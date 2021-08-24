Ping An Good Doctor posts 39% revenue growth in the first half of 2021, Total number of registered users reaches 400 million

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24 August 2021, Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 01833.HK) has announced its 2021 interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. In the first half of 2021, Ping An Good Doctor registered revenue of RMB3.8 billion, an increase of 39% year-on-year. In particular, revenue from medical services grew by 50.6% year-on-year and contributed revenue of RMB1.067 billion. Revenue from consumer healthcare grew by 66.1% to RMB714 million.

Benefiting from growing awareness and trust in Internet healthcare services among users, the core operating metrics of the Company's Internet platform delivered a remarkable performance. As of 30 June 2021, the number of registered users of the Company reached 400 million representing an increase of nearly 55 million over the same period in 2020 with the cumulative number of paying users over the past 12 months reaching 32.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.6%.

Ping An Good Doctor focused on three medical specialties, namely Dermatology, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Obstetrics and Gynecology, and four scenarios, namely health management, sub-health management, disease management and chronic disease management, to provide the customer with a "one GP per customer" service for life. The Company's online and offline healthcare offerings for customers strive to offer a "time-saving, convenient, hassle-free and affordable" service.

With continuous enhancement in its medical service capabilities, Ping An Good Doctor will further focus on the conversion of high net worth users acquired through financial services channels and corporate customer channels. The Company will empower the Ping An Group to provide customer-centric financial services by providing medical membership products, health check-ups and health management services. Also, the Company will formulate customized health management solutions to become a preferred health partner for corporate employers and a loyal health guardian for enterprises and employees.

