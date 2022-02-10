U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.29
    -13.89 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,700.48
    -67.58 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.20
    -25.17 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,103.44
    +19.95 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +1.56 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    +3.20 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.30 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1480
    +0.0052 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0220
    +0.0930 (+4.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    +0.0097 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9430
    +0.4180 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,516.66
    +1,319.96 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.43
    +32.24 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Pinch Valve Market Size Worth $737.5 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.15% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·4 min read

The pinch valve market size was valued at $578.6 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.15% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $737.5 Mn by 2027.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Pinch Valve Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Manual, Pneumatic, Hydraulic, Electric); End-user (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Chemical and Petrochemical, Water and Wastewater, Others), and Geography”, published by The Insight Partners.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 578.6 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by

US$ 737.5 Million by 2027

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.15% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Base Year

2020

No. of Pages

144

No. Tables

56

No. of Charts & Figures

75

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Type ; End-user , and Geography

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013561/


Pinch Valve Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments
AKO Armaturen and Separationstechnik GmbH, Cla-Val, Emerson Electric Co., Festo, Flowrox, Penn-Troy Manufacturing, Inc., Red Valve Company, Inc., RF Valves, Inc., Schubert and Salzer Control Systems GmbH, and WAMGROUP S.p.A. are among the key pinch valve market players profiled in this research study.

In May 2020, Emerson Electric co. invested US $ 100 million to open an innovation center and to expand manufacturing facility in Boulder, Colorado, US.

In May 2018, Flowrox Oy opened a subsidiaryFlowrox Spain Chile to strengthen its presence in South America through improved products and services offering and reach across the region.

The oil & gas and construction sectors have experienced tremendous growth across the world, which is boosting the demand for pinch valves in these industries. The pinch valves market growth is primarily attributed to the introduction of advanced products by the manufacturers to control liquid flow. Furthermore, the emphasis on maintaining clean environment is throttling the governments, as well as municipalities, to adopt advanced technologies to clean sewage pipes. Municipalities majorly use sewer machines to clean and unblock sewage pipes or drains at regular intervals.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013561/


Burgeoning Requirement of Efficient Wastewater Treatment Plants Augments Pinch Valve Market Growth:
Recently, the residential construction sector has started gaining momentum worldwide, owing to the constant surge in the global population. Recently, countries in Asia and the Middle East have undertaken a greater number of residential construction projects, than that in any other region. This is also highlighting the need of having effective sewer cleaning activities in sewer and wastewater lines of the residential, which is boosting the demand for pinch valves. As per the United Nations, the global population stood at 7.6 billion in 2017, and it is anticipated to reach ~8.6 billion by 2030 and 11.2 billion by 2100. The residential sewage accounts for a major share in a total sewage volume of cities / urban areas, which is creating greater needs for proper and efficient handling and disposal of the waste. As a result, several countries are adopting modern technologies, including pinch valves, in residential sewage and wastewater lines maintenance.

Pinch Valve Market: Segmental Overview
On the basis of type, the pinch valve market is segmented into manual, pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric pinch valve. The pneumatic segment led the market in 2019. The integration of electropneumatic control characteristics enhances the valve performance and versatility. Pneumatic pinch valves can be automatic or semi-automatic. These valves help in translating air signals into valve stem motion by exerting air pressure through a diaphragm or piston connected to the stem. The actuators integrated into these valves are fast-acting for using throttle valves as well as for open-close setting.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013561/





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pinch-valve-market


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • $90 Oil: 3 Dividend-Paying Companies Set to Thrive

    Henry Hub natural gas prices are over $4.30 per one million British thermal units (MMBtu). Many oil and gas companies were pressured to cut spending and production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paired with increased demand as the economy rebounds, oil and gas prices have soared -- and many oil and gas stocks are now around 52-week highs.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company list

  • Will Walmart's Big Redesign Shake Up Retail?

    Walmart's upcoming redesign is a nod to a growing trend we've been seeing in higher-end stores. What could it mean for retail investors?

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had surged more than 16% by 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The main factor driving the coal mining stock's rally was its fourth-quarter earnings report. Peabody Energy reported strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $50

  • Zebra Technologies Hurdles Fourth-Quarter Goals, Stumbles With Outlook

    Zebra Technologies on Thursday edged above Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but missed views with its guidance.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Oil Gains on Traders Pouring Into Commodities as Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered from earlier losses as soaring U.S. consumer prices prompted traders to pour into commodities as a hedge against inflation. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsFutures in New York rose as much as

  • California to sue Tesla for discrimination, harassment, auto maker says

    Tesla Inc. said in a blog post Wednesday that California is planning to sue the electric-vehicle maker for 'systematic racial discrimination and harassment,' an action the company called 'misguided.'