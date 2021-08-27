Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. and New to the Street TV Sign Contract for 6 Part Series Across 5 Television Networks

U.S. markets closed

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) and FMW Media Inc.’s New to The Street TV signs contract for 6 - part series across 5 television networks.

New to the Street TV with host Jane King will be featuring startup Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. each month on five national television networks. Filming of initial episodes will begin in early September.

FMW Media will be producing and broadcasting the show across the New to The Street’s syndicated televised platform on FOX Business, Bloomberg, Newsmax, KRON-TV San Francisco and Univision to enhance and bring attention to the Pink Panda as they continue to develop their unique mobile application, crypto wallet and ultimately a decentralized exchange, with the vision of a user friendly, trustworthy and transparent crypto experience for mass adoption.

“We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to the Street and widely benefitting from the non-stop national media coverage they produce and their top-flight production values. I believe getting Pink Panda’s breaking news and messaging to the hundreds of millions of households that watch Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, and Newsmax, to name just a few of the outlets that will be broadcasting our content and interviews, will be invaluable toward the name recognition and brand awareness every young company hopes to build. We believe in the rising power of retail investors, engaged communities, and are excited for the media attention to support mainstream adoption. We think the next 6 months will be loaded with exciting Pink Panda business developments and it’s great to know that New to the Street will be maximizing our audience with each televised story,” stated Adam Carlton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) is a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, Illinois. PinkPanda is creating a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29th. The community has grown to over 10,000 holders, with over 5,200 installs of their application on Android and iOSS.

It's all about community and giving back with the PinkPanda Team

The PinkPanda team is building a global community. They are hyper-focused on involving the community at every stage of building and fostering a healthy safe environment for the BSC ecosystem. PinkPanda already has groups in various languages, including English, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian & Arabic. In keeping with the spirit of giving, PinkPanda has already donated $6000 worth of cryptocurrency to The American Cancer Society & The GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer.

About The PinkPanda Team

Founded by Adam Carlton, PinkPanda is being led by a team of experienced crypto developers with a combined experience of over 50 years leading the cutting edge of tech, and backed and advised by seasoned and diverse executives. For more information, visit https://www.pinkpanda.finance/, for partnership opportunities or accredited investors can contact operations@pinkpanda.finance.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered, in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And
“New to The Street” Business Development office
Support@NewtoTheStreet.com
1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c3b612a-f0c0-4730-b1f1-141c9af4ee88.


