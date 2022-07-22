What is pink sauce, and why is everyone on TikTok talking about it?

There's a new product taking over TikTok: Pink sauce.

The dipping sauce was crafted by TikTok creator Chef Pii, and has left the rest of TikTok befuddled. Why is it pink? What does it taste like? Are you sure you can eat this? Why are people ordering random condiments they saw on TikTok?

"TikTok demanded that they wanted the pink sauce," said Chef Pii during an interview with NBC News. The creator did not want to use her real name to maintain her privacy, said the report.

So how did pink sauce go viral, and why is everyone on TikTok suddenly talking about it? Let's break it down:

A screenshot of the website for The Pink Sauce.

What is pink sauce?

It's a pink dipping sauce that weirdly resembles Pepto-Bismol for its bright pink color.

Chef Pii started posting about pink sauce on her TikTok page in early June, pouring it over various foods like chicken, gyros, tacos and more.

When users asked why it's pink, Chef Pii posted a video June 19 detailing how she "wanted to come up with like this crazy innovative off the wall sauce" and decided to make it pink. However, she wanted the sauce to have a naturally pink color.

What is in pink sauce?

These are some of the main ingredients in the condiment, according to a website for pink sauce.

water

sunflower seed oil

raw honey

distilled vinegar

pitaya, or dragon fruit

garlic

pink Himalayan sea salt

less than 2% of dried spices, lemon juice, milk, citric acid

What does pink sauce taste like?

Multiple TikTok videos showing people trying pink sauce suggest it tastes similar to ranch dressing, but pink.

"It literally tastes like a sweet ranch," said one TikTok user who goes by the handle @chrissamone.

What are people saying about this?

This is where it gets interesting, because plenty of people on social media have had questions and concerns about the pink sauce.

Let's start with the ingredients. Several users have pointed out purported inconsistencies with the sauce's nutritional label.

For example, according to the bottle's label on the website, it contains 444 servings of pink sauce. It also contains milk, leaving critics concerned with how well pink sauce will ship, especially in warmer weather.

Meanwhile, Chef Pii's initial resistance to sharing what's actually in pink sauce left many questioning whether people should be buying and eating this in the first place.

"If the pink sauce really has milk in it, then everyone ordering is eating spoiled milk," said one Twitter user who goes by @kemimarie.

"This pink sauce thing is really motivating me to pursue my dreams, because clearly y’all will do and buy anything," said Twitter user @kharismg.

What does Chef Pii have to say about reactions?

In a TikTok video posted Thursday, she apologized for issues related to the launch of pink sauce, including discrepancies with the nutritional label.

Chef Pii said the grams were mixed up with serving size, and there are actually 30 servings of pink sauce per bottle. She also said her team is working to get the price of pink sauce down from its current $20.

"This is a small business that is just moving really, really fast," Chef Pii said.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Florida-based Chef Pii defended pink sauce, saying it's legal and safe, and makes it in a facility certified by the Food and Drug Administration.

"I've been using it and serving it to my clients for a year – no one has ever gotten sick," she told The Washington Post.

As for all the online criticism, Chef Pii told NBC News she fully expects to bounce back.

"I love my product," she tells the outlet. "People love my product. I made a few mistakes. We're coming back from it and we're going to grow from there."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pink sauce: Why TikTok can't stop talking about mystery condiment