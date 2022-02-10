Pinch Valve Market Size Worth $737.5 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.15% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The pinch valve market size was valued at $578.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $737.5 Mn by 2027.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “ Pinch Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Manual, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric); End-user (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, Water and Wastewater, Others), and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.





Pinch Valve Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

AKO Armaturen and Separationstechnik GmbH, Cla-Val, Emerson Electric Co., Festo, Flowrox, Penn-Troy Manufacturing, Inc., Red Valve Company, Inc., RF Valves, Inc., Schubert and Salzer Control Systems GmbH, and WAMGROUP S.p.A. are among the key pinch valve market players profiled in this research study.

In May 2020, Emerson Electric co. invested US $ 100 million to open an innovation center and to expand manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado, US.

In May 2018, Flowrox Oy opened a subsidiary—Flowrox Spa—in Chile to strengthen its presence in South America through improved products and services offering and reach across the region.

The oil & gas and construction sectors have experienced tremendous growth across the world, which is boosting the demand for pinch valves in these industries. The pinch valves market growth is primarily attributed to the introduction of advanced products by the manufacturers to control liquid flow. Furthermore, the emphasis on maintaining clean environment is throttling the governments, as well as municipalities, to adopt advanced technologies to clean sewage pipes. Municipalities majorly use sewer machines to clean and unblock sewage pipes or drains at regular intervals.





Burgeoning Requirement of Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants Augments Pinch Valve Market Growth:

Recently, the residential construction sector has started gaining momentum worldwide, owing to the constant surge in the global population. Recently, countries in Asia and the Middle East have undertaken a greater number of residential construction projects, than that in any other region. This is also highlighting the need of having effective sewer cleaning activities in sewer and wastewater lines of the residential, which is boosting the demand for pinch valves. As per the United Nations, the global population stood at 7.6 billion in 2017, and it is anticipated to reach ~8.6 billion by 2030 and 11.2 billion by 2100. The residential sewage accounts for a major share in a total sewage volume of cities / urban areas, which is creating greater needs for proper and efficient handling and disposal of the waste. As a result, several countries are adopting modern technologies, including pinch valves, in residential sewage and wastewater lines maintenance.

Pinch Valve Market: Segmental Overview

On the basis of type, the pinch valve market is segmented into manual, pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric pinch valve. The pneumatic segment led the market in 2019. The integration of electropneumatic control characteristics enhances the valve performance and versatility. Pneumatic pinch valves can be automatic or semi-automatic. These valves help in translating air signals into valve stem motion by exerting air pressure through a diaphragm or piston connected to the stem. The actuators integrated into these valves are fast-acting for using throttle valves as well as for open-close setting.





