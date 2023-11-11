Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Operator: Good morning. And welcome to the Pineapple Energy Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded. All participants are in a listen-only mode. For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Eric Ingvaldson, CFO of Pineapple Energy. Mr. Ingvaldson, please go ahead.

Eric Ingvaldson: Thank you Audra. Good morning. And welcome to Pineapple Energy’s conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2023. With me today is Kyle Udseth, our Chief Executive Officer. This quarter we also had the pleasure of being joined here at our Minnesota headquarters by Scott Maskin, a Pineapple Board Director and the Founder of our SUNation Business in New York State. Our call this morning will include statements that speak to the company’s expectations, outlook and predictions of the future, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

We are not obliged to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. Please refer to our disclosures regarding risk factors and forward-looking statements in today’s earnings release and other SEC filings. A copy of our press release has been posted to the Investor Relations page of our website for reference. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this call are reconciled to the U.S. GAAP equivalent and can be found in the press release that we issued yesterday. With that, I will turn the call over to our CEO, Kyle Udseth. Kyle, please go ahead.

Kyle Udseth: Thanks, Eric, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call this morning. We did push this back one hour this quarter, which I hope has given our West Coast participants the chance to grab a second cup of coffee. As always, we appreciate them joining so early. Today I’m happy once again to share another strong quarter of operational and financial results from Pineapple Energy, but I won’t say it came easy. This is my ninth year in rooftop solar and I don’t recall a more trying quarter for our industry broadly, and I think, you see the effects of that showing up in the earnings results so far of some of our larger public peers. But in spite of the macro challenges and headwinds, we were able to rally our Pineapple teams to deliver another quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

We kept a tight focus on disciplined execution and cost containment, while sharpening the pencil on positive ROI growth investments. We’ll share more detail in later sections, but in sum, both our Hawaii Energy Connection and SUNation businesses were able to grow gross profit dollars year-over-year in Q3, which is a huge accomplishment in this interest rate environment. And while it’s still only a cost center and not yet a revenue driver in its own right, we were also able to effectively contain corporate costs, feeding budget, while continuing to build up our shared services capabilities. We strive to keep improving every quarter and our culture of high performance, data centricity, and accountability has never been stronger. Delivering results and hitting our goals will continue to be the focus in Q4 and into 2024.

