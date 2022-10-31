U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,866.22
    -34.84 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,691.63
    -170.17 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,925.22
    -177.24 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.33
    -4.59 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    -0.95 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.90
    -1.90 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.16
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9891
    -0.0075 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    +0.0420 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1494
    -0.0121 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7430
    +1.3230 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,312.33
    -397.29 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.13
    -6.08 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,111.35
    +63.68 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Pinecone vector database can now handle hybrid keyword-semantic search

Ron Miller
·2 min read

When Pinecone announced a vector database at the beginning of last year, it was building something that was specifically designed for machine learning and aimed at data scientists. The idea was that you could query this data in a format that machines understand, making it much faster.

Originally this involved semantic searches where users could search based on meaning instead of specific words. It turns out, however, that as people put Pinecone to work, there were use cases where specific keywords mattered, and today the company announced that it’s now possible to conduct searches combining both semantic and keyword searches, what company founder and CEO Edo Liberty calls hybrid search.

“We've conducted a lot of research on this topic and we found that, in fact, hybrid search ends up being better [in many cases]. It's better in the sense that if you can combine both semantic search, this is the deep NLP encoding of sentences that gets the context and the meaning and so on, but you can also infuse that with specific keywords…the combination of those two ends up being significantly better,” Liberty told TechCrunch.

In fact he says the two complement each other well, especially in cases where industry-specific terms matter. This could be something like a doctor searching for keywords related to a specific disease. In those cases, the medical context may return better results by combining a question and some specific keywords around a given disease.

He says that the keywords never take precedence over the semantic question the user is asking, but they provide some extra information to help return more meaningful results.

“You might know exactly what you're looking for, and you might be able to provide extra oomph when you make your semantic search keyword-aware – and that actually helps a lot. So I don't want to throw away the good parts of keyword search [by relying completely on semantic search]. I don't want the keywords to be in the driver's seat, but I don't to ignore them completely either,” he said.

As Liberty told us at the time of the company’s $28 million Series A last year, search has become a big use case for the company:

“The predominant use of the vector databases is for search, and search in the broad sense of the word. It’s searching through documents, but you can think about search as information retrieval in general, discovery, recommendation, anomaly detection and so on,” he said at the time.

Pinecone launched in 2019 and has raised $38 million, per Crunchbase.

Recommended Stories

  • What's Going on With Unity Software Stock?

    The creativity platform has excellent prospects in the long run and significant challenges in the short term.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Spotify demands Apple is investigated for blocking updates to its audiobooks streaming service

    Spotify has called on Britain's competition watchdog to investigate Apple's decision to block updates to its new audiobooks service.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Bitcoin Software Company Synonym Launches Bitkit, a Bitcon Wallet Powered by Slashtags Protocol

    The firm claims Slashtags will enable web portability and “passwordless” authentication.

  • Pantera Leads $10M Funding Round for StarkNet-Based Crypto Wallet Braavos

    The startup aims to offer the freedom of self custody with the easier user interface of custodial wallets.

  • Wall Street is being nicer on earnings as vaccine makers, fintech reports near

    With a downcast earnings season passing the halfway mark, results from pharma and fintech companies will dominate the week ahead.

  • Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. A gradual improvement in the auto chip shortage situation should help raise output in the second half of the current fiscal year, but investors' focus will shift to demand outlook, other potential disruptions in the supply chain and its electric vehicle strategy when Toyota reports earnings. "The point to look out for is why there has been such a gap in the supply chain process," said Kohei Takahashi, an analyst at UBS Securities Japan, noting improvement in chip supplies.

  • Can Invitae Deliver a Positive Surprise?

    Invitae in the next two years does not have much for investors to look forward to. Then again, the bar has been set so low that even minor improvements to the turnaround timeline could be meaningful. The genetic testing pioneer announced a strategic pivot this summer.

  • Fed up? Stocks up!

    If world markets on Monday take their cue from Friday's melt up on Wall Street it will round off what has, in many ways, been a truly remarkable month. Investors face another (likely) bumper U.S. rate hike from the Fed later this week, and profit-taking and re-positioning as the new month begins could also burst the revival bubble. The implied Fed terminal rate rose around 50 bps to 5% (also Goldman's new forecast), bond yields rose, global inflation remained sticky, 2023 recession risks increased, and the Q3 U.S. earnings season has been patchy at best, or a disaster at worst.

  • Thermo Fisher to Buy UK’s Binding Site in $2.6 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. agreed to acquire British specialty diagnostics firm Binding Site in a deal valued at £2.25 billion ($2.6 billion).Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance Summit

  • HSBC's Canada unit loses National Bank, CIBC as bidders, Global and Mail reports

    HSBC disclosed on Oct. 4 that it was considering selling HSBC Bank Canada, a unit that analysts estimate to be valued at around C$8 billion ($5.88 billion) to C$10 billion ($7.35 billion). The Globe and Mail, in its report on Friday, quoted sources familiar with the process as saying that the field of contenders to acquire HSBC Bank Canada from the British lender was narrowing. Lawyers and analysts have said Canada's concentrated banking market could discourage big domestic banks from bidding as the government has charged the antitrust regulator to push for more competition.

  • After Record Year, University-Endowment Returns Drop Into Negative Territory

    Investment returns for university endowments have fallen back to earth after scoring their biggest gains in a generation the year before, reflecting a dramatically changed investment environment in which stocks, bonds and other assets have sold off sharply. The endowment of Washington University in St. Louis lost 10.6% in the fiscal year ended June 30 after notching a 65% gain the prior year, the school told The Wall Street Journal, shrinking its size to $13.3 billion. Other schools that have reported big swings in their multibillion-dollar endowments include Stanford University, which lost 4.2% after gaining 40.1% previously; Brown University, down 4.6% after posting a 51.5% increase; and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, down 5.3% after rising 55.5%.

  • Italy's Campari builds up bourbon business with $600 million Kentucky deal

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian spirits group Campari said on Monday it had reached an agreement to buy an initial 70% stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery for $420 million, strengthening its bourbon offer. Under the agreement, Campari has an option to buy the remaining 30% of the Kentucky-based producer of bourbon and rye whiskey in 2031. The deal implies a current enterprise value of $600 million, which makes it the second biggest acquisition for the Italian group after it bought Grand Marnier in 2016.

  • Apple and Microsoft market caps reached their largest spread on record — at roughly Tesla’s entire valuation

    The divergent performances of Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. in the wake of their latest earnings reports widened the spread between the two companies’ market values to the largest on record at more than $700 billion to close out last week. Apple (AAPL) finished Friday’s trading session with a $2.48 trillion valuation, while Microsoft (MSFT) ended the week with a $1.76 trillion valuation. The $719.24 billion spread between those two market caps was the widest record and nearly as much as Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) entire market cap of $721.61 billion, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Egypt’s Pound Takes Yet Another Hit in Shift to Flexibility

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win the Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEgypt’s pound extended its losses to depreciate as far as 24 to the US dollar for the first time, as speculation whirled over where the

  • Ransomware hackers hit Australian defence communications platform

    Hackers have targeted a communications platform used by Australian military personnel and defence staff with a ransomware attack, authorities said on Monday, as the country battles a recent spike in cyberattacks across businesses. The ForceNet service, one of the external providers that the defence department contracts to run one of its websites, has come under attack but so far no data have been compromised, Assistant Minister For Defence Matt Thistlethwaite said. "I want to stress that this isn't an attack or a breach on defence (technology) systems and entities," Thistlethwaite told ABC Radio.

  • Brazilian Assets Slump as Traders Wait for Lula’s Cabinet Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets fell Monday as investors awaited more details on Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s plans for Latin America’s largest economy after he won the presidential runoff election.Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchStocks Trim October Jump as Fed, Earnings in Focus: Markets WrapThree Top Bankers Pull Out