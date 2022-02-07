U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Pinchin Ltd. Partners with Keystone Capital Management, L.P. with a Focus on Growth

·2 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - In 2021 Pinchin celebrated 40 years of providing premier environmental and engineering solutions in Canada. With a desire to build on that legacy and a clear focus on growth in a rapidly transforming industry, Pinchin is excited to announce it is embarking on a new strategic chapter as it enters into a partnership with Keystone Capital Management L.P. ("Keystone").

Pinchin Ltd. Partners with Keystone Capital Management, L.P. (CNW Group/Pinchin Ltd.)
Pinchin Ltd. Partners with Keystone Capital Management, L.P. (CNW Group/Pinchin Ltd.)

Keystone, a Chicago based investment firm invests in market leading companies in close partnership with management, bringing experience, strategic bench strength, and investment capital. The firm's long-term approach and extensive experience with technical services companies provides a solid framework for a successful partnership.

"This new partnership lays the foundation for growth and expansion in the years to come," noted Jeff Grossi, CEO of Pinchin. "Keystone is an ideal partner to work with us to aggressively grow the Pinchin enterprise and fulfill our vision to become the predominant North American services provider in the Buildings and Land market for all phases of the real estate lifecycle."

Supported by Keystone, Pinchin's growth strategy includes geographic expansion, addition of new markets, and the development of new technical fields that will further position the company as a leader. Additionally, employee ownership will continue as a critical component of the company going forward.

Pinchin represents another investment for Keystone in the engineering services industry, in which Keystone has demonstrated considerable investment experience. "Pinchin is an ideal fit with Keystone's investment experience," commented David Greer, Managing Director of Keystone Capital. "We are proud to be associated with Pinchin, a long-standing leader in environmental and engineering solutions, and we look forward to working with them to build on their successful legacy."

The company will continue to operate as Pinchin Ltd. with no changes to the leadership team or business operations in Canada.

CIBC Capital Markets acted as financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott acted as legal advisor to Pinchin Ltd.

More about Pinchin and Keystone can be found at Pinchin.com and Keystonecapital.com.

For any further questions, please contact Patricia Granger, Executive Assistant to Jeff Grossi

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinchin-ltd-partners-with-keystone-capital-management-lp-with-a-focus-on-growth-301476783.html

SOURCE Pinchin Ltd.

