U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.84
    +37.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,633.44
    +375.12 (+1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,988.04
    +91.19 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.64
    +0.41 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.40
    -24.40 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3580
    +0.0220 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0108 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1130
    +0.3350 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,976.11
    +1,701.96 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.76
    -5.16 (-0.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,080.42
    -2.95 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Pineapple Energy Merger Partner E-GEAR Announces Licensing Agreement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pineapple Energy
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONOLULU, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-GEAR LLC, an innovative leader in energy management and storage solutions that has agreed to be acquired by Pineapple Energy LLC (“Pineapple”), today announced it has entered into a master licensing agreement with Eguana Technologies Inc. a Calgary, Canada-based manufacturer of energy storage solutions.

Under the agreement, Eguana has the right to integrate E-GEAR’s industry-leading energy asset management and aggregation platform into current and future versions of its residential energy storage solutions. Eguana will have the right to further develop the code, but E-GEAR will retain ownership of the original source code and can further develop and utilize it in its various product lines. Commercial terms of the master licensing agreement were not announced.

Chris DeBone, Co-founder of E-Gear, commented, “A win-win for E-Gear and Eguana, this agreement leverages years of capital investment into our industry-leading energy management platform. Licensing will allow best-in-class storage manufacturers such as Eguana Technologies to accelerate entry into the rapidly developing advanced grid services arena. As we focus on continued product development, we look forward to expanding E-Gear’s value in this growing market.”

Eguana CEO Justin Holland added, “For Eguana, incorporating these capabilities into our residential and commercial storage solutions enables us to take direct control of the customer experience and create valuable virtual power plant assets. By optimizing the supply of power into the grid, we will create new and recurring revenue opportunities both for ourselves and our customers. Given our long history with E-GEAR, we also expect to continue collaborating and drive platform excellence as we take internal control ensuring a competitive edge with respect to energy management.”

Kyle Udseth, Co-Founder and CEO of Pineapple further noted, “We created Pineapple Energy to help homeowners take control of their clean energy futures with solar, battery storage, and smart energy management. Bringing E-Gear into the Pineapple family is a cornerstone of our proprietary technology and management expertise, and I’m excited to work with Chris and the team to further expand on these offerings. This Eguana licensing agreement is a prime example of how we can monetize our technology while bringing more advanced energy services to market, helping both customers and the grid.”

About E-GEAR LLC

E-GEAR LLC is a renewable energy innovation company offering proprietary patented and patent pending edge-of-grid energy management and storage solutions that offer intelligent real-time adaptive control, flexibility, visibility, predictability and support to energy consumers, energy service companies (ESCOs) and utilities.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high-quality solutions from its high-capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia, and North America. With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of energy storage systems for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge. To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech.

About Pineapple Energy LLC

Pineapple Energy was founded to acquire and grow leading local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. Pineapple’s vision is to power the energy transition through grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage on consumers' homes. Pineapple puts the customer at the heart of everything it does, building long-term relationships to create and share in recurring revenue from the electric grid of the future. Pineapple's cornerstone acquisitions of certain assets of Sungevity and Horizon Solar Power in December 2020 brought an installed customer base of 44,000+ solar customers across 12 states.

On March 2, 2021, Communications Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: JCS) (“CSI”) entered into a definitive merger agreement with Pineapple and will be calling a special meeting of CSI's shareholders to approve the merger agreement with Pineapple. Pineapple expects to close its purchase of Hawaii Energy Company and E-Gear concurrently with the closing of the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction. For more information about the CSI-Pineapple merger transaction and certain factors related the merger, go to https://www.commsystems.com/2021/03/02/communications-systems-inc-announces-agreement-to-merge-with-pineapple-energy-llc/.

For more recent information about CSI, go to https://www.commsystems.com/csi-news-archives or CSI’s SEC filings on the SEC EDGAR base at www.SEC.gov.

Contacts:

For Pineapple Energy LLC

Kyle Udseth
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (952) 582-6460
kyle@pineappleenergy.com

The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Managing Director
+1 (323) 240-5796
gary@blueshirtgroup.com

For E-Gear LLC
Chris Debone
+1 (808) 353-7828
chris@e-gear.us

For Eguana Technologies
Justin Holland
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (416) 728-7635
Justin.Holland@EguanaTech.com


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Roku Is Rising After Getting an Upgrade. It’s an ‘Attractive Entry Point.’

    Shares of Roku were rising in premarket trading Thursday after one analyst raised his rating and price target on the stock, saying the streaming media player will continue to benefit from the “rapid pace” of growth in the connected television advertising marketplace. Michael Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim, lifted his rating on Roku (ticker: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $395. Roku shares were up more than 3% early Thursday to $335.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • China tells Evergrande to avoid dollar bond defaults, Bloomberg reports

    Chinese regulators have asked China Evergrande Group to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, the day the property developer is due to make a much-awaited interest payment on its offshore debt. In a recent meeting with Evergrande executives, regulators said the company should communicate proactively with bondholders to avoid a default but didn't give more specific guidance, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported separately on Thursday that Chinese authorities were asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of Evergrande, China's second-biggest property developer, citing officials familiar with the talks.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • 3 Relatively Safe Pharma Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    The wild swings are enough to cause many investors to look for safe havens to park their hard-earned cash. Here's why those chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): Investors looking for safety in this volatile market can't go wrong with AbbVie.

  • Cathie Wood is ready to sell Tesla shares if they hit this big level

    Wood sees no bubble for the stock market, but is ready to jump ship on Tesla if shares reach her five year target by next year.

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 5 Brand-Name Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Market Is Tumbling

    Market sell-offs are perfectly normal and an opportune time to invest in great companies at a discount.

  • Here's Why We Think Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • SoFi: Breaking Down Jefferies’ New Bullish Call

    The neobank segment is growing at a fast clip, with many companies looking to dominate the space. Surveying this landscape, Jefferies' John Hecht thinks SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is well-positioned to take share. The 5-star analyst lists several reasons for his bullish outlook. For one, the company’s synergistic business model, what it terms the “Flywheel,” will continue to drive “significant user growth, product adoption, and margin expansion.” The Flywheel’s purpose is to help cross-sell its wi

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • Salesforce raises full-year revenue outlook on hybrid work boost

    The business software maker's revenue has gone from strength to strength over the past year, with the rise of automation and artificial intelligence likely to keep that momentum going. A slew of deals, including the purchase of workplace messaging app Slack, has also helped Salesforce fend off competition from legacy players like Oracle, Microsoft and German competitor SAP. Salesforce also expects fiscal year 2023 revenue of $31.65 billion to $31.80 billion.