Pinched by inflation? Here's where South Carolina ranks among 5 worst states

Those who flocked to South Carolina in the hopes for a low cost of living may be in for a sour surprise.

In March, the Consumer Price Index (CPI-U) for all S.C. consumers rose 0.4%. In the past year, it rose 3.8%.

This data comes from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' March 2024 report released April 10. The report states monthly increases in the all items index was influenced by increases in the gas and shelter indexes. After the all items CPI-U index increased 3.7% for the 12-month period ending in February, the index increased 3.8% for the 12 months ending in March.

In the past 12 months, the index for all items, along with food and energy, advanced 4.0%, and in the past year, the food and energy index increased between 2.4%-3.3%.

South Carolina has the fourth highest inflation rate in the US

South Carolina's 12-month inflation was 3.6% ahead of the April 10 report, according to an analysis of index data by Moody’s Analytics based on a three-month moving average, as reported by USA TODAY.

South Carolina is the fastest growing state in the country. IT and technology company moveBuddha, which focuses on domestic relocation, placed S.C. at No.1 for inflow to outflow ratio in 2023 at 2.11. This means that 2.11 people moved into the state from elsewhere for every person who moved out of it that year.

About 82,000 more people moved to the state than left last year, according to an analysis of index data by Moody’s. That increased prices on housing and other items.

Charleston and Greenville were also named top cities in the nation in 2023 for most favorable inflow-to-outflow ratios.

What states have the highest inflation?

According to the CPI report and an analysis of index data by Moody’s based on a three-month moving average, the state with the highest 12-month inflation rates are:

Florida: 3.9%

Tennessee: 3.8%

Virginia: 3.8%

South Carolina: 3.6%

Alabama: 3.6%

Food and energy

In March, the food index rose 0.1%, led by a 0.3% increase in the food away from home index. The index for eggs, fish, and poultry increased 0.1% over the month. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.3% and in March, the remaining four major grocery store food group indexes declined. For the 12 months ending in March, the food index rose 2.4%, and in return, the food away from home index rose 4.2% while the food at home rose 1.4%.

Over the past 12 months, the fruits and vegetables index increased 3.0%. The eggs, fish, meat, and poultry index increased 2.2%. The other food at home index rose 1.7%. The index for dairy related products and milk saw a 2.5% decrease in the past year in contrast.

A cashier processes a customer's order in a Kroger grocery store on July 15, 2022, in Houston, Texas.

Energy

The energy index rose 3.1% in March, reflecting a 6.2% increase in the gasoline index. The electricity index increased 0.2% over the month, and in the same period, the index for natural gas increased 1.2%.

For the 12 months ending in March, the energy index rose 3.3%, with the electricity index and gasoline index contributing to the increase. The increase went up 4.6% and 2.2% respectively. Over the past year, the natural gas index saw a 0.4% decline.

Taylors resident Stephania Priester addresses South Carolina's Public Service Commission on April 8, 2024 in Greenville, S.C. Priester joined Upstate residents who were protesting a potential 19.4% rate increase in their electricity bills from Duke Energy Carolinas.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2% in March. This is primarily due to the 0.4% increase in the shelter index, where the indexes for owners' equivalent rent and rent of primary residence each increased 0.3% in the past month.

For the 12 months ending in March, the index for all items less food and energy rose 4.0% after increasing 4.4% for the 12-month period ending in February. The index for shelter (+6.2%) was the largest contributor as owners' equivalent rent (+6.3%) and rent of primary residence (+6.5%) continued to increase over the past year.

What states have the lowest inflation?

According to the CPI report and an analysis of index data by Moody’s based on a three-month moving average, the state with the highest 12-month inflation rates are:

Pennsylvania: 1.8%

Maine: 1.9%

New Hampshire: 2%

Vermont: 2.1%

Connecticut: 2.1%

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY, contributed to this story.

Nina Tran covers trending topics. Reach her via email at ntran@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Inflation rises: South Carolina among 5 worst states for inflation