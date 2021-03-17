U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.99
    -21.72 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,840.94
    +14.99 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,321.80
    -149.77 (-1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.21
    -28.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.95
    -0.85 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.30
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1912
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6660
    +0.0450 (+2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3875
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2400
    +0.2520 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,257.53
    -284.47 (-0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.01
    -5.14 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,760.98
    -42.63 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Pinduoduo steals Alibaba's crown with 788M annual active users

Rita Liao
·3 min read

For the first time, Pinduoduo has surpassed Alibaba in annual active users, marking the Chinese e-commerce upstart's meteoric rise over the course of five years.

The milestone also indicates Pinduoduo has overcome the early stereotype that it was an app for users in China's less developed, low-tier cities. Pinduoduo made its name by removing intermediary distributors and selling cheap fruits and daily items, but it has gradually diversified its offerings to be all-encompassing, like heavily discounted iPhones.

The company went public on NASDAQ in 2018 and counts Tencent as a major shareholder and partner. It recorded 788 million annual active users in 2020, according to its Q4 earnings report that just came out. Alibaba lagged slightly behind at 779 million active users through the year.

In terms of monthly active users, though, Alibaba enjoyed a great lead at 902 million in December. Pinduoduo's MAU of the month was 720 million.

Both companies still have room to grow as China had 989 million internet users as of 2020, according to a report from the country's top cyberspace authority.

Alibaba, founded 21 years ago, was ahead of Pinduoduo in revenue by a wide margin, partly because of a larger transaction volume and a thriving cloud computing business. Alibaba ended the December quarter with 221 billion yuan or $33.88 billion in revenue, compared to Pinduoduo's 26.55 billion yuan.

Farm produce remains at the core of Pinduoduo, which was founded by ex-Googler Colin Huang. Huang today stepped down as chairman of the company and will devote his time to research in the food and life sciences, which Pinduoduo believes could drive future growth of its "agriculture platform."

Pinduoduo doesn't just want to bring produce from farmers to urban consumers. In recent years, it has also thrown itself into agri-tech by piloting AI-powered farms and training farmers to be savvy online vendors. These strategies are in line with Beijing's push to boost China's rural economy, which affects the lives of hundreds of millions.

Why Alibaba rival Pinduoduo is investing in agritech

The e-commerce upstart has a big goal: selling $145 billion worth of agricultural products annually by 2025. It seems to be on track. The firm's gross merchant volume, an e-commerce metric for transactions, from agricultural products doubled to more than 270 billion yuan or $41.5 billion in 2020. Its marketplace boasted 12 million farmers selling directly to consumers.

"Pinduoduo started with agricultural products," says Chen Lei, current chairman and CEO at Pinduoduo, in a statement. "[W]e hope that Pinduoduo can one day become the largest grocer in the world."

While selling grocery isn't as lucrative as, say, electronics, it could be an effective way for user acquisition as the cost of trying out fruits sold on Pinduoduo is relatively low.

As the firm pursues its agricultural dream, it has yet to turn profitable. Pinduoduo's net loss shrank to 1.38 billion yuan or $210.9 million in the quarter, compared with 1.75 billion yuan in the same quarter of 2019.

Recommended Stories

  • Digitail, an app for vets and their customers, raises $2.5M Seed round led by byFounders

    Digitail, a cloud service for veterinary surgeries and customers, has raised $2.5M in a Seed round led by byFounders and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), joined by Partech and a series of angels including as Dr. Ivan Zakharenkov (Smartflow). The startup was already backed (pre-seed round in 2019) by Fast Track Malmo. Digitail is currently used by 2,000 veterinarians in 16 countries.

  • Alibaba Stock Technical Levels To Watch

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) shares were trending on Stocktwits Monday, and the stock is trading down in the session. Alibaba Technical Levels To Watch: The short-term, 5-minute chart above shows that the stock is trading in a channel. The top of the channel is near the $242 level and the bottom is near $226. These areas have previously been unable to break. The stock Monday morning trades below the VWAP (pink) and the 200 Moving Average (Blue). These areas may also hold as short term resistance until the price is able to break above. If the price breaks above these levels, they may then hold as short-term support. Related Link: Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030 Alibaba Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows the stock has been in an overall downtrend for the last three months. This can be shown by connecting the highs of the chart and observing that the slope of the line is negative. The chart is also showing a potential bounce area near the $225 area. Another potential area of resistance on the daily chart is at the 200-day moving average; this area floats around depending on previous prices. The average is at $260 Monday, but will change as time goes on. A break may cause the average to turn into support. Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock have a “double bottom” pattern and rise back up to resistance. A break of the downward line that is connected by previous highs may cause the stock to start trending upwards. To a technical bearish trader, this is a “descending triangle pattern,” where the stock downtrends to a support level and price consolidation until it is squeezed at the support level and falls through, typically with a strong move after the support is broken. Alibaba is trading with a market cap of $651 billion on Monday. BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 3.61% at $27.38 at last check Monday. Benzinga's "Get Technical" is all about engagement. Ask for the stock analysis that you want to see! Learn about indicators such as MACD, Fibonacci retracement, RSI and moving averages. Watch today's show in the video below: See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaForesight Autonomous Gap Up: Technical Levels To WatchLordstown Motors Stock Dips: Technical Levels to Watch© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China’s Tech Crackdown Continues

    Welcome to the Capital Note, a newsletter about business, finance, and economics. On the menu today: China’s tech crackdown, Dalio’s dollar doom, Ashworth’s response, and a look at China’s advantages in entrepreneurship. CCP Comes Down on Tech CEOs In October 2020, Jack Ma delivered mild criticisms of China’s financial regulators at a business conference. Within a week, the tech billionaire’s payments company, Ant Financial Group, saw its IPO halted after Ma was summoned to a meeting with financial regulators. Shares of Tencent and Alibaba, the country’s largest tech companies, subsequently plummeted as investors saw the incident as an indication of a broad crackdown by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on tech entrepreneurs. Chinese president Xi Jinping confirmed those suspicions on Monday, stating in a meeting with financial regulators that the government should take a harder line against “platform” companies. “Some platform companies are developing in non-standardized ways and that presents risks,” said a Chinese outlet describing Xi’s statements. “It is necessary to accelerate the improvement of laws governing platform economies in order to fill in gaps and loopholes in a timely fashion.” The remarks come in the wake of similar statements by Premier Li Keqiang, who announced a plan to expand oversight of fintech firms and bring more capital into the regulated banking sector. While the Chinese leadership is spinning the move as an effort to curb monopolies, it is more likely an effort to kneecap China’s increasingly powerful tech CEOs. After cowing Ma, Xi appears to have his eyes on the financial wing of Tencent Holdings, China’s most valuable tech company. Tencent, which operates the WeChat app, has lost $65 billion in value since Beijing’s antitrust authorities censured the company last week. For decades, Beijing’s economic strategy has depended on channeling capital to state-owned enterprises in the heavy industry and property-development sectors. While the Party has taken a generally laissez-faire approach to the tech sector, the rise of consumer-finance platforms undermines state control over capital flows. While the crackdown on fintech can look like a superficial power struggle between megalomaniacs, it has been targeted specifically at businesses in the financial sector. Regulators have decried “monopolization,” but as long as Beijing remains focused on fintech specifically, the crackdown may not be as damaging as some suspect. The trouble for Beijing is that its economic future depends on robust domestic consumption. While curbing the nonbank financial sector consolidates state power, it also undermines a core pillar of China’s economic strategy. And while Beijing’s leadership decries “unregulated” fintech firms, the debt of state-owned enterprises and local governments poses a far greater risk to the country’s financial stability than that of households. Absent an alternative source of consumer financing, China’s effort to become less dependent on exports will see limited success. Around the Web Ray Dalio is bearish on dollar-denominated debt The economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Think about it. The purpose of investing is to have money in a storehold of wealth that you can convert into buying power at a later date. . . . In US, European, Japanese, and Chinese bonds an investor has to wait roughly 42 years, 450 years, 150 years, and 25 years1 respectively to get one’s money back and then one gets low or nil nominal returns. Bloomberg’s Marcus Ashworth argues that Dalio is pumping his portfolio The investor Ray Dalio has given us the benefit of his new world view in a LinkedIn post that takes a baseball bat to the idea of safety in holding bonds — or anything, really, in dollars. While much of his logic is undeniable it does suit a recent shift in where his firm Bridgewater Associates has been winning mandates, namely in China . . . The OECD expects the U.S. economy to grow 6.5% this year, which will outperform global growth expectations of 5.6%. It won’t be easy to shift investment dollars away from the world’s superpower when its economy is running hotter than many emerging markets. Random Walk While the boom in Chinese tech entrepreneurship appears to be stalling, today’s Random Walk takes a look at China’s advantages, as described by Kai-Fu Lee in his book AI Superpowers: China’s successful internet entrepreneurs have risen to where they are by conquering the most cutthroat competitive environment on the planet. They live in a world where speed is essential, copying is an accepted practice, and competitors will stop at nothing to win a new market. Every day spent in China’s startup scene is a trial by fire, like a day spent as a gladiator in the Coliseum. The battles are life or death, and your opponents have no scruples. The only way to survive this battle is to constantly improve one’s product but also to innovate on your business model and build a “moat” around your company. If one’s only edge is a single novel idea, that idea will invariably be copied, your key employees will be poached, and you’ll be driven out of business by VC-subsidized competitors. This rough-and-tumble environment makes a strong contrast to Silicon Valley, where copying is stigmatized and many companies are allowed to coast on the basis of one original idea or lucky break. That lack of competition can lead to a certain level of complacency, with entrepreneurs failing to explore all the possible iterations of their first innovation. The messy markets and dirty tricks of China’s “copycat” era produced some questionable companies, but they also incubated a generation of the world’s most nimble, savvy, and nose-to-the-grindstone entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs will be the secret sauce that helps China become the first country to cash in on AI’s age of implementation. Lee argues that China’s cutthroat start-up ecosystem produces better businesses, but what happens when would-be entrepreneurs see figures like Jack Ma kneecapped by the CCP? — D.T. To sign up for the Capital Note, follow this link.

  • Plug Power to restate financial statements, stock plunges

    Plug Power Inc. said it found accounting errors that will lead it to restate some recent financial snapshots but no misconduct.

  • Futu Earnings Skyrocket 880%; Chinese Brokerage Stock Reverses

    Chinese online brokerage and wealth management firm Futu Holdings reported Q4 earnings surged 880% on huge revenue gains. Shares jumped.

  • McDonald’s Rises, Credit Suisse Falls, and Tech Stocks Feel More Pain

    Futures on the Nasdaq Composite fell 1% as Treasury yields rose yet again, putting pressure on growth stocks.

  • Watch Samsung's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked with us live at 9:40AM ET

    Samsung usually saves its Unpacked events for its flashiest, highest-profile product launches, but today — well, things might be a little different. When the company kicks off its third major online event in as many months at 10:00 AM Eastern/7:00 AM Pacific this morning, it plans to explain how it will “bring Awesome to everyone,” a process that’s pretty much guaranteed to involve revealing a handful of affordable new Galaxy A series smartphones. And sure, I guess you could get your news straight from Samsung’s stream, but I dare say you’d have a lot more fun watching it along with us.

  • EU envoys agree first China sanctions in three decades

    The European Union agreed on Wednesday to blacklist Chinese officials for human rights abuses, two diplomats said, the first sanctions against Beijing since an EU arms embargo in 1989 following the Tiananmen Square crackdown. EU ambassadors approved the travel bans and asset freezes on four Chinese individuals and one entity, whose names will not be made public until formal approval by EU foreign ministers on March 22, as part of a new and wider rights sanctions list. While the sanctions are mainly symbolic, the adoption marks a significant hardening in the EU's policy towards China, which Brussels long regarded as a benign trading partner but now views as a systematic abuser of basic rights and freedoms.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq drop as tech stocks slip ahead of Fed

    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq dropped on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields spiked ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement which could provide hints on whether the central bank would raise interest rates sooner than expected. The benchmark 10-year yield ticked up to a new 13-month high of 1.676%, denting demand for some high-growth technology stocks and pressuring the tech-heavy Nasdaq by about 1%. The Fed is expected to issue a blowout GDP forecast for 2021 at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).

  • Alibaba-Backed Robo Adviser Seeks to Tame China Day Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Kelvin Lei and Don Huang spent several months huddled in a corner of a Hong Kong university library, but they weren’t cramming for any exam. Back in 2015, the former DBS Bank Ltd. colleagues were looking to launch their robo-advisory startup and wanted to scrimp on office costs.“We were in the library for nine months,” Lei said in an interview from Hong Kong. “We didn’t have any money.”Today, the robo-services company they developed has more than 130 employees. Aqumon helps people build portfolios of global assets using data science and artificial intelligence. The startup is seeking to raise around $50 million in a Series B financing round this year from investors including banks, venture-capital firms and even sovereign funds.The firm, which offers its services through an app and also via financial institutions, is aiming for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that will value it at at least $1 billion within three to five years, said Lei, the chief executive officer of Magnum Research Ltd., the company behind Aqumon.The entrepreneurs are also planning to further expand beyond Hong Kong into the vast but potentially challenging mainland Chinese market, where automated financial services are still in their infancy. There are no major independent robo advisers in China, according to Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy that tracks China’s asset-management industry. About 15 fund companies, banks and brokerages, and a handful of fintech firms including Ant Group Co., offer the services, it says.Vanguard Group has abandoned plans to seek a mutual fund license in China and will instead focus on building out the robo-adviser platform that it rolled out with Ant last year, it said in a statement.Aqumon’s model of offering longer-term investment strategies tailored to different levels of risk tolerance aligns with the Chinese government’s goals, Lei said. They include avoiding the kind of frenetic trading that led to boom-and-bust cycles like the one in 2015. The app doesn’t provide margin loans.It remains to be seen whether Aqumon’s offering would appeal to Chinese investors. They’ve tended to focus on short-term returns, preferring to trade for themselves based on information gained from media reports, research notes, stock websites and social media rather than entrusting money to professional advisers. Trading accounts held by Chinese individuals reached more than 181 million as of February, more than 99% of all accounts, according to China Securities Depository and Clearing Corp.At the same time, the fate of robo-advisers in the U.S. and Europe sounds a warning. Many services struggled after being all the rage among Wall Street banks just several years earlier. UBS Group AG shut down its SmartWealth robo adviser in 2018, while Investec Plc closed its service a year later. Like other big players, UBS now offers a robo-human hybrid service.Those that have tasted success include Betterment in the U.S., which has about $21 billion in assets under management, according to its website. Those with the biggest user bases, like Intuit Inc.’s budget tracker and planner Mint, often focus on general education rather than investment advice.China’s crackdown on the fintech industry is another potential headwind. Regulators have been clamping down on smaller companies to reduce financial risk as well as larger ones like Jack Ma’s Ant.Still, Lei said recent talks with regulators in Hong Kong and China have left him feeling optimistic. Aqumon has applied for a fund investment advisory license to operate in China, he said. It plans to increase the number of employees to 200 by the end of 2022, while opening a Shanghai office this month and a Beijing one later this year.The company -- which Lei refers to as “Quant Monster” after Japanese media franchise Pokemon, which is short for Pocket Monsters -- will cater to China’s general public rather than just the wealthiest individuals, he said. It’s particularly targeting people aged 25 to 40.Nicole Wong, a lawyer in Hong Kong, downloaded the app in January. After assessing her risk level as moderate, it recommended five equity exchange-traded funds and three bond ETFs. Her portfolio rose as much as 5% before fluctuating amid the recent market volatility.“They provided a gateway for people to jump on the investment train,” Wong said. “They simplified something that could be quite complicated for the general public.”Aqumon, which counts the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund as one of its largest shareholders, charges advisory fees on client assets, usually from 0.4% to 0.8%, and commissions on securities trading.In the short term, the biggest challenge is getting the license, Lei said. “But in the longer term it’s still client education,” he said. “They need to learn about asset allocation, passive investment and they need to raise their tolerance of volatility.”The global stock market surge last year sent many first-time traders flocking to apps operated by Futu Holdings Ltd., Up Fintech Holding Ltd. and Webull Financial, created by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. alumnus Wang Anquan.But investors may shift away from active equity strategies in the turbulent market this year, leaving an opportunity for robo advisers, said Ivan Shi, head of research at Z-Ben. The CSI 300 Index’s recent slump, dragged down by losses for once-high-flying stocks like Kweichow Moutai Co., has taken the benchmark gauge down more than 12% from a February high.“People are not really able to tell if a robo-advisory portfolio has any long-term benefits,” he said. “If this year we see continued or larger volatility in the market, then different types of robo-advisory portfolios can probably deliver better returns.”But Shi noted that robo advisers underperformed active equity strategies last year in a pilot program by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.Still, Lei says Aqumon aims to increase its assets under management to 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) over the next three to five years. The company declined to provide its current AUM, saying it’s sensitive information for a startup. The market for robo advisers in China could have over $660 billion in assets under management next year from more than 100 million users, Accenture Plc estimated in a report.It’s the ideal timing for us to “promote our best strategies to investors in China,” Lei said. The regulators “want to make the market become more healthy and more regulated. I think we’re in a very good position.”(Updates with Vanguard plan to focus on building out robo-adviser joint venture in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Electric ambitions drive Volkswagen's market value towards $150 billion

    Volkswagen's shares surged more than 9% on Tuesday, lifting its market value towards $150 billion as the world's second-largest carmaker gave more details about its ambitious expansion in electric driving. A day after unveiling plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe, the German company said it aimed to more than double deliveries of electric vehicles this year. "Our good performance in 2020, a year dominated by crisis, will give us momentum for accelerating our transformation," Chief Executive Herbert Diess said in a statement.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.