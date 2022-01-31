U.S. markets open in 6 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,623.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,448.25
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.80
    -5.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.87
    +1.05 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3420
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4370
    +0.2470 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,163.21
    -991.57 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.14
    +7.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Ping An Receives Approval for Founder Group Restructuring Investment

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PIAIF
  • PNGAY

Seven Entities Incorporated Under New Founder Group

The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) has approved Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd.'s investment in New Founder Group. Ping An Life, a Group subsidiary, received the Approval in relation to Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. Equity Investment in New Founder Group from the CBIRC*.

The Group will promptly carry out the relevant work as agreed under the Restructuring Investment Agreement. It will execute the restructuring plan of the Founder Group Restructuring with the relevant parties, including the orderly carry out of asset delivery, business development and asset disposal.

In accordance with the Restructuring Investment Agreement and the selection of the debt repayment plan by the creditors of the restructuring entities, Ping An Life will pay approximately RMB48.2 billion to acquire approximately 66.51% equity interest in New Founder Holding Development Company Limited* (New Founder Group).

With the strong support of all parties, the restructuring of the "1 + 4" entity of Founder Group has been progressing smoothly. The Ping An-led consortium signed the Restructuring Investment Agreement for the Founder Group restructuring on 30 April 2021. Beijing Municipal First Intermediate People's Court approved the "Restructuring of Five Companies Including Peking University Founder Group Company Limited, (Draft)" on 28 June 2021. Ping An Life's acquisition of the equity interest in the New Founder Group was approved by the Anti-Monopoly Bureau of the State Administration for Market Regulation on 11 August 2021. Between 21 October 2021 to 25 January 2022, seven New Founder Group entities were incorporated, including New Founder Holding Development Company Limited*, Peking University Medical Management Co., Ltd.*, Founder Information Industry Co., Ltd.*, Founder International Trade Co., Ltd.*, Founder Commercial Real Estate Co., Ltd.*, Founder Commercial Management Co., Ltd.* and Founder International Education Consulting Co., Ltd.*.

In recent years, Ping An has pursued its "Pan Financial Assets" and "Pan Healthcare" strategies to build a comprehensive healthcare ecosystem to serve participants in all aspects of the healthcare industry and enhance the Group's core financial services business. Healthcare is a dominant core business segment of the New Founder Group, which includes PKU Healthcare Industry Group Co., Ltd., which owns a global medical brand, and Peking University International Hospital, whose mission is to "build a first-class hospital at the international level". The Founder Group's offline industrial scale, research and development, the application of healthcare technology and the healthcare database, align with Ping An's healthcare ecosystem strategy for high-end health management and this represented an important development in the execution of Ping An's innovative "insurance + healthcare" service model. In this respect, on 28 October 2021, Ping An opened its first batch of high-end health management centres in Beijing and Shenzhen, leveraging medical resources from Peking University International Hospital and Ping An Longhua General Hospital to provide customers with services for disease prevention, medical treatment and rehabilitation.

For Ping An, participating in the restructuring of Founder Group is an important step to boost Ping An's healthcare ecosystem and innovative "insurance + healthcare" service model. The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider, and continuing to develop a unique healthcare ecosystem that integrates health maintenance organizations, family doctor membership and online-to-offline services. Leveraging PKU Healthcare's quality medical resources and Ping An's financial expertise and healthtech capabilities, the Group is building a "scenario-based, service-oriented, heart-warming and efficient" healthcare ecosystem. This healthcare ecosystem will create a new engine for the Group's sustainable value growth and support the "Healthy China" initiative.

* For identification purposes only

About Ping An Group
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 225 million retail customers and nearly 634 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

For more information, please visit www.group.pingan.com and follow us on LinkedIn - PING AN.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ping-an-receives-approval-for-founder-group-restructuring-investment-301471329.html

SOURCE Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Thrive With Rising Interest Rates

    Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed the U.S. central bank intends to raise interest rates in the near future, and investors are coming to terms with the likelihood that multiple hikes are imminent. With interest rates set to rise and a multitude of other risk factors on the horizon, being selective has taken on added importance. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three companies that look poised for success despite the shifting macroeconomic climate.

  • Our Top Stocks to Buy Amid the Stock Market Correction

    The stock market has done an abrupt about-face. While stock market corrections can be tough to stomach, they often present great opportunities to buy high-quality stocks at lower prices. Here's why they believe Nucor (NYSE: NUE), NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), and Nio (NYSE: NIO) look like great buys during the current sell-off.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

    Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%. But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations

  • 20 Bargain Stocks to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • Elliott and Vista nears $13 billion deal to buy Citrix - source

    Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal, which could be announced as soon as early this week, came after Elliott and Vista jointly tapped the loan market to fund their cash bid for Citrix at $104 per share. Once taking Citrix private, Vista plans to merge it with Tibco, another data analytics software firm it owns.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Faces Loyalty Test After Tech-Stock Rout

    One of the hottest funds of the stimulus era confronts a market that doesn’t appear to be moving in its direction.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • What CEOs Are Saying About Inflation: ‘The World Has Changed’

    Leaders from Apple, McDonald’s, Southwest and other companies share what they are seeing and doing about rising prices.

  • Better Buy: Block vs. Shopify

    Few companies seem as equally matched as Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Block (NYSE: SQ). Both have been instrumental in allowing entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, and both platforms are currently expanding beyond just helping individuals and small businesses get their starts. Do the new markets they're targeting present better growth opportunities, or do they increase the risks investors face?

  • After the Crash: How to Buy Tech Stocks as Rates Begin to Rise.

    Microsoft has restored the market’s faith in the cloud, while IBM reminded investors there was still value in a legacy business.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • Is it time to bail out of the stock market? Wild price swings are shaking the resolve of some investors.

    Is it time to bail? Here's what some financial pros are saying to help soothe the frayed nerves of their clients amid a stretch of topsy-turvy trade.

  • Tesla Stock Is a Better Buy Than GM or Ford

    Tesla’s price/earnings multiple is down about 23% from recent averages, as estimates have gone up while the stock price has gone down.

  • Stock futures inch into positive territory overnight after a wild week on Wall Street

    U.S. stock-index futures recovered from early-session losses Sunday, after Wall Street narrowly avoided its fourth straight weekly loss Friday.

  • Why the Stock Market Could Take a Turn for the Worse

    Companies are, by and large, beating earnings estimates—but the magnitude of earnings beats is falling. Earnings growth shows the same pattern.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.