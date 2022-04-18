The pine-derived chemicals market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.5%

ReportLinker

in terms of value. An increase in awareness regarding renewable and bio-based products has resulted in an upsurge in the demand for pine-derived chemicals over the past few years. Pine-derived chemicals is a major commercial product of pine trees and it is used in the manufacturing of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, surfactants, and printing inks.

Major market players have been investing significantly in R&D to boost production to cater to changing consumer preferences.



By type, the gum rosin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the gum rosin segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Gum rosin is the oleoresin that is harvested by the periodic wounding of the tree and collecting the sap into cups.



During the production of synthetic rubber and printing inks, resin acids are modified for further industrial use. Apart from this, gum rosin is used in the paints & coating industries, owing to this the demand for gum rosin is increasing.

• By source, by-products of sulfate pulping segment is estimated to grow at higher CAGR.



Sulfate processing is used to produce pine wood pulp, which consists of almost pure cellulose fibers by using sulfurous acid to extract the lignin from wood chips in digesters.Two main by-products, CTO and CST, are obtained in the pinewood pulping procedure.



Both CTO and CST are used as a primary raw material to obtain pine chemicals like resins, fatty acids, etc. These pine chemicals demand is increasing due to their application in textile, fuel additives, construction chemicals, paints & coating, rubber, soaps & detergents, etc.



By application, the adhesives & sealants segment is forecasted to account for the second-largest market share.



Adhesives & sealants are versatile products that are obtained from pine trees.The automotive and construction industries are the two key sectors that use adhesives and sealants extensively.



The natural stickiness of rosin makes it an ideal adhesion enhancer when added to adhesives and sealants. The players in the adhesives and sealants industry are expanding their presence across the globe.

• By process, the tapping process segment is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the review period.



Tapping is a repeated wounding process of the tree trunk, which removes the bark and tissues beneath.There is a chemical stimulant application after this process to obtain Crude oleoresin, which is evaporated with steam distillation to obtain turpentine, molten rosin remains at the bottom after turpentine has been evaporated and recovered from a condenser.



This rosin has a huge demand in the manufacturing of adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings.



The North America region is the largest market for pine-derived chemicals during the forecast period

North America is one of the largest markets for pine-derived chemicals worldwide as it holds a considerable share in the tall oil fatty acid segment.There has been a significant usage of pine-derived chemicals to produce a wide range of consumer products.



North America has a developed market for pine-derived chemicals and is projected to grow at a steady rate.The US contributes to more than half of the North American pine-derived chemicals market, owing to this, there is a strong presence of key manufacturers in the region.



Moreover, large pine tree plantations are concentrated in North America, encouraging the growth and expansion of the pine chemicals industry. The North American market is dominated by tall oil fatty acids and gum rosin markets due to their applications in a large variety of consumer products.



