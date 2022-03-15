U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,224.70
    +51.59 (+1.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,245.52
    +300.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,809.92
    +228.70 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.86
    +21.14 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.65
    -7.36 (-7.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,917.20
    -43.60 (-2.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0988
    +0.0040 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1120
    -0.0280 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3068
    +0.0065 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1320
    -0.0500 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,033.20
    -46.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.89
    +5.63 (+0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.45
    -38.02 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Ping An Good Doctor reports revenue of RMB7,334 Million in 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PANHF
  • PIAHY

Proportion of revenue from medical services grows to 31.2%;

Cumulative paying users reaches over 38 million

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 01833.HK) announced its 2021 annual results. During the reporting period, the Company maintained steady growth with total revenue reaching RMB7,334 million. Total gross margin reached 23.3%. In particular, medical services contributed revenue of RMB2,288 million, representing 31.2% of total revenue. Building on the "health maintenance organizations (HMO) + family doctor memberships + O2O-based medical services" model, the cumulative number of paying users crossed 38 million in 2021 while the conversion rate of paying users increased to 24.8%.

Mr. Fang Weihao, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor in the annual results presentation conference call
Mr. Fang Weihao, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor in the annual results presentation conference call

HMO model begins to bear fruits with a surge in cumulative number of paying users

With the deepening of Strategy 2.0 Continuum, the Company shifted its focus onto B2C users to better serve paying users and empower providers. By virtue of different membership fees and value-added health services for tiered users and categorized products, the Company improved user coverage and stickiness. The Company's registered users reached 420 million and cumulative consultations reached 1.27 billion strengthening its leading position in the industry. In 2021, the cumulative number of paying users climbed to 38 million with the conversion rate of paying users at 24.8%.

As an integral part of Ping An Group's HMO model and the flagship platform of the healthcare ecosystem, the Company has been committed to integrated finance channels and has strived for synergies with Ping An Group to develop "heartwarming financial services" under the "integrated finance + healthcare services" strategy driving rapid growth of user base, stickiness, recognition etc. Taking "Zhen Xiang RUN" Health Services Plan, Ping An's life insurance product empowered by Ping An Good Doctor as an example, the medical and health rights are internalized into the policy, and chronic illness insurance policy users can enjoy high-quality medical and health services without additional payment. The Company is accelerating the conversion of new and existing financial customers within Ping An Group mapping the value of customers and exploring other untapped channels.

With the immense business opportunities presented by the 310 million corporate employee market, the Company has developed three product categories, including employee health checkup services, employee health management and corporate benefit redemption platform and has partnered with numerous large-scale central enterprises and state-owned enterprises on several projects driving corporate employee traffic within the Company's product ecosystem to facilitate the cross-selling of medical and healthcare products. Going forward, the Company will continue to expand user acquisition channels, accurately target user healthcare needs, offer tailored services and implement innovative health plans. Meanwhile, family doctor memberships system can better assist corporate customers to provide more efficient, comprehensive and professional healthcare services to corporate employees, so that employees can feel the care and warmth of the company more effectively.

Establishes family doctor memberships with an increase in revenue from medical services

With the enhancement of user experience and model innovation of online consultation services, revenue from medical services amounted to RMB2,280 million, representing an increase of 8% year-on-year and accounting for 31.2% of the total revenue. The Company strives to build an efficient, integrated and exclusive family doctor membership model to fully understand user demand to transform passive users into active ones.

Ping An Good Doctor's platform boasts 48,000 in-house and external doctors, health management specialists, nutritionists, and counseling psychologists, as well as 1,100 contracted external renowned doctors. Not only does it build a professional and authoritative image, it also empowers corporate employee products to serve consumers in need of quality medical and health services.

In addition, Ping An Good Doctor has devoted more energy to vertical fields. Specifically, service packages were added to meet the rigid demands of patients with specialized diseases while full-cycle management services including consultation, examination and treatment are offered by coordinating O2O resources. The diagnosis and treatment system has been upgraded to provide members with a flexible product combination and improve post-diagnosis patient management. After paid consultation is fully implemented, the paying rate and value-added services paying rate have significantly increased. Both members and users covered by service packages for specialities have skyrocketed and five-star reviews rates has risen to 97.2%.

Further improving O2O services, building an integrated healthcare service platform

Ping An Good Doctor continued to consolidate its offline healthcare service network to achieve full-scene traffic matching and integration with the help of the family doctor memberships, a service model of "online, in-store and home-delivered" and comprehensive provider management system.

As of 31 December 2021, Ping An Good Doctor has forged co-operation deals with over 3,600 hospitals (including over 50% Grade A tertiary hospitals), 202,000 pharmacies, covering 34% of all pharmacies across China. The Company also set up 225 central warehouses realizing drug delivery within 1 hour in 140 cities. In addition, it cooperated with 96,000 healthcare providers to meet the demands of offline users and improve service network. Capitalizing on the medical capabilities and traffic advantages of the platform, the Company strives to build first-class check-up scheme to form a closed-loop of "pre-examination guidance + post-examination interpretation + solutions". The Company has forged co-operation with over 1,700 health checkup institutions covering 321 cities in China. The interpretation rate of health checkup results exceeded 39%.

To build a complete O2O healthcare service network, Ping An Good Doctor can also provide more diversified customized services for corporate customers, and give full play to the offline healthcare service network in aspects such as employee physical examination, employee health management, and corporate welfare exchange. synergistic effect.

Ping An Good Doctor will continue to pursue the HMO model providing users with an easier, faster and more affordable services. The Company will also focus on its family doctor memberships and continue to improve its O2O services. It is committed to build an O2O integrated healthcare service platform covering health management, sub-health management, disease management, chronic illness management and eldercare management to provide users with expertise as well as convenient and trustworthy services.

About Ping An Healthcare And Technology Company Limited

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; stock code: 01833.HK) is the leading online medical and healthcare service platform in China. Ping An Good Doctor strives to bridge communication gap between doctors and patients with expertise, convenience and trust. It is committed to building an Internet healthcare platform with the largest scale, the most advanced models, and the highest entry barriers in China.

Ping An Good Doctor was listed on the Main Board of HKEX on 4 May 2018 and has been included in Hang Seng TECH Index in July 2020. Currently, Ping An Good Doctor pursues an integrated strategy of HMO, family doctor memberships and O2O services. Through its key business sectors including medical service and healthcare service, consumer healthcare, online mall, as well as health management and wellness interaction, the Company strives to provide users with heart-warming healthcare services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-good-doctor-reports-revenue-of-rmb7-334-million-in-2021--301503018.html

SOURCE Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart, Block, and Lemonade Swooned Again Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were down big again on Monday, down 10.7%, 7%, and 8.1%, respectively on the day. While each of these companies is slightly different in what they do -- Upstart uses artificial intelligence to underwrite consumer loans, Block is a payments processor, lender, and consumer broker and digital wallet, and Lemonade is a digital insurance brokerage -- each is a type of high-growth fintech stock. Fintechs benefited over the past few years as the interest rate environment was amenable to high-growth technology stocks, and the economy was relatively healthy.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Just Beginning its High Growth Phase, but Investors are Currently Pricing-In Political Risk

    NIO Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) just dropped 12.2% and pre-market indicators show that it may extend the drop further. While no one should try to catch falling knives, we wonder if NIO will be a good stock once the price stabilizes. For that reason, today we will go through some key fundamentals for the company.

  • AMC acquires stake in gold and silver mining company

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi reports that AMC has acquired stake in gold and silver mining company Hycroft.&nbsp;

  • Deep Pullbacks are Not a Novelty for QUALCOMM's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Investors

    Between the 5g rollout and the semiconductor melt-up, there were plenty of reasons why QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock did so well in the last 2 years. Yet, with the shrinking globalization and growing political turbulence around the world, the optimism for the sector seems to be on the decline.

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • GameStop stock pops ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses GameStop stock's surge ahead of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings report.

  • Why GameStop Stock Cratered by 16% Today

    On Monday, three days before GameStop (NYSE: GME) is scheduled to unveil its latest set of quarterly results, a rather bearish research note on the company prompted investors to sell out of the company. On Monday, Pachter wrote a client note reiterating his underweight (read: sell) recommendation on GameStop stock at a price target of $45 per share (the company currently trades at just over $78). In his view, it could see "modest" revenue growth this year and even has a shot at landing in the black on the bottom line.

  • The S&P 500 Just Hit a ‘Death Cross.’ Why It’s Good News for the Stock Market.

    The S&P 500 has performed so poorly it is now trading at a scarily low level. That usually presents an opportunity for longer-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ocugen Stock?

    As a biotech company without any medicines on the market, it's easy to understand why investors might worry that they're behind on buying shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN). As is often the case with biotechs, Ocugen's stock has soared and crashed overnight on several occasions as a result of regulatory rulings and stuttering clinical trial progress. On March 4, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) opted to reject Ocugen's Emergency Use Application (EUA) for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Covaxin.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 Other Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 9 other tech stocks that hedge funds are selling. To take a look at some more tech stocks that hedge funds have been offloading in the past few months, go directly to Hedge Funds Are Selling Palantir Technologies (PLTR) and 5 Other Tech Stocks. The technology […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Pregnan

  • ‘My younger classmates got great jobs. I got a bankruptcy.’ I graduated college at 40, but I’m jobless and have defaulted on my student loans. How can I deal with this debt?

    As of late, I qualified for $0 payment through income-based repayment. Answer: First of all, let’s look at what you’re doing right, which is getting on an income-driven repayment plan. When you have a spotty repayment history that includes defaults, forbearances, consolidation and multiple repayment plans, your best option is to find a plan that will adjust to your life circumstances, says Anna Helhoski, student loan expert at NerdWallet.

  • Warren Buffett’s latest purchase gives Berkshire Hathaway more than 118 million shares of Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith breaks down billionaire investor Warren Buffett's latest Oxy stock purchases, and how Chevron shares have been downgraded.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Holdings Fell Today

    Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell more than 15% today after the company raised its guidance but also had to reportedly halt a bond sale last week. For the third quarter, Affirm essentially just said that it plans to at least hit the top end of the guidance it previously provided on Feb. 10. Management now expects Affirm to see third-quarter gross merchandise volume (GMV) of at least $3.71 billion, revenue of at least $335 million, and revenue less transactions costs of at least $148 million, which is $5 million more than the top end of its previous guidance.

  • Portfolio manager with 50 years of experience shares 1970s bear-market lesson, and three stocks to buy now

    There's a lot to scare investors these days. We've got a veteran portfolio manager to share lessons from a 1973 bear market.

  • These Are The 12 Worst Bear Market Tech Stocks You Can Own

    It's impossible for tech investors to ignore the pain in the sector anymore. Even some S&P 500 tech giants are getting dragged down.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The sell-off of these three businesses has been shortsighted, leaving an opportunity for smart investors.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.