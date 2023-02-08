Pinecone Appoints Michael Proia as Vice President of Sales

Leading AI infrastructure company brings on industry veteran to further drive growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecone, an AI infrastructure company, has announced the appointment of Michael Proia as Vice President of Sales. Mike brings a wealth of experience in technology sales, including senior roles at VMware, Hortonworks and Kong. Mike will build out Pinecone's international sales organization and help fuel the next phase of rapid growth.

"I am thrilled to join Pinecone, where the talented people, compelling addressable market, and product-led growth engine come together to create a remarkable opportunity in the AI industry," said Michael Proia. "With a world-class team and supportive investors, Pinecone is revolutionizing the industry with its vector database, which provides the 'long-term memory' for data generated and consumed by AI models."

Pinecone has experienced substantial growth in recent months, partly due to the increasing popularity of AI models such as GPT. The company's vector database provides critical infrastructure for utilizing the data generated and used by AI models for real-world applications. Those applications include semantic search and chatbots, product search and recommendations, and threat detection.

"Michael is passionate about deeply technical infrastructure products and about working with innovative companies," said Edo Liberty, Founder and CEO of Pinecone. "He has tremendous experience helping the type of customers Pinecone has. With Michael onboard, we'll be able to help an ever-growing number of companies realize the value of Pinecone and AI infrastructure as a whole."

About Pinecone

Pinecone has built the first vector database to make it easy for developers to add vector search into production applications. It combines state-of-the-art vector search libraries, advanced features such as filtering, and distributed infrastructure to provide high performance and reliability at any scale. Pinecone is backed by Menlo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital and operates in San Francisco, New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, see https://www.pinecone.io .

