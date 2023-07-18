Pineapple Pepsi? It's a thing. The tropical soda returns exclusively at Little Caesars.

Starting July 17, 2023, Little Caesars debuted a combo deal with Pepsi Pineapple.

Love pineapple on pizza? What about in soda?

On Monday, Pepsi began selling its Pineapple flavored soda exclusively at Little Caesars.

The sale is part of the pizza chain’s Pineapple Pair-Up Combo, which includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple soda and a large, two-topping thin crust pizza. The deal will only be available for a limited time only, Pepsi said in a news release.

The soda looks similar to Pepsi’s iconic blue can with the addition of Fruit Ninja-style pineapple slices and droplets of pineapple juice.

The soda was “inspired by fans' love of the fruit and its delicious flavor,” Pepsi said. Company executives played on the “Does pineapple belong on pizza?” debate and said the soda will allow customers to enjoy pineapple whichever way they want.

Pineapple Pair-Up Combo price

Customers can get the Little Caesars deal for $9.99 via the Little Caesars app or website. It includes a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple soda and a large, two-topping thin crust pizza.

Pepsi debuted 'tropical taste' in 2020

According to Pepsi, the company’s pineapple soda was originally released in 2020 for a limited time.

"Together with Pepsi, we're satisfying ALL pineapple lovers, regardless of how they feel about it as a pizza topping,” said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer for Little Caesars, in a news release. “The Pineapple Pair-Up Combo gives our customers an exclusive opportunity to enjoy the tropical taste on their Thin Crust pizza, in their Pepsi or both."

