Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.0108

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.0108 per share on the 30th of June. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 9.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Pine Cliff Energy Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, Pine Cliff Energy was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 79.7% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the company could be paying out more than double what it is earning, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Pine Cliff Energy Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Pine Cliff Energy has been growing its earnings per share at 65% a year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Pine Cliff Energy's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Pine Cliff Energy that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Pine Cliff Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

