today, the streaming service’s re-platformed app completed its global rollout on desktop, iOS, Android and Amazon Fire tablets. New features include a shuffle button on mobile, SharePlay support for iPhone and iPad users in the U.S., a dedicated home for downloaded content and more.

  • Global AI company partners with FDOT

    A global AI company has partnered with an agency close to home in an effort to reduce pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) recently cut a five-year, multimillion-dollar deal with the Florida Department of Transportation to monitor street data and identify trends and changes in real-time traffic through smart technology. "The infrastructure of the future will be shaped by a better understanding of real-time roadway data," CEO Robert A. Berman said in a statement.

  • It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

    We don’t expect this particular discount to last long.