Pinetree Capital Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2023

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2023 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Selected Financial Information



As at March 31, 2023 As at December 31, 2022 Total assets $ 39,399 $ 40,062 Total liabilities 343 443 Book Value 39,056 39,619 Shares outstanding 9,387,000 9,387,000 Book Value per share (BVPS) $ 4.16 $ 4.22



Shares Outstanding Equity Book Value per share (BVPS)1 Quarterly Expenses Expenses as a percentage of BV1 $000's $ $000's % Mar-31-23 9,387,000 39,056 4.16 283 0.7 Dec-31-22 9,387,000 39,619 4.22 275 0.7 Sep-30-22 9,387,000 36,550 3.89 293 0.8 Jun-30-22 9,387,000 37,644 4.01 230 0.6 Mar-31-22 9,387,000 35,779 3.81 337 0.9 Dec-31-21 9,387,000 38,439 4.09 226 0.6 Sep-30-21 9,387,000 38,547 4.11 263 0.7 Jun-30-21 9,420,198 39,480 4.19 216 0.5

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at March 31, 2023, Pinetree's equity was $39,056 which compares to $39,619 as at December 31, 2022. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS decreasing from $4.22 as at December 31, 2022 to $4.16 as at March 31, 2023. The change represents a decrease of $0.06 or 1.4%.

Story continues

As at March 31, 2023, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling $32,101, which represented 82% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $31,145 representing 79% of book value as at December31, 2022.

Loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.06 compared to loss per share of $0.28 for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Expenses for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023 were $1,081 which corresponds to 2.8% of book value as at March 31, 2023. This compares to expenses of $1,042 for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 which corresponds to 2.9% of book value as at March 31, 2022. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve-month basis.



Three months ended March 31,

2023 2022 Net investment losses $ (400 ) $ (2,411 ) Other income 124 88 Total expenses (283 ) (337 ) Loss for the period (563 ) (2,660 ) Loss per share - basic & fully diluted (0.06 ) (0.28 )

The net investment losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $400 (three months ended March 31, 2022 - $2,411) as a result of net realized losses on investments and the net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, other income totalled $124 as compared to other income of $88 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $110 and $14, respectively (three months ended March 31, 2022 - interest and dividend income of $57 and $31, respectively).

Director Departure

Pinetree will hold its Annual General Meeting on May 30th. Mr. Ian Howat will not be standing for re-election to the Board of Directors at that time. Pinetree's Chairman Mr. Leonard said: "We would like to thank Ian for his service and contributions as a Board member of the Company over the past seven years. He was integral in managing Pinetree's legacy portfolio and getting the business on the right track. We wish him all the best."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard

Chief Financial Officer

416-941-9600 x 200

jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com

www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751901/Pinetree-Capital-Announces-Unaudited-Financial-Results-for-the-Period-Ended-March-31-2023



