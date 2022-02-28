Pineapple to Present at Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Pineapple Financial Inc. (Pineapple), Canada's digital mortgage destination for the modern home buyer, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the 5th Annual Growth Conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc., taking place at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, BC and virtually on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022.

The Toronto-based mortgage company will be sponsoring the one-day annual event for the first time this year. Pineapple Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shubha Dasgupta, will also be presenting on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022, at 9:40 AM PST, in addition to hosting a session moderated by Drew Green, Chairman and Co-Founder of Pineapple, at 12:00 PM PST.

"We are thrilled to be joining Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference for the first time, as both a presenter and sponsor," said Mr. Dasgupta. "Pineapple is on its trajectory to further expand its business and modernize the mortgage industry, and this event grants us an incredible platform to share our story, progress, and vision for our company and the sector with the investment community."

Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference will feature several leaders at the forefront of their industries in today's growth sectors and will be attended by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com

Conference Details:

Event: Gravitas' 5th Annual Growth Conference Format: Presentations, Q&A, and Panel Discussion Date: Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 Time: 8:00 AM PST – 5:00 PM PST Venue: Held virtually and in-person at the Fairmount Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, BC Registration: www.Gravitas5thAnnual.com

About Pineapple

Pineapple is a leader in the Canadian mortgage industry, breaking the mold by focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With over 450 brokers within the network, Pineapple utilizes cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their ultimate dream, owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community, and a proud sponsor of the Canadian Cancer Society, where proceeds from every transaction go to improving the lives of fellow Canadians touched by cancer. Visit www.gopineapple.com for more information.

