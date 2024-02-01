Pink Bean closes Fall River coffee shop, but maybe not for long. See what's brewing.

FALL RIVER — Fall River has lost its Mojo — but maybe not for long.

Pink Bean, a local favorite coffee stop and makers of their specialty Mojo brew, has closed up shop for good at its original storefront, after a decade of keeping the Spindle City masses caffeinated at 85 Purchase St.

Owners Bonnie and Sandy Souza made the announcement earlier this month on Pink Bean's Facebook page, generating over 400 reactions and nearly 100 comments from folks expressing big love for the small downtown shop.

"It was touching to see all the people and the customers who were affected by the post that out little, tiny shop was closing," said Bonnie Souza. "It's always difficult to say goodbye to the beginnings of your business. That space held so many memories so it was definitely bittersweet."

But business-wise the move, which has been a consideration since COVID hit, was a "no-brainer," she said, prompted by staffing difficulties but mostly the fact that the Bean had outgrown its Fall River home.

"It's sort of like trying to wear a pair of shoes that are too small. It's just uncomfortable and doesn't work on a lot of different levels," said Souza, who also operates a larger, more highly trafficked Somerset location at 202 Slades Ferry Avenue that opened in 2018.

"It just made sense for me to go ahead and close it for the beginning of the year, but not without a little nostalgic heartache," she added.

Pink Bean owners looking to stay in Fall River

The last week of December marked Pink Bean's final days of operation on Purchase Street. But, Souza teased that it likely won't be the last Fall River will see of Pink Bean.

Plans are brewing for a new Spindle City home, she said, and if everything works out "it will be a really beautiful location" that mirrors what Somerset offers, possibly more.

In this file photo, Pink Bean welcomes customers back to its Fall River location in January 2022 after a three-month closure. Seen here from left are Porcha King, owner Bonnie Souza, Michael Buckley and Beth Cioe.

"I will say without saying too much that there is a location that looks very promising for us to open a much larger Pink Bean in Fall River," Souza said.

That project is still in the works and nothing is official, but Souza notes she is "pretty excited about it."

"Hopefully we don't leave too big a hole in the city for now but I do have plans of returning, hopefully later this year," she said.

That's good news for java junkies and Fall River foodies who want to keep Pink Bean's array of delectable breakfast and lunch wraps, salads and sandwiches close by.

Souza also hinted at the fact that their long-time Fall River spot may not sit empty for long. She is currently working with someone who is interested in keeping the coffee flowing on Purchase Street.

Will we see another Pink Bean Express?

In October 2021, Pink Bean temporarily closed its Fall River location, reopening three months later following some upgrades and a shift to an Express model, a pared down version of their Somerset store.

The couple's goal was to eventually branch out with other Express locations, but their Purchase Street experience appears to have put that plan on ice, at least for the time being.

"I find that the model that works best is the one that we're running in Somerset... it's just all inclusive of different diets and people and the space is there for them to come together. I think that's really the direction I want to take Pink Bean in," Souza said.

The Souzas are currently gearing up for the start of Pink Bean's busy season in the spring, while pouring their efforts into another rising business venture.

Bakery branching out from Portuguese bolos

When the Souzas are not at the Bean, they keep busy feeding the public in a different way at their Fall River wholesale bakery.

In late 2022, the couple took over New England Muffin Co., located in the Durfee Union Mills complex at 337 Pleasant St., which for years had been the supplier of the bolos levedos — Portuguese sweet muffins — that are a key ingredient in many of Pink Bean's breakfast sandwiches.

Now operating as Amelia Rosa Breads, the bolos levedos — which are still sold wholesale under the name New England Muffin — has been their focus over the past year.

Bolos bake on a very specific conveyor oven that you can't bake other breads on, Souza noted. But they've just added new ovens and equipment and will soon be expanding their Amelia Rosa brand with the launch of different lines of breads that you will find at Pink Bean and, down the line, other local stores and restaurants.

Right now, you can get their Portuguese bolos at their Somerset Pink Bean store, Michael's, or on the New England Muffin Co. website.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Pink Bean closes Fall River coffee shop after 10 years