U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,538.43
    -38.67 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,580.08
    -59.71 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,085.47
    -295.85 (-1.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,159.31
    -47.02 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.22
    -0.28 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.90
    +21.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.1050 (-7.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3235
    -0.0067 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8000
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,504.43
    -9,565.22 (-16.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.14
    -74.62 (-5.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.32
    -6.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     

These Pinhole Cameras are Great for the Experimental Photographer

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The traditional photography world can totally be a bit boring. It’s easy to get into a creative rut. When that happens, I typically go for long exposures or look at lo-fi imagery. And trying something new makes all the difference. That’s exactly what we think you should do. Take a look at all these pinhole cameras available at Blue Moon Camera!

Welcome to the Rare Camera Store: a joint initiative of The Phoblographer and the wonderful folks at Blue Moon Camera. We work to bring you some of the coolest and rarest items for a great price.

The Phoblographer partners up with Blue Moon Camera for the Rare Camera Store initiative. Our philosophy is simple: you wouldn’t get a Wagyu beef steak review from a lifelong vegetarian. And you wouldn’t get photography advice from folks who don’t touch the product. Sometimes you can’t trust eBay. But we trust Blue Moon for sure! Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here’s the master list:

  • Goodman Scura 120 Pinhole kit with wood Inlay: $172

  • Goodman Scura 120 Pinhole kit: $133

  • Goodman Scura 35: $160

  • Holga 120 WPC Pinhole Camera: $79.99

  • Really So Sublte 6×12 Pinhole: $230.75

  • Really So Sublte 6×9 Pinhole: $155

  • Really So Sublte 6×12 Dual Pinhole: $230.75

  • Really So Sublte 6×17 Filter Pinhole: $265

  • Really So Subtle 6×6 Filter pinhole: $139.50

  • Really So Sublte 6×6 Dual Pinhole: $139.50

  • Really So Sublte 6×17 pinhole: $265

  • Zero Image 135: $135

  • Zero Image 69B Back to Nature: $225

  • Zero Image: 618B Infinite: $232.50

  • Zero Image 612B: $245

  • Zero Image 810 160mm Challenger: $509.95

  • Zero Image 2000: $185

  • Zero Image 69D: $285

  • Zero Image 612B: $260

  • Zero Image 2000: $135

  • Zero Image 69D Varnished: $260

