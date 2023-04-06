Pink Elephant Education & Technology and 4me Enter Into a Partnership

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Pink Elephant Education & Technology and service management innovator 4me® have announced that they will be working closely together. In concrete terms, this means that Pink Elephant will sell and implement service management platform 4me in the Netherlands and the UK. With 4me onboard, Pink Elephant now has the right technology in its portfolio for every type of customer. Both companies have the ambition to raise the quality of IT and enterprise service management within organizations to a higher level in a future-oriented and cost-efficient way. With the continuous and far-reaching digitization within organizations, Pink Elephant and 4me see great opportunities for their collaboration.





4me, Inc., Thursday, April 6, 2023, Press release picture





Ramond Keesmekers, Head of Technology at Pink Elephant Education & Technology, is enthusiastic about the collaboration: "With 4me, we now have the right technology in our portfolio for every type of customer. The 4me service management platform has a unique architecture that offers many benefits for our customers. It is possible, for example, to get the basic ITSM processes operational within a few weeks and to add departments such as HR and Facilities in no time. Given the speed, we call this onboarding instead of implementing. Furthermore, external suppliers can work together seamlessly, whereby the customer keeps control and an overview of the quality of the service. Finally, 4me does not involve annual, time-consuming, and costly upgrades. These go live weekly in the background without impact for the customer."

Cor Winkler Prins, Co-founder & CEO of 4me: "We expect a lot from the collaboration with Pink Elephant. It is important to us that the distinctiveness of our platform is recognized. In the discussions prior to the collaboration, it turned out that both organizations not only have a lot of experience but also have the same vision of enterprise service management. Organizations change very quickly, and our architecture is prepared for this. The fact that this 'agile' starting point is also seen as important by Pink Elephant gives us great confidence in the collaboration. A partnership that will ultimately take organizations' service delivery to a higher level."

Story continues

To introduce organizations to both companies and show what this collaboration can mean for service departments, Pink Elephant and 4me are organizing a webinar on Wednesday, April 12.

About 4me - The Complete Service Management Platform

4me® combines the capabilities of ITSM with ESM and SIAM, allowing internal departments such as IT, HR and Facilities, as well as external service providers, to work together seamlessly. At the same time, 4me provides complete insight into and control over service costs and quality.

About Pink Elephant Education & Technology

Pink Elephant is a global Service Management specialist that helps organizations accelerate the implementation of IT/Enterprise Service Management best practices. Pink Elephant achieves this through training, consultancy, IT support, and ITSM technology services. Our ITSM solutions support customers in their end-to-end (Enterprise) Service Management initiatives by connecting people, processes, and technology.

Contact Information

Gertje Bosma

Content Strategist

gertje.bosma@4me.com

SOURCE: 4me, Inc.

.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/747866/Pink-Elephant-Education-Technology-and-4me-Enter-Into-a-Partnership



