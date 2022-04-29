U.S. markets closed

Pinetree Capital Ltd. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Period Ended March 31, 2022

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial information provided in this press release is unaudited and all figures are in $'000 except per share amounts and shares outstanding.

Unaudited financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022

The following information should be read in conjunction with our annual audited Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and our annual Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Selected Financial Information

As at March 31, 2022

As at December 31, 2021

Total assets

$ 36,174

$ 38,851

Total liabilities

395

412

Book Value

35,779

38,439

Shares outstanding

9,387,000

9,387,000

Book Value per share (BVPS)

$3.81

$4.09

Shares Outstanding

Equity

Book Value per share (BVPS)1

Quarterly Expenses

Expenses as a percentage of BV1

$000's

$

$000's

%

Mar-31-22

9,387,000

35,779

3.81

337

0.9

Dec-31-21

9,387,000

38,439

4.09

226

0.6

Sep-30-21

9,387,000

38,547

4.11

263

0.7

Jun-30-21

9,420,198

39,480

4.19

216

0.5

Mar-31-21

4,710,099

21,904

4.65

217

1.0

Dec-31-20

4,522,599

19,101

4.22

132

0.7

Sep-30-20

4,522,599

16,493

3.64

114

0.7

Jun-30-20

4,522,599

15,399

3.40

121

0.8

1 Refer to "Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

Shares Outstanding and Equity amounts are as at the Quarter End date. Expense amounts are for the Three months ending the Quarter End date

As at March 31, 2022, Pinetree's equity was $35,779 which compares to $38,439 as at December 31, 2021. This resulted in Pinetree's BVPS decreasing from $4.09 as at December 31, 2021 to $3.81 as at March 31, 2022. The change represents a decrease of $0.28 or 6.8%.

As at March 31, 2022, the Company held equity investments at fair value totaling $21,521, which represented 60% of book value. This compares to equity investments at fair value of $24,703 representing 64% of book value as at December31, 2021.

Loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $0.28 compared to earnings per share of $0.45 for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Expenses for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 were $1,042 which corresponds to 2.9% of book value as at March 31, 2022. Included in this amount is $170 of foreign exchange loss which is a non-cash expense. Excluding this, expenses for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 amount to 2.4% of book value. This compares to expenses of $584 for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021 which corresponds to 2.6% of book value as at March 31, 2021, or 2.4% excluding foreign exchange loss. Included in expenses are foreign exchange fluctuations resulting from cash balances held in currencies other than Canadian Dollars. Since expenses fluctuate from quarter to quarter, management monitors costs on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Three months ended

March 31,

2022

2021

Net investment gains (losses)

$ (2,411)

$ 2,202

Other income

88

69

Total expenses

(337)

(217)

Net income (loss) for the period

(2,660)

2,053

Earnings (loss) per share -

basic & fully diluted

(0.28)

0.45

The net investment losses for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $2,411 (three months ended March 31, 2021 - gains of $2,202) as a result of net realized gains on investments and the net change in unrealized gains.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, other income totalled $88 as compared to other income of $69 for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Other income is comprised of interest and dividend income of $57 and $31, respectively (three months ended March 31, 2021 - interest and dividend income of $49 and $20, respectively).

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be "forward looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Pinetree or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Pinetree assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures, Non-GAAP Measures

BVPS (book value per share) is a non-IFRS (international financial reporting standards) measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities divided by the total number of common shares outstanding as at a specific date. The term BVPS does not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. There is no comparable IFRS measure presented in Pinetree's consolidated financial statements and thus no applicable quantitative reconciliation for such non-IFRS financial measure. The Company has calculated BVPS consistently for many years and believes that BVPS can provide information useful to its shareholders in understanding its performance and may assist in the evaluation of its business relative to that of its peers.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699577/Pinetree-Capital-Ltd-Announces-Unaudited-Financial-Results-for-the-Period-Ended-March-31-2022

