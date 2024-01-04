Pink Stanley Quencher Starbucks cup release sparks mayhem at Target stores

The release of a limited-edition pink version of the viral 40-ounce Stanley Quencher drinking cup designed with Starbucks led to chaos at multiple Target locations nationwide Wednesday.

Social media clips show customers in a frenzy as they tried to snatch up the products, which were released as part of the rollout of Starbucks' new winter menu. The cups retail for $49.95 and were being sold exclusively from Starbucks stores at Target locations.

A Starbucks spokesperson said in an email that there had been an "enthusiastic" response to the product, and that they will not be restocked once they're sold out.

Judging by the reaction on social media, that could happen soon. Already, they are being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

A spokesperson for the privately owned Stanley did not respond to a request for comment.

Stanley Quenchers have soared in popularity in recent years, thanks to a total rethink of the product, which was first released in 2016. In particular, the appointment of Terence Riley, who helped lead the revival of footwear maker Crocs, as Stanley president in 2020 led to the company deciding to release Quenchers in new color palettes geared toward women.

That made them especially popular among Instagram users, resulting in supercharged sales. According to figures shared with CNBC, Stanley’s annual sales for 2023 are projected to top $750 million.

