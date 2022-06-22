Ping An Honored at Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022 for Reimagining Customer Experience

U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) is delighted to announce that Ping An Life has won the Global Bronze Award for Re-imagining the Customer Experience at the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022 with its "Intelligent Visiting Assistant - AI Meeting Platform". Ping An Life is the only Chinese company among the award winners, demonstrating its outstanding performance in digital transformation

(PRNewsfoto/Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.)

Built with Ping An's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the "Intelligent Visiting Assistant - AI Meeting Platform" has been used in a wide array of business scenarios, including agent recruitment, smart training, and digital sales management, to fully support the agent team to carry out recruitment, training and marketing management.

In the agent recruitment process, the AI Interview tool can identify multi-dimensional information of prospective agents through smart conversation recognition and generate interview reports, saving a lot of interview manpower and costs. As of March 2022, AI Interview supported 17.98 million interviews over 2.76 million hours.

In the agent training session, the AI Training simulates actual sales practices and improves agents' sales techniques through interacting with robots and receiving training feedback. As of March 2022, AI Training delivered 830.5 million training sessions.

In exhibition marketing, the tool provides agents with functions including real-time Q&A with chatbots, smart conversation assistance, and conversation summaries. In addition, it also supports hosting large-scale online seminars and conferences, which can accommodate as many as 300 participants, making it the first of its kind in the insurance industry. In 2021, the platform facilitated more than 70,000 online product introduction meetings, with an average monthly meeting time exceeding 150,000 hours.

Ping An continues to advance its life insurance reform and strengthen its core competitiveness. Guided by the Group's "Finance + Technology" strategy, Ping An Life will continue to explore ways to facilitate seamless integration of technology and business and promote innovative technologies and solutions in marketing, services and risk management.

The Efma–Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards was launched by Efma and Accenture in 2016. Efma is a global non-profit organization established by banks and insurance companies to support industry development. Accenture is a leading global professional services company. The award recognizes the most innovative projects, initiatives, and ideas in insurance globally.

This year, the competition received 398 outstanding projects from 44 countries and over 250 insurance organizations across Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Participants included internationally renowned insurance companies, such as AXA from France, Allianz from Germany, and Discovery from South Africa.

The winning projects are independently voted on by a panel of global industry experts.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") strives to become a world-leading retail financial services group. With over 223 million retail customers and nearly 657 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "integrated finance" and "healthcare", covering the provision of financial and health care services through its integrated financial services platform and ecosystems in financial services, healthcare, auto services and smart city services. The "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • Suze Orman's advice on buying real estate right now: 'The tables have turned'

    Personal finance expert Suze Orman joins "Influencers with Andy Serwer" to discuss the U.S. housing market.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Does This; Bitcoin Battles Back

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks struck back. Tesla spiked even as Elon Musk issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced. Apple stock rose.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Primark to trial click and collect as shop sales rebound

    Budget chain previously said it did not need online business.

  • Fed to lift rates by 75 basis points in July, 50 bps in September - Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate hike in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and won't scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest, according to economists polled by Reuters. Last week the Fed hiked the federal funds rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, its largest rate increase since 1994, after official data just a few days earlier showed inflation unexpectedly rose despite expectations it had peaked. The latest poll results, released on Wednesday before Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to appear before the Senate Banking Committee as part of his twice-yearly monetary policy testimony to Congress, show momentum is still behind the U.S. central bank doing more, not less, despite rising recession concerns and a steep sell-off in financial markets.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • The 7 Worst Housing Markets in America, According to Lennar

    New Jersey and Florida are hot. Housing in Austin and Seattle is not, co-CEO Richart Beckwitt told investors.

  • Tech stocks sentiment ‘feels pretty awful, which is a great sign’: Analyst

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, tech stocks, and the outlook for investors.

  • Exclusive-Franchise Group in talks to keep Kohl's management team after a sale-sources

    BOSTON (Reuters) -Franchise Group, the preferred bidder to acquire Kohl's, is in discussions to keep the retailer's top management team, including CEO Michelle Gass, if the planned sale is finalized, three sources familiar with the matter said. Franchise Group, which owns brands including Vitamin Shoppe and Buddy's Home Furnishings, joined the bidding for Kohl's in April and earlier this month agreed to a three-week period of exclusive talks after offering to pay around $60 a share. Franchise Group executives have signaled confidence in Gass and members of her management team, the sources said, noting that Franchise Group is known to buy businesses that have operating teams in place and does not specialize in bringing in new management teams.