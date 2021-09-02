U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

Pinecrest Serves as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Circle of Care

·2 min read

Circle of Care Completes Recapitalization by Two Sigma Impact

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pinecrest Capital Partners ("Pinecrest") is proud to announce that Circle of Care, a leading home and clinic-based pediatric therapy provider based in Texas, has been acquired by Two Sigma Impact ("Two Sigma"). Pinecrest served as the exclusive advisor to Circle of Care in this transaction.

Pinecrest Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pinecrest Capital Partners)
Pinecrest Capital Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pinecrest Capital Partners)

Circle of Care is one of the largest pediatric therapy providers in Texas, currently serving over 3,000 patients and employing over 275 licensed and credentialed therapists. Circle of Care is dedicated to providing the best therapy treatments possible for children from birth through age 20; whether it is speech, feeding, occupational, or physical therapy, its goal is to improve a child's quality of life with continued progress through personalized and proven methods of treatment.

Pinecrest Senior Managing Director Barrett Kingsriter, Managing Director Bobby Renkes, Vice President Scott Renkes, and Associate Ted Gwara served as the investment bankers.

"Two Sigma Impact Fund was the perfect choice as a strategic partner and sponsor," said Jimi Ellis, CEO of Circle of Care. "Pinecrest was instrumental in identifying Two Sigma as the best fit and worked with us every step of the way to streamline this process so that my team could focus on serving our patients and continuing to grow our business."

"Circle of Care is a best-in-class pediatric therapy provider, and we were honored to work with them in this process," added Barrett Kingsriter, Senior Managing Director for Pinecrest. "We're excited Circle of Care will be able to partner with Two Sigma Impact to further expand its quality, compliance, and patient-centered initiatives. We look forward to seeing their continued growth as an industry leader in pediatric home health."

Pinecrest Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm in Dallas, TX, offering advisory services to middle market companies. By focusing on high-touch advisory, one-stop solutions and thoughtful transaction processes, Pinecrest helps clients maximize outcomes and realize the full value of their companies. For more information about Pinecrest, visit www.pinecrestcap.com.

Testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other customers and is no guarantee of future performance or success.

Barrett Kingsriter are registered representatives of Securities and Investment Banking Services, offered through BA Securities, LLC Member FINRA SIPC. Pinecrest Capital Partners and BA Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pinecrest-serves-as-exclusive-financial-advisor-to-circle-of-care-301368455.html

SOURCE Pinecrest Capital Partners

