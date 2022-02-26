U.S. markets closed

Pinetree Capital Announces Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Appoints Chief Investment Officer

·6 min read
In this article:
  • PNPFF

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2022 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021. All figures provided in this press release are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Selected Financial Information


As at December 31, 2021

As at December 31, 2020

Total assets

$

38,851

$

19,484

Total liabilities

412

383

Book Value

38,439

19,101

Shares outstanding

9,387,000

4,522,599

Book Value per share (BVPS)

$

4.09

$

4.22


Shares Outstanding

Equity
$000's

Book Value per share (BVPS) 1
$

Quarterly Expenses
$'000's

Expenses as a
percentage of BV 1

Dec-31-21

9,387,000

38,439

4.09

226

0.6

Sep-30-21

9,387,000

38,547

4.11

263

0.7

Jun-30-21

9,420,198

39,480

4.19

216

0.5

Mar-31-21

4,710,099

21,904

4.65

217

1.0

Dec-31-20

4,522,599

19,101

4.22

132

0.7

Sep-30-20

4,522,599

16,493

3.64

114

0.7

Jun-30-20

4,522,599

15,399

3.40

121

0.8

Mar-31-20

4,522,599

15,540

3.44

61

0.4

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date

Quarterly Expenses amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at December 31, 2021, Pinetree's equity was $38,439 which compares to $19,101 as at December 31, 2020. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS decreasing from $4.22 as at December 31, 2020 to $4.09 as at December 31, 2021. The change represents a decrease of $0.13 or 3.1%.

As at December 31, 2021, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling$24,703, which represented 64% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $13,531 representing 70% of book value as at December31, 2020.

Loss per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.01 compared to earnings per share of $0.29 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. Earnings per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was $0.19 as compared to $0.27 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were $922 which corresponds to 2.4% of book value as at December 31, 2021. This compares to expenses of $428 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 which corresponds to 2.2% of book value as at December 31, 2020. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian Dollars. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve-month basis.


Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Net investment gains

97

2,691

2,024

1,374

Other income

59

63

370

304

Total expenses

(226

)

(146

)

(935

)

(475

)

Net income (loss)

(70

)

2,608

1,459

1,203

Earnings (loss) per share -

basic & fully diluted

(0.01

)

0.58

0.19

0.27

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other income totalled $59 (three months ended December 31, 2020 - $63). Other income was comprised of interest income of $59 (three months ended December 31, 2020 - interest and dividend income of $49 and $14, respectively).

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, other income totalled $370 (twelve months ended December 31, 2020 - $304). Other income was comprised of interest and dividend income of $208 and $162, respectively (twelve months ended December 31, 2020 - interest and dividend income of $231 and $73, respectively).

Appointment of Chief Investment Officer

In April 2021 Mr. Shezad Okhai joined the Company as an Investment Manager. The board is pleased to announce that Mr. Okhai has since been appointed Chief Investment Officer of Pinetree.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:
John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690525/Pinetree-Capital-Announces-Audited-Financial-Results-for-the-Year-Ended-December-31-2021-and-Appoints-Chief-Investment-Officer

