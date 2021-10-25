U.S. markets open in 5 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.50
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,580.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,386.50
    +45.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.30
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.11 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1663
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    +0.96 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6320
    +0.1720 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,825.16
    +2,259.77 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.25
    +30.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Ping An Bank Launches Cross-Boundary Wealth Management Connect Services in Greater Bay Area

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEX: 02318; SSE: 601318) announced its subsidiary Ping An Bank (SZ:000001) has launched services under the Cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect pilot scheme on 19 October. The Bank's service expansion opens a new chapter in the integration of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, accelerating the financial markets' connectivity and development.

The Cross-boundary WMC enables residents in Hong Kong, Macao and nine cities in Guangdong Province to make cross-boundary investments in wealth management products distributed by banks in the area. Ping An Bank, one of the first banks to participate in the pilot scheme, received approval from the People's Bank of China and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on 18 October.

The Cross-boundary WMC includes the Southbound Scheme and the Northbound Scheme. In the Northbound Scheme, Ping An Bank offers fixed-income top wealth management products tailor-made by its wealth management subsidiary Ping An Wealth Management. Ping An Bank also partners with first-tier fund companies in mainland China, such as E Fund and ZO Asset Management, to select mutual funds with low subscription fees and quality service exclusively for Hong Kong and Macao clients. Amid COVID-19 travel restrictions, the Bank enables Hong Kong and Macao clients who already have accounts with Ping An Bank in the Greater Bay Area to sign an e-agreement, link to the transfer account at OCBC Wing Hang Bank of Hong Kong, and activate the Northbound Scheme function in the Ping An Pocket Bank app. They can then purchase or redeem domestic wealth management products in mainland China online. There is no need to visit to a bank branch. However, new customers must open a bank account by visiting a Greater Bay Area branch in person.

For the Southbound Scheme, Mainland investors can open a cross-border investment account through Ping An Bank without travelling to Hong Kong or Macao. They can then invest in eligible wealth management products distributed by OCBC Wing Hang Bank of Hong Kong via the Ping An Pocket Bank app.

Ping An Bank is headquartered in Shenzhen. It has more than 200 offices in the Greater Bay Area, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Huizhou and Zhongshan. The Bank's service team includes more than 100 investment advisors and 900 private bankers. Capitalizing on Ping An Group's technological prowess, the Bank provides online and smart cross-border financial products and service experiences to Mainland, Hong Kong and Macao investors .

About Ping An Group
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 223 million retail customers and 627 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2020. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

About Ping An Bank
Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An Bank", SZ:000001) is a nationwide joint-stock commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. It was formerly known as Shenzhen Development Bank Co., Ltd. and renamed as Ping An Bank in July in the same year after the merger of former Ping An Bank Co., Ltd. in June 2012. As at the end of June 2021, Ping An Bank provides diversified financial services to enterprises, retailers and government departments through 101 branches and 1,110 outlets across China.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-bank-launches-cross-boundary-wealth-management-connect-services-in-greater-bay-area-301407332.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba’s Value Drop Tops The World One Year After Ma’s Speech

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • PayPal Says It’s Currently Not Pursuing Pinterest Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSan Jose, Californ

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • 10 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies and the outlook for the gas sector, go directly to 5 Best Gas Stocks To Buy Now. Natural gas has been the biggest source of power generation in the United States […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in the Next Market Crash

    You're more likely to panic if you don't have a plan.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • HSBC announces $2bn share buyback as profit surges 74%

    The bank's profit after tax was up $2.2bn to $4.2bn and reported profit before tax was up $2.3bn to $5.4bn for the third quarter.

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • It’s no stimulus check, but 17 million Americans are missing out on free money

    Such opportunities are rare, so make sure you get all of the money you're owed.

  • 7 Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Albertsons, Crown Castle International, and American Electric Power were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best tech stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector and these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Now. The technology sector remains an attractive investment avenue for investors around the globe, whether they […]

  • Is Pinterest Waving The White Flag in PayPal Talks?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) shares popped Wednesday on news that the company is in talks with fintech giant PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) to be acquired for $70 a share. PayPal's purported offer price, according to the story first reported in Bloomberg, represented a 26% premium to where it closed on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Pinterest has been pursued by a tech giant.